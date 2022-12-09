ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift Directs ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ in Behind-the-Scenes Video

Taylor Swift is giving fans an inside look at the process of making one of her most special videos. On Thursday, Taylor Swift released a behind-the-scenes video of the filming of her “All Too Well: The Short Film,” giving an inside look at not Taylor the singer, but Taylor the director. The clip opens with Swift sharing some stern directions before sharing her excitement with Dylan O’Brien’s scene as she let’s out a loud “Yessss!” Swift is also seen sharing direction during one of the kissing scenes: “Beautiful! Now laugh,” she tells Sadie Sink. Swift’s direction gets as specific as hand-holding...
The Hollywood Reporter

Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas Among Oscar Hopefuls for Best Original Song

The nominees for the Oscar for best original song could make for a star-studded category, as several of the leading contenders — representing films like Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Sony’s Devotion, Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick and Pixar’s Turning Red, among others — were written and performed by some of our leading pop stars. From new songs from Oscar winners Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and Finneas to the long-awaited new track from Rihanna, these original compositions will aim to land on the category’s short list (which is announced Dec. 21) before making it to the home stretch when the nominations...
KESQ

Alicia Keys debuts her first holiday album and says she’d love to collaborate with Mariah Carey

Alicia Keys is giving you the holiday classics with a twist. The 15-time Grammy winner spoke with CNN about recording her first holiday album, “Santa Baby,” and the importance of debuting it on her own record imprint. Keys parted ways with Sony Music last year after spending more than two decades at the label, joining a growing number of artists who are gaining more ownership and creative control of their music.
The FADER

Taylor Swift to direct her first movie

Taylor Swift will write and direct her first movie, Searchlight Pictures has announced. The studio, home to recent Oscar winners including Nomadland and The Shape of Water, will release the movie. Further details, including a title, plot, and release date, are unnanounced at this stage. “Taylor is a once in...
Variety

Anna Kendrick Pulls Her Hair Out in First Trailer for Lionsgate’s ‘Alice, Darling’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Anna Kendrick’s “Alice, Darling,” directed by Mary Nighy, has released its first trailer. Nighy, the daughter of “Living” star Bill Nighy, brought her directorial debut to Toronto Film Festival back in September for its world premiere. The psychological thriller also stars Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick and Wunmi Mosaku. Nominated for an Academy Award for “Up in the Air” (2009), Kendrick stars in “Alice, Darling” as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers her essence and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of...
ComicBook

Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
Rolling Stone

See Kevin Bacon and Old 97’s Play Their ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Christmas Song on ‘Fallon’

Kevin Bacon and Old 97’s played their yuletide instant classic “Here It Is Christmastime” from the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special live and sans alien makeup for the first time on Friday’s Tonight Show. The duet between the actor and Old 97’s frontman Rhett Miller (who, with his bandmates, appear as aliens) features in the holiday special after Bacon is abducted, flown into space and presented as a gift to the Guardians’ Star Lord (Chris Pratt). “Here It Is Christmas” originally featured on Old 97’s 2018 Christmas LP Love the Holidays, with the new Bacon-boasting rendition serving as the...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery

Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
The Independent

Mariah Carey brings her daughter on stage for duet of ‘Away in a Manger’

Mariah Carey brought her daughter on stage to perform a duet of ‘Away in a Manger’ on Friday (9 December).The performance at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada was Carey’s first Christmas concert since the start of the pandemic.Introducing her 11-year-old daughter Monroe, Carey said “This is my baby girl here”.It’s clear that Monore has inherited her mother’s vocal capabilities, with the crowd letting out a loud roar when she began to sing.“Eleven years ago, I got the greatest gift,” Carey said of her daughter.“You know what, I don’t have birthdays, but the birthing day was the greatest gift...
People

George Lopez Drops Out of Announcing Golden Globe 2023 Nominations After He Tests Positive for COVID

George Lopez's daughter Mayan Lopez and actress Selenis Levya announced the 2023 Golden Globe nominees on NBC Monday morning George Lopez was forced to miss out on helping present the list of nominees for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. On Sunday evening, Lopez, 61, shared a post on Instagram announcing that he would not be able to appear on NBC Monday to announce the nominations for the upcoming awards ceremony after testing positive for COVID-19. Without Lopez available, the actor's daughter Mayan Lopez and actress Selenis Leyva announced the...
KESQ

‘The White Lotus’ says ‘Arrivederci’ with a brilliant second-season finale

It started with floating bodies, and finally brought home its various threads with a sly nod to the fact that the sex in this visit to “The White Lotus” tended to be transactional. In between, the second installment proved almost as engrossing, uncomfortable and meme-worthy as its Emmy-winning predecessor, which is no small accomplishment for writer-director Mike White.
KESQ

Georgia Holt, actress and Cher’s mother, dies age 96

Cher is mourning the loss of her mother, Georgia Holt, who has died at the age of 96. The legendary singer posted on Twitter at the weekend, “Mom is gone,” alongside a sad-face emoji. The news was confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher’s representative Liz Rosenberg. CNN...
The Guardian

Reese Witherspoon to return as Tracy Flick in Election sequel

Reese Witherspoon is set to reunite with director Alexander Payne for an Election sequel. The film will be an adaptation of Tom Perrotta’s Tracy Flick Can’t Win, his 2022 novel that follows the character of Tracy Flick as she battles to become the principal of a suburban high school. “She hasn’t fulfilled her dreams of a political career,” Perrotta said of Tracy in the book. “And she’s looking back and starting to realize that she wasn’t as extraordinary an individual as she believed. That she was a kind of representative woman rather than a unique superhero.”
A.V. Club

Anna Kendrick experiences a girl's trip from hell in the Alice, Darling trailer

Academy Award-nominated actor Anna Kendrick (Up In The Air) is stepping back into the world of thrillers. While her role as a mommy blogger turned naive detective in A Simple Favor tiptoed on the edge of dark comedy, Kendrick’s next film in the genre pushes her into the suffocating reality of a woman in an abusive relationship, as shown in Lionsgate’s first trailer for Alice, Darling, per Variety.
People

Anna Kendrick Plays a Woman Stuck in an Emotionally Abusive Relationship in Alice, Darling Trailer

Alice, Darling begins playing in movie theaters on Dec. 30 in Los Angeles, and will expand nationwide on Jan. 20, 2023 Anna Kendrick plays a woman at her breaking point in Alice, Darling. On Tuesday, Lionsgate released the first trailer for the upcoming film directed by Mary Nighy, which follows the title character Alice (Kendrick), who is struggling to separate herself from her psychologically abusive boyfriend Simon (Charlie Carrick). The trailer shows Alice as she musters up the courage to lie to Simon that she is going on a work trip when she...
