Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoRobin FambroughBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
Derrick Davis, LSU safety who switched to running back, enters the transfer portal
Derrick Davis, a former top 100 safety recruit who LSU moved to running back late this season, announced Monday night he entered the NCAA transfer portal. Davis signed out of Pittsburgh as the No. 4 overall safety in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Brian Kelly said he would redshirt this year to preserve an extra season after moving to running back.
theadvocate.com
After sterling performance against Wake Forest, LSU forward KJ Williams nabs SEC honor
KJ Williams' season-high 35 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon earned LSU's senior forward the Southeastern Conference player of the week honor. Williams was nearly unstoppable from all areas of the court, including from beyond the 3-point arc, in leading LSU to a...
theadvocate.com
LSU turns in relaxed, crisp performance in annual Gym 101 exhibition meet at PMAC
Haleigh Bryant, an eight-time All-American and 2021 NCAA vault champion, flew down the vault runway, somersaulted over the table and … stumbled to a stop at the end of the purple mats placed to cushion her swift trip across the Pete Maravich Assembly Center floor. Bryant came up smiling...
247Sports
2023 commit Tyree Adams ready to get to work at LSU
Looking at the plan for the four-star tackle prospect, how he fits into the youth movement expected to take place in this offensive line in 2023.
theadvocate.com
An unexpected star is LSU's only member of The Associated Press' All-America team
LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo, pressed into a crucial role this season and became one of the Tigers' most dependable players, earned third-team All-America recognition from The Associated Press. The AP announced its first, second and third teams Monday. Wingo was the only LSU player on any of the three...
theadvocate.com
This Lafayette neurosurgeon and former LSU basketball player will release an autobiography next month
Lafayette neurosurgeon Dr. Jason Cormier, a one-time LSU basketball player and current race car driver, will release an autobiography next month. Cormier’s book is titled “Driven: Hip-Hop, Fast Cars, Basketball and Bran Surgery” is slated for release Jan. 10 and will highlight his seven characteristics for overcoming challenges on the path to success. He recalls the death of a brother, abuse and depression in his younger years and how to stay mentally strong and remain focused on success.
Transfer Portal Tracker: LSU's Offer List
Brian Kelly’s staff has been all over the country this week putting the final touches on their 2023 recruiting class, but continuing to monitor the transfer portal and extend offers there is also of the utmost importance. In the last 24 hours, the Tigers have dished out two offers...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
After state championship loss, LSU football commit Trey Holly looks to the future
NEW ORLEANS – Trey Holly did an unusual thing on Saturday. Minutes earlier, Holly and Union Parish had just lost its third consecutive state championship game, as the Farmers fell to Many in the LHSAA Division III non-select state title showdown in New Orleans, 35-13. The postgame press conference had just ended and Holly's teammates, Cameron Hill and J'ymarion Island, and coach Gerald Spatafora had gotten up to leave the podium.
dawgnation.com
Report: Florida, LSU football out-spending Georgia on support staff, ‘everything is important’
ATHENS — The college football “arms race” remains at full-go, with Georgia ready to do whatever it takes to remain a championship contender per athletic director Josh Brooks. Funds are being gathered across the nation at all schools to pay players through NIL dealings, build and enhance...
theadvocate.com
Down by 20 points in first half, LSU basketball pulls out a 72-70 win over Wake Forest
ATLANTA — KJ Williams was credited with one assist in the box score of LSU’s game against Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon. But after pouring in 35 points and taking down 10 rebounds for his 30th career double-double, the fifth-year senior made one of those plays that don’t show up on the stat sheet.
theadvocate.com
Eugene, defense give Destrehan the push they needed to pull of a state title win
Jai Eugene Jr. scored the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Destrehan defense came up with two interceptions in the final minutes as the third-seeded Wildcats defeated No. 1 Ruston 17-10 in the Division I nonselect championship game late Friday at the Ochsner/LHSAA Prep Classic. Eugene scored on a...
brproud.com
SU Basketball defends home court against LSU-A, 98-76
BATON ROUGE, La — Southern Men’s Basketball returned to the court Saturday after more than a full week off for finals and almost scored 100 on their first test back. The Jaguars downed the LSU-Alexandria Generals 98-76 in front of their home crowd at the F. G. Clark Activity center.
theadvocate.com
New Albany basketball coach ready to take on challenges on the court
As someone who owns golf clubs and occasionally tries to use them on a golf course, I appreciate the concept of getting a second chance. In golf, its called taking a mulligan. In years past, when I would play golf with my brother, a mulligan was allowed on the first shot of the day. Weekend hackers that we were, we rarely took time to hit range balls to warm up. Thus, we liked to give ourselves a 50-50 chance to begin the round with a square strike. Relatively speaking, that chance was considerably worse.
brproud.com
Simoneaux to coach for Central High, Catholic High starts search for new football coach
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Catholic High’s searching for a new head football coach as David Simoneaux steps down, the school announced Monday. Principal Lisa Harvey thanked Simoneaux for two outstanding seasons in a statement:. “We are grateful for Coach Simoneaux’s leadership and the incredible example he has...
LSU honors Black pioneers, names building, programs in their honor
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is honoring Black pioneers by naming two programs and one building in their honor. The university’s design building will take on the name Julian T. White Hall. Meanwhile, LSU announced the naming of the Lutrill and Pearl Payne School of Education and the Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School.
Louisiana Higher Ed: Dillard set for first graduate program, LSU honors Black trailblazers
The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com. Dillard University has been accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to offer graduate courses toward master’s degrees starting […] The post Louisiana Higher Ed: Dillard set for first graduate program, LSU honors Black trailblazers appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LSU Reveille
Truck of recyclables contaminated after LSU versus Alabama game day, Facility Services offers solutions
A truck of recyclables was contaminated with trash during the LSU versus Alabama game on Nov. 5 at the National GameDay Recycling Challenge due to a miscommunication, according to campus sustainability. The GameDay Recycling Challenge is a nationwide competition between colleges and universities aimed toward recycling and reducing the waste...
LSU Reveille
LSU Board of Supervisors votes to name schools, building after Black trailblazers
The LSU Board of Supervisors unanimously approved requests Friday to name two schools and a building on the main campus after Black trailblazers at the university. The names are of three students and a professor who broke barriers and set firsts for Black members of the university community in the 1950s and ‘60s.
theadvocate.com
Are LSU mounds the oldest structures in the hemisphere? University scientists question claim.
A group of LSU archaeologists are disputing claims by a university colleague that a pair of 20-foot mounds on the west side of their campus were built by ancient indigenous people over 11,000 years ago, which would make them the oldest man-made structures in the Americas. LSU Department of Geology...
theadvocate.com
This week's boys, girls basketball schedules
Acadiana at Opelousas, Carencro at Plaquemine, Crowley at Rayne, Grand Lake at Church Point, St. Edmund at Port Barre, Delcambre at Hanson Memorial, Notre Dame at Gueydan, Jeanerette at West St. Mary, Midland at Iota. Tuesday’s Games. Breaux Bridge at Lafayette, New Iberia at Rayne, Lafayette Christian at Beau...
Comments / 0