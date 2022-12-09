Read full article on original website
Germany expects decision on Schwedt refinery oil supply next week - ministry
BERLIN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Germany expects to reach a decision next week on how the Schwedt refinery will be supplied as a ban on Russian oil takes effect, the Economy Ministry said late on Thursday.
Several potential buyers in talks over Lukoil-owned refinery, Italy says
ROME, Dec 9 (Reuters) - There are several Italian and international investors interested in a Lukoil-owned refinery based in Sicily, Italy's industry ministry said on Friday, adding talks over the sale of the asset were ongoing and proved the value of the plant.
TotalEnergies walks away from stake in Russian gas producer
PARIS (AP) — French energy giant TotalEnergies said Friday that it will walk away from its stake in Russian natural gas producer Novatek and take a $3.7 billion loss. TotalEnergies, which has come under criticism for pursuing some of its projects in Russia amid the war in Ukraine, said Western sanctions prevent it from selling its 19.4% stake to the Russian company. It said it was withdrawing its representatives from the Novatek board, who have been abstaining from voting because of sanctions, with “immediate effect.”
Exclusive-Lukoil, U.S. private equity nearing deal on Sicilian refinery - sources
MILAN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Russia's Lukoil (LKOH.MM) and U.S. private equity firm Crossbridge are close to a deal for the sale of the Russian group's refinery in Sicily, Italy, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
Russia's Gazprom launches production at new Arctic gas site
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said on Tuesday it had started production at the Semakovskoye gas field in the Russian Arctic with gas being pumped into the country's national supply system.
‘Like an oilwell in your back yard’: Irish people turn to cutting peat to save on energy bills
Curbs to protect Ireland’s bogs have gone up in smoke amid soaring costs – theft of trees and woodpiles in Germany also rising
Germany wants Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania to join Schengen - interior minister
BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Germany supports bids by Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania to join the Schengen area, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in Brussels on Thursday, adding that she did not share Austria's opposition to enlargement of the visa-free travel zone.
Germany — burned by overrelying on Russian gas — now vows to end dependence on trade with China
China has been Germany's largest trading partner for six straight years, according to Berlin's statistics office.
EU sanctions, Russian oil price cap cause tanker bottleneck as crude moves through Turkey
35 tankers have departed from Russia since the first day of the new oil price cap and EU sanctions, per MarineTraffic. There are 16 tankers filled with Russian crude waiting for new Turkish insurance clearance, with the average waiting time up around 47% week-over-week, according to VesselsValue. The crude oil...
Poland’s ruling party leader claims Germany is seeking to dominate Europe
Poland’s ruling party leader has claimed Berlin is seeking to dominate Europe, and warned that Poles could end up under the “German heel”.Jaroslaw Kaczynski previously snubbed a German offer of anti-missile systems before Poland eventually accepted them – but he still managed to get in an anti-German dig along the way.Ahead of elections next year, Mr Kaczynski and the nationalist conservative ruling party that he leads have been lashing out at Germany while claiming their main competitor is loyal to Berlin.Many Poles, like others in central Europe, have been critical of Germany’s stance toward Russia in the years leading up...
New Stealth Fighter Will Be Developed Jointly By Japan, Britain, Italy
MHIHaving three nations working as equal partners on a future stealth fighter is a first, but there are still considerable challenges ahead.
Germany, Netherlands set out red lines on EU gas price cap
BRUSSELS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Six European Union countries, including Germany and the Netherlands, have warned that they cannot accept other member states' attempts to lower further the level at which the bloc will cap gas prices, according to an email seen by Reuters.
India signals it will continue to buy oil from Russia
NEW DELHI (AP) — India will prioritize its own energy needs and continue to buy oil from Russia, its foreign minister signaled Monday, as Western governments press Moscow with a price cap to squeeze its earnings from oil exports. Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar made the comments after...
Croatia joins Europe's free-travel zone, Romania and Bulgaria barred
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Croatia looked poised on Thursday to join Europe’s 26-nation open travel zone, but Bulgaria and Romania appeared likely to be kept out because of Austrian concerns over growing unauthorised immigration.
Russia's Rosneft says net income hit by assets transfer in Germany
MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Russian largest oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM) said on Wednesday its nine-month profit was hit by the transfer of assets in Germany which took control of a major Russia-owned oil refinery.
Western officials in talks with Turkey over oil tanker delays -UK
LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Western officials are in talks with Turkish counterparts to resolve oil tanker queues off Turkey, a British Treasury official said, after the G7 and European Union rolled out new restrictions on Dec. 5 aimed at Russian oil exports.
Italy's Meloni to skip EU Med-9 summit due to flu
ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will no longer attend a summit of southern EU countries in the Spanish city of Alicante on Friday after coming down with the flu, and will be replaced by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, her office said on Friday.
TotalEnergies stays in Russia's Yamal LNG - source
Dec 9 (Reuters) - French oil giant TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) is not leaving the Yamal LNG project for now, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday, after the company decided to take a $3.7 billion write-off on its stake in Russia's Novatek (NVTK.MM).
EU-Med countries seek more flexible gas price cap mechanism
Leaders and representatives of nine Mediterranean and Southern European countries on Friday called on the European Union to come up with a more flexible gas price cap mechanism than the recently proposed cap of 220 euros ($232) per megawatt hour. The call made at a EU-Med9 summit in Spain further highlighted divisions within the EU over the proposed cap. The bloc initially proposed a cap of 275 euros last month but this met with considerable opposition. Several EU members want no price cap at all.Spanish Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the EU-Med leaders agreed to work together so...
Gazprom Launches Field
Moscow is going to outlaw its oil sales that comply with the price cap introduced by the G7 countries on Russian seaborne crude exports. The US aims to more than double LNG exports to the UK next year relative to 2021, but little can be done to ensure this happens.
