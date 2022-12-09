ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

theadvocate.com

This week's boys, girls basketball schedules

Acadiana at Opelousas, Carencro at Plaquemine, Crowley at Rayne, Grand Lake at Church Point, St. Edmund at Port Barre, Delcambre at Hanson Memorial, Notre Dame at Gueydan, Jeanerette at West St. Mary, Midland at Iota. Tuesday’s Games. Breaux Bridge at Lafayette, New Iberia at Rayne, Lafayette Christian at Beau...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southside edges Northside in crosstown showdown at Big Dave Classic

The most anticipated matchup at the Big Dave Classic, which features 18 games over three days, is the cross-parish rivalry game between Southside and Northside. Led by 6-foot-5 senior Bryson Williams' 24 points, Southside built a big lead and held off the Vikings in a frenetic fourth quarter to win 62-58 on Friday night at Northside.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

This Lafayette neurosurgeon and former LSU basketball player will release an autobiography next month

Lafayette neurosurgeon Dr. Jason Cormier, a one-time LSU basketball player and current race car driver, will release an autobiography next month. Cormier’s book is titled “Driven: Hip-Hop, Fast Cars, Basketball and Bran Surgery” is slated for release Jan. 10 and will highlight his seven characteristics for overcoming challenges on the path to success. He recalls the death of a brother, abuse and depression in his younger years and how to stay mentally strong and remain focused on success.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Derrick Davis, LSU safety who switched to running back, enters the transfer portal

Derrick Davis, a former top 100 safety recruit who LSU moved to running back late this season, announced Monday night he entered the NCAA transfer portal. Davis signed out of Pittsburgh as the No. 4 overall safety in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Brian Kelly said he would redshirt this year to preserve an extra season after moving to running back.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Iowa wins Grand Lake tournament, improves to 7-0

GRAND LAKE — Iowa missed its first seven shots in the championship game of the Grand Lake tournament, but its defense kickstarted a big run, and the Yellow Jackets rolled to an 81-38 win over Westlake to remain undefeated. Dashawn Ceaser, who scored a game-high 26 points, got a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theadvocate.com

Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday

A cold front will blow through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms with the potential for tornadoes and flash floods through Wednesday. National Weather Service forecasters say the storm will be blowing in from the northwest, most likely hitting Baton Rouge late Tuesday. There will likely be an elevated threat of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail Tuesday night when the storm first enters the area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
GATOR 99.5

Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday

Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Krewe of Gabriel presents 18 debutantes at ball in Lafayette

The Krewe of Gabriel introduced 18 young women at its annual Debutante Presentation Ball on Dec. 3 at the Frem F. Boustany Ballroom, Lafayette. Ana Daria Brauns, daughter of Teal and Larry Brauns. Isabelle Judice Chappuis, daughter of Shana and Rick Chappuis. Isabella Minette Couvillion, daughter of Danielle and Bryan...
LAFAYETTE, LA
horseandrider.com

Botulism Suspected in 15 Horses in Louisiana

Since December 3, 15 horses have become acutely ill at a Quarter Horse breeding farm in Vermilion Parish County, Louisiana. Two horses died within 48 hours of onset of clinical signs. Ten horses were euthanized within the same time frame due to rapid decline. Two horses are still alive at the LSU veterinary teaching hospital.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

This Lafayette restaurant is moving into the old Bouree space in Youngsville

Mandez Seafood, Bar and Grill, which has one location in Lafayette, will open a Youngsville location in the space that recently housed the restaurant Bouree. Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter announced the move over the weekend. The restaurant, owned by Jeff and Renee Hernandez and located at 110 Doucet Road, will open in the Mill Commons spot at 1821 Chemin Metairie Road.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
cenlanow.com

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office releases booking report

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office releases their booking report for 11/28/3033 – 12/04/2022. Results are shown below. NAME, AGE, ADDRESS, CITY, DATE BOOKED, OFFENSE(S) BALLARD, LATRAKUS DONANTE MANTEL, 32, 318 KERMIT ST., SIMMESPORT, 12/04/2022, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE. BELL, MILTON...
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA

