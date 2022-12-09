Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift Directs ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ in Behind-the-Scenes Video
Taylor Swift is giving fans an inside look at the process of making one of her most special videos. On Thursday, Taylor Swift released a behind-the-scenes video of the filming of her “All Too Well: The Short Film,” giving an inside look at not Taylor the singer, but Taylor the director. The clip opens with Swift sharing some stern directions before sharing her excitement with Dylan O’Brien’s scene as she let’s out a loud “Yessss!” Swift is also seen sharing direction during one of the kissing scenes: “Beautiful! Now laugh,” she tells Sadie Sink. Swift’s direction gets as specific as hand-holding...
Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas Among Oscar Hopefuls for Best Original Song
The nominees for the Oscar for best original song could make for a star-studded category, as several of the leading contenders — representing films like Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Sony’s Devotion, Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick and Pixar’s Turning Red, among others — were written and performed by some of our leading pop stars. From new songs from Oscar winners Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and Finneas to the long-awaited new track from Rihanna, these original compositions will aim to land on the category’s short list (which is announced Dec. 21) before making it to the home stretch when the nominations...
KESQ
Alicia Keys debuts her first holiday album and says she’d love to collaborate with Mariah Carey
Alicia Keys is giving you the holiday classics with a twist. The 15-time Grammy winner spoke with CNN about recording her first holiday album, “Santa Baby,” and the importance of debuting it on her own record imprint. Keys parted ways with Sony Music last year after spending more than two decades at the label, joining a growing number of artists who are gaining more ownership and creative control of their music.
The FADER
Taylor Swift to direct her first movie
Taylor Swift will write and direct her first movie, Searchlight Pictures has announced. The studio, home to recent Oscar winners including Nomadland and The Shape of Water, will release the movie. Further details, including a title, plot, and release date, are unnanounced at this stage. “Taylor is a once in...
Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise cursed at her to 'stop being such' a wimp when she cried on the set of 'Edge of Tomorrow'
Emily Blunt said "there was nothing cozy" about the costumes on "Edge of Tomorrow," and the stress made her cry in front of Tom Cruise.
Anna Kendrick Pulls Her Hair Out in First Trailer for Lionsgate’s ‘Alice, Darling’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Anna Kendrick’s “Alice, Darling,” directed by Mary Nighy, has released its first trailer. Nighy, the daughter of “Living” star Bill Nighy, brought her directorial debut to Toronto Film Festival back in September for its world premiere. The psychological thriller also stars Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick and Wunmi Mosaku. Nominated for an Academy Award for “Up in the Air” (2009), Kendrick stars in “Alice, Darling” as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers her essence and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of...
ComicBook
Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
See Kevin Bacon and Old 97’s Play Their ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Christmas Song on ‘Fallon’
Kevin Bacon and Old 97’s played their yuletide instant classic “Here It Is Christmastime” from the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special live and sans alien makeup for the first time on Friday’s Tonight Show. The duet between the actor and Old 97’s frontman Rhett Miller (who, with his bandmates, appear as aliens) features in the holiday special after Bacon is abducted, flown into space and presented as a gift to the Guardians’ Star Lord (Chris Pratt). “Here It Is Christmas” originally featured on Old 97’s 2018 Christmas LP Love the Holidays, with the new Bacon-boasting rendition serving as the...
‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery
Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
Reese Witherspoon to Star in and Produce ‘Election’ Sequel at Paramount+
Reese Witherspoon will star in and produce “Election” sequel “Tracy Flick Can’t Win” at Paramount+. The “Big Little Lies” actress will reprise her role as Tracy Flick in the adaptation based on Perrotta’s latest novel of the same name. “Tracy Flick Can’t...
Mariah Carey brings her daughter on stage for duet of ‘Away in a Manger’
Mariah Carey brought her daughter on stage to perform a duet of ‘Away in a Manger’ on Friday (9 December).The performance at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada was Carey’s first Christmas concert since the start of the pandemic.Introducing her 11-year-old daughter Monroe, Carey said “This is my baby girl here”.It’s clear that Monore has inherited her mother’s vocal capabilities, with the crowd letting out a loud roar when she began to sing.“Eleven years ago, I got the greatest gift,” Carey said of her daughter.“You know what, I don’t have birthdays, but the birthing day was the greatest gift...
Bradley Cooper to Star in Steven Spielberg’s Film Based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt
The movie won't be a remake; rather, the director plans a new take on the tough San Francisco cop that McQueen played in 1968's 'Bullitt.'. Bradley Cooper is set to star in Steven Spielberg’s next film, which will be based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt character, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Kenya Barris will make his feature directorial debut when 'You People' starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and Nia Long hits Netflix on January 27! Check out the teaser trailer inside!
George Lopez Drops Out of Announcing Golden Globe 2023 Nominations After He Tests Positive for COVID
George Lopez's daughter Mayan Lopez and actress Selenis Levya announced the 2023 Golden Globe nominees on NBC Monday morning George Lopez was forced to miss out on helping present the list of nominees for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. On Sunday evening, Lopez, 61, shared a post on Instagram announcing that he would not be able to appear on NBC Monday to announce the nominations for the upcoming awards ceremony after testing positive for COVID-19. Without Lopez available, the actor's daughter Mayan Lopez and actress Selenis Leyva announced the...
KESQ
‘The White Lotus’ says ‘Arrivederci’ with a brilliant second-season finale
It started with floating bodies, and finally brought home its various threads with a sly nod to the fact that the sex in this visit to “The White Lotus” tended to be transactional. In between, the second installment proved almost as engrossing, uncomfortable and meme-worthy as its Emmy-winning predecessor, which is no small accomplishment for writer-director Mike White.
KESQ
Georgia Holt, actress and Cher’s mother, dies age 96
Cher is mourning the loss of her mother, Georgia Holt, who has died at the age of 96. The legendary singer posted on Twitter at the weekend, “Mom is gone,” alongside a sad-face emoji. The news was confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher’s representative Liz Rosenberg. CNN...
Reese Witherspoon to return as Tracy Flick in Election sequel
Reese Witherspoon is set to reunite with director Alexander Payne for an Election sequel. The film will be an adaptation of Tom Perrotta’s Tracy Flick Can’t Win, his 2022 novel that follows the character of Tracy Flick as she battles to become the principal of a suburban high school. “She hasn’t fulfilled her dreams of a political career,” Perrotta said of Tracy in the book. “And she’s looking back and starting to realize that she wasn’t as extraordinary an individual as she believed. That she was a kind of representative woman rather than a unique superhero.”
KESQ
‘Sort Of’ is about a nonbinary millennial figuring life out. Its star hopes to change how we see each other
In the new season of the CBC and HBO Max sitcom “Sort Of,” protagonist Sabi Mehboob expresses a desire that’s at once simple and incredibly elusive. “All I want is someone who gets me,” they tell their friend and employer Bessy. “Just, like, someone who gets me the way I wanna be got.”
A.V. Club
Anna Kendrick experiences a girl's trip from hell in the Alice, Darling trailer
Academy Award-nominated actor Anna Kendrick (Up In The Air) is stepping back into the world of thrillers. While her role as a mommy blogger turned naive detective in A Simple Favor tiptoed on the edge of dark comedy, Kendrick’s next film in the genre pushes her into the suffocating reality of a woman in an abusive relationship, as shown in Lionsgate’s first trailer for Alice, Darling, per Variety.
Anna Kendrick Plays a Woman Stuck in an Emotionally Abusive Relationship in Alice, Darling Trailer
Alice, Darling begins playing in movie theaters on Dec. 30 in Los Angeles, and will expand nationwide on Jan. 20, 2023 Anna Kendrick plays a woman at her breaking point in Alice, Darling. On Tuesday, Lionsgate released the first trailer for the upcoming film directed by Mary Nighy, which follows the title character Alice (Kendrick), who is struggling to separate herself from her psychologically abusive boyfriend Simon (Charlie Carrick). The trailer shows Alice as she musters up the courage to lie to Simon that she is going on a work trip when she...
