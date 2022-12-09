Read full article on original website
The Teenager Who Survived the Electric ChairDee F. CeeSaint Martinville, LA
The wealthiest person in Lafayette is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Aldi is Opening a New Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
theadvocate.com
This week's boys, girls basketball schedules
Acadiana at Opelousas, Carencro at Plaquemine, Crowley at Rayne, Grand Lake at Church Point, St. Edmund at Port Barre, Delcambre at Hanson Memorial, Notre Dame at Gueydan, Jeanerette at West St. Mary, Midland at Iota. Tuesday’s Games. Breaux Bridge at Lafayette, New Iberia at Rayne, Lafayette Christian at Beau...
St. Thomas More Chancellor responds to video surfaced after championship win
The St. Thomas More Chancellor has released a statement after a video of STM students making racist remarks surfaced and began making its rounds on social media.
theadvocate.com
After sterling performance against Wake Forest, LSU forward KJ Williams nabs SEC honor
KJ Williams' season-high 35 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon earned LSU's senior forward the Southeastern Conference player of the week honor. Williams was nearly unstoppable from all areas of the court, including from beyond the 3-point arc, in leading LSU to a...
theadvocate.com
Southside edges Northside in crosstown showdown at Big Dave Classic
The most anticipated matchup at the Big Dave Classic, which features 18 games over three days, is the cross-parish rivalry game between Southside and Northside. Led by 6-foot-5 senior Bryson Williams' 24 points, Southside built a big lead and held off the Vikings in a frenetic fourth quarter to win 62-58 on Friday night at Northside.
theadvocate.com
This Lafayette neurosurgeon and former LSU basketball player will release an autobiography next month
Lafayette neurosurgeon Dr. Jason Cormier, a one-time LSU basketball player and current race car driver, will release an autobiography next month. Cormier’s book is titled “Driven: Hip-Hop, Fast Cars, Basketball and Bran Surgery” is slated for release Jan. 10 and will highlight his seven characteristics for overcoming challenges on the path to success. He recalls the death of a brother, abuse and depression in his younger years and how to stay mentally strong and remain focused on success.
LCA coaches meet with STM student who used racial slur
Public outrage about the viral video of a STM student using a racial slur has led two coaches from LCA to use the incident as a teachable moment on forgiveness.
theadvocate.com
LSU turns in relaxed, crisp performance in annual Gym 101 exhibition meet at PMAC
Haleigh Bryant, an eight-time All-American and 2021 NCAA vault champion, flew down the vault runway, somersaulted over the table and … stumbled to a stop at the end of the purple mats placed to cushion her swift trip across the Pete Maravich Assembly Center floor. Bryant came up smiling...
theadvocate.com
Derrick Davis, LSU safety who switched to running back, enters the transfer portal
Derrick Davis, a former top 100 safety recruit who LSU moved to running back late this season, announced Monday night he entered the NCAA transfer portal. Davis signed out of Pittsburgh as the No. 4 overall safety in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Brian Kelly said he would redshirt this year to preserve an extra season after moving to running back.
theadvocate.com
Down by 20 points in first half, LSU basketball pulls out a 72-70 win over Wake Forest
ATLANTA — KJ Williams was credited with one assist in the box score of LSU’s game against Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon. But after pouring in 35 points and taking down 10 rebounds for his 30th career double-double, the fifth-year senior made one of those plays that don’t show up on the stat sheet.
UPDATE: LCA Coaches Meet With STM Student Seen on Camera Using Racial Slur, Ask For Grace & Mercy
The thriller of a state championship showdown between STM and LCA was even wilder than advertised but a video that was allegedly recorded at the game has sparked major backlash on social media. UPDATE:. LCA Coaches Reggie Williams and Trev Faulk met with the young man accused of using the...
Lake Charles American Press
Iowa wins Grand Lake tournament, improves to 7-0
GRAND LAKE — Iowa missed its first seven shots in the championship game of the Grand Lake tournament, but its defense kickstarted a big run, and the Yellow Jackets rolled to an 81-38 win over Westlake to remain undefeated. Dashawn Ceaser, who scored a game-high 26 points, got a...
theadvocate.com
An unexpected star is LSU's only member of The Associated Press' All-America team
LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo, pressed into a crucial role this season and became one of the Tigers' most dependable players, earned third-team All-America recognition from The Associated Press. The AP announced its first, second and third teams Monday. Wingo was the only LSU player on any of the three...
theadvocate.com
Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday
A cold front will blow through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms with the potential for tornadoes and flash floods through Wednesday. National Weather Service forecasters say the storm will be blowing in from the northwest, most likely hitting Baton Rouge late Tuesday. There will likely be an elevated threat of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail Tuesday night when the storm first enters the area.
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
theadvocate.com
Krewe of Gabriel presents 18 debutantes at ball in Lafayette
The Krewe of Gabriel introduced 18 young women at its annual Debutante Presentation Ball on Dec. 3 at the Frem F. Boustany Ballroom, Lafayette. Ana Daria Brauns, daughter of Teal and Larry Brauns. Isabelle Judice Chappuis, daughter of Shana and Rick Chappuis. Isabella Minette Couvillion, daughter of Danielle and Bryan...
horseandrider.com
Botulism Suspected in 15 Horses in Louisiana
Since December 3, 15 horses have become acutely ill at a Quarter Horse breeding farm in Vermilion Parish County, Louisiana. Two horses died within 48 hours of onset of clinical signs. Ten horses were euthanized within the same time frame due to rapid decline. Two horses are still alive at the LSU veterinary teaching hospital.
theadvocate.com
This Lafayette restaurant is moving into the old Bouree space in Youngsville
Mandez Seafood, Bar and Grill, which has one location in Lafayette, will open a Youngsville location in the space that recently housed the restaurant Bouree. Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter announced the move over the weekend. The restaurant, owned by Jeff and Renee Hernandez and located at 110 Doucet Road, will open in the Mill Commons spot at 1821 Chemin Metairie Road.
Sandbag information in anticipation of severe weather
Here's what we know about sandbags available across Acadiana as governments look toward forecasted severe weather
cenlanow.com
Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office releases booking report
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office releases their booking report for 11/28/3033 – 12/04/2022. Results are shown below. NAME, AGE, ADDRESS, CITY, DATE BOOKED, OFFENSE(S) BALLARD, LATRAKUS DONANTE MANTEL, 32, 318 KERMIT ST., SIMMESPORT, 12/04/2022, CONTEMPT-FAIL TO COMPLY WITH TERMS OF SENTENCE. BELL, MILTON...
Sub sandwich restaurant opening near Costco in Lafayette
A growing national sub-sandwich shop is coming soon to Lafayette.
