The Associated Press

TotalEnergies walks away from stake in Russian gas producer

PARIS (AP) — French energy giant TotalEnergies said Friday that it will walk away from its stake in Russian natural gas producer Novatek and take a $3.7 billion loss. TotalEnergies, which has come under criticism for pursuing some of its projects in Russia amid the war in Ukraine, said Western sanctions prevent it from selling its 19.4% stake to the Russian company. It said it was withdrawing its representatives from the Novatek board, who have been abstaining from voting because of sanctions, with “immediate effect.”
The Independent

Poland’s ruling party leader claims Germany is seeking to dominate Europe

Poland’s ruling party leader has claimed Berlin is seeking to dominate Europe, and warned that Poles could end up under the “German heel”.Jaroslaw Kaczynski previously snubbed a German offer of anti-missile systems before Poland eventually accepted them – but he still managed to get in an anti-German dig along the way.Ahead of elections next year, Mr Kaczynski and the nationalist conservative ruling party that he leads have been lashing out at Germany while claiming their main competitor is loyal to Berlin.Many Poles, like others in central Europe, have been critical of Germany’s stance toward Russia in the years leading up...
Reuters

Germany, Netherlands set out red lines on EU gas price cap

BRUSSELS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Six European Union countries, including Germany and the Netherlands, have warned that they cannot accept other member states' attempts to lower further the level at which the bloc will cap gas prices, according to an email seen by Reuters.
The Associated Press

India signals it will continue to buy oil from Russia

NEW DELHI (AP) — India will prioritize its own energy needs and continue to buy oil from Russia, its foreign minister signaled Monday, as Western governments press Moscow with a price cap to squeeze its earnings from oil exports. Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar made the comments after...
Reuters

Italy's Meloni to skip EU Med-9 summit due to flu

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will no longer attend a summit of southern EU countries in the Spanish city of Alicante on Friday after coming down with the flu, and will be replaced by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, her office said on Friday.
Reuters

TotalEnergies stays in Russia's Yamal LNG - source

Dec 9 (Reuters) - French oil giant TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) is not leaving the Yamal LNG project for now, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday, after the company decided to take a $3.7 billion write-off on its stake in Russia's Novatek (NVTK.MM).
The Independent

EU-Med countries seek more flexible gas price cap mechanism

Leaders and representatives of nine Mediterranean and Southern European countries on Friday called on the European Union to come up with a more flexible gas price cap mechanism than the recently proposed cap of 220 euros ($232) per megawatt hour. The call made at a EU-Med9 summit in Spain further highlighted divisions within the EU over the proposed cap. The bloc initially proposed a cap of 275 euros last month but this met with considerable opposition. Several EU members want no price cap at all.Spanish Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the EU-Med leaders agreed to work together so...
energyintel.com

Gazprom Launches Field

Moscow is going to outlaw its oil sales that comply with the price cap introduced by the G7 countries on Russian seaborne crude exports. The US aims to more than double LNG exports to the UK next year relative to 2021, but little can be done to ensure this happens.

