Michael Keeney
3d ago
The cops and courts have proven themselves useless time and time again. If the state won't take care of the problem, then the citizens will take care of it themselves.
John Binczewski
3d ago
the owners just trying to do right by his customers and his employees and what's the difference if they're using armed guards and Beirut or in Philadelphia they're protecting his property in his business he's got every right toe who are you to criticize
M D
1d ago
Fight fire with fire. The city politicians tied the police hands behind their back. Business owners don't have a choice but to take matters into their own hands.
Philadelphia man charged in straw purchase of firearms
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A 23-year-old Philadelphia man has been arrested in connection to straw purchasing and trafficking firearms, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Cheltenham Township Police Chief John Slavin say. Kareem Reed, of the Spring Garden section of the city, is charged with multiple felony charges.Police recovered a weapon in a shooting on April 16, 2022, in the Wyncote section of Cheltenham Township from a person under the age of 21. DA Steele also says that the weapon may have also been used in a carjacking in Philadelphia on that same day.The Glock 23 was not...
NBC Philadelphia
1 Dies, Teen Hurt in Double Shooting on Northeast Philly Street
One person died and a teen was injured as more than one dozen gunshots were fired in Northeast Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood overnight. The gunfire took place just after 3:45 a.m. Monday at Jackson and Kennedy streets, Philadelphia police said. A male -- who police didn't reveal the age of --...
fox29.com
Watch: Suspect sought in theft of historic brass railings at Philadelphia's City Hall
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a theft at city hall after a section of the building's historic brass railing was stolen. Authorities say a large section of the railing was taken around 6:30 a.m. Thursday by at least one person. The value of the damage is estimated to be around $20,000.
Philly Man Trafficked Guns In Montco, DA Says
A Philadelphia man faces multiple felony charges after police say he trafficked guns throughout Montgomery County over the last two years. Kareem Reed, 23, was arrested Monday, Dec. 5, and held at the county lockup in lieu of a $99,000 bail bond, said District Attorney Kevin R. Steele in a statement.
Crews investigate cause of fire in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chopper 3 was over the aftermath of a house fire in the Bustleton section of Northeast Philadelphia Monday morning.The fire began around 10 a.m. on the 1700 block of Fulmer Street.There is no word on any injuries at this moment.A good portion of the home is destroyed and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The 5 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Philadelphia
Philadelphia might bring the Eagles football team to mind, but it is among the best places for families. Here are 5 areas in Philly to consider living in.
3 statues vandalized overnight at Pa. church
It’s a case of damaging property when no one was around. According to 6ABC, a church in Chester County was vandalized over the weekend. As a result, at least three statues were damaged overnight. Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Downingtown said police officers were on site investigating the scene...
billypenn.com
Life is surging back to Center City, despite Philly’s deep challenges
It turns out people don’t decide where to live solely based on where they work, and that’s good news for Philadelphia’s coffers and the city’s small business recovery — at least for now. “The core of the downtown, while not fully restored because [we’re still]...
House fire leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Pa. neighborhood
A house fire killed one person and injured another in a Pa. neighborhood. According to 6ABC, the fire started just after 4 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of West Seybert Street, between North 24th and 25th streets in North Philadelphia. The massive blaze took firefighters about 40 minutes to extinguish the fire.
Triple shooting leaves 1 dead in North Philadelphia
Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead on Sunday afternoon.
4 churches in Philadelphia area to close, archdiocese says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says four local churches are closing. Sacred Heart Church in Phoenixville, Saint Philip Neri Church in East Greenville, Holy Trinity Church in Old City and Saint Peter Claver Church in Center City will close. The archdiocese says these churches won't be used for worship any more starting Jan. 23.
Road rage on I-95 near Philadelphia International Airport leads to gunfire exchange
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A road rage incident on I-95 ended in a gunfire exchange on Sunday morning. Police say the incident happened around 8 a.m. on the southbound side near Exit 12. Police say a newer-model white Kia K5 sedan driver opened fire on a golden SUV after a dispute. The car was hit several times on the passenger door.The Kia driver is described as male, heavy built and in his 30sThe driver of the SUV then returned fire in self-defense, officials say. The Kia driver then fled southbound taking the exits 12A and 12B.Exit 12 is near Philadelphia International Airport.The SUV driver did not sustain any injuries, police say.Police are asking you to contact them if you have any information on this case. You may call 911 or (215) 452-5216.
One of Pennsylvania’s cities is among the top 20 best for New Year’s Eve: study
As hard as it may be to believe, 2023 is right around the corner. And if you’re looking for a swell spot to hang out in for New Year’s Eve, maybe consider this one city in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: Pa. city No. 1 best to spot Santa. Another...
Man killed, 16-year-old victim wounded in Frankford shooting
The early morning shooting left a man dead and a 16-year-old injured.
fox29.com
State Police: Road rage suspect wanted for shooting at woman driving on I-95 in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Chaotic scenes on I-95 South Sunday morning as police say road rage sparked a shootout between two vehicles. Pennsylvania State Police say a female victim was approaching Exit 12 towards Philadelphia when shots were fired from the suspected vehicle. One bullet struck the chrome molding of the front...
phillyvoice.com
To curtail catalytic converter thefts, Philly may fine scrapyards that buy stolen car parts
Philadelphia could impose stiff fines on people who steal catalytic converters, and those who purchase or sell them without required documentation, as part of an effort to curb the spike in thefts. A City Council bill would require businesses to obtain proof of origin before purchasing catalytic converters and other...
Person of interest in custody after fatal Frankford shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city's Frankford neighborhood on Sunday morning. A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest just before 5 a.m. on the 4700 block of Oxford Avenue, officials say. The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he later died. Police haven't released the identity of the victim or what led up to the shooting. However, they say a person is in custody and a weapon was recovered.
fox29.com
4 Catholic churches will close in Philadelphia, suburbs early next year, archdiocese says
PHILADELPHIA - The Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced Sunday that several of its churches will officially shut their doors in the new year. Four churches serving Philadelphia, Chester and Montgomery counties were listed:. Holy Trinity Church in Old City. The Saint Peter Claver Church building in South Philadelphia. Sacred Heart Church...
1 killed in house fire in Philadelphia's Frankford section
"We've had a tough year. We have a fire problem in this city. We encourage people to call 311 and we encourage people to get smoke alarms up," said Philadelphia Fire Captain Derek Bowmer.
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Restaurants in Delaware County PA
Located on Middletown Road in Media, Pennsylvania, La Porta Ristorante serves Italian food. During the week, this restaurant is a hot spot for lunch and dinner. Besides great food, this eatery offers an aperitif bar and a cigar room. You can even order takeout from this establishment. The menu is full of interesting Italian dishes. You can choose from several kinds of pasta, a Certified Angus Filet, and a whole bronzino filleted table side. The restaurant is also a good choice if you want a special occasion, with a private dining room accommodating up to 65 people. The bar is well stocked, and you can also have your favorite cocktail or glass of wine at the aperitif bar. The prices are very reasonable, and you can get a lot of food for your money.
