Taylor Swift is giving fans an inside look at the process of making one of her most special videos. On Thursday, Taylor Swift released a behind-the-scenes video of the filming of her “All Too Well: The Short Film,” giving an inside look at not Taylor the singer, but Taylor the director. The clip opens with Swift sharing some stern directions before sharing her excitement with Dylan O’Brien’s scene as she let’s out a loud “Yessss!” Swift is also seen sharing direction during one of the kissing scenes: “Beautiful! Now laugh,” she tells Sadie Sink. Swift’s direction gets as specific as hand-holding...

4 DAYS AGO