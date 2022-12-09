ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Derrick Davis, LSU safety who switched to running back, enters the transfer portal

Derrick Davis, a former top 100 safety recruit who LSU moved to running back late this season, announced Monday night he entered the NCAA transfer portal. Davis signed out of Pittsburgh as the No. 4 overall safety in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Brian Kelly said he would redshirt this year to preserve an extra season after moving to running back.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

This Lafayette neurosurgeon and former LSU basketball player will release an autobiography next month

Lafayette neurosurgeon Dr. Jason Cormier, a one-time LSU basketball player and current race car driver, will release an autobiography next month. Cormier’s book is titled “Driven: Hip-Hop, Fast Cars, Basketball and Bran Surgery” is slated for release Jan. 10 and will highlight his seven characteristics for overcoming challenges on the path to success. He recalls the death of a brother, abuse and depression in his younger years and how to stay mentally strong and remain focused on success.
LAFAYETTE, LA
LSUCountry

Transfer Portal Tracker: LSU's Offer List

Brian Kelly’s staff has been all over the country this week putting the final touches on their 2023 recruiting class, but continuing to monitor the transfer portal and extend offers there is also of the utmost importance. In the last 24 hours, the Tigers have dished out two offers...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

After state championship loss, LSU football commit Trey Holly looks to the future

NEW ORLEANS – Trey Holly did an unusual thing on Saturday. Minutes earlier, Holly and Union Parish had just lost its third consecutive state championship game, as the Farmers fell to Many in the LHSAA Division III non-select state title showdown in New Orleans, 35-13. The postgame press conference had just ended and Holly's teammates, Cameron Hill and J'ymarion Island, and coach Gerald Spatafora had gotten up to leave the podium.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

SU Basketball defends home court against LSU-A, 98-76

BATON ROUGE, La — Southern Men’s Basketball returned to the court Saturday after more than a full week off for finals and almost scored 100 on their first test back. The Jaguars downed the LSU-Alexandria Generals 98-76 in front of their home crowd at the F. G. Clark Activity center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

New Albany basketball coach ready to take on challenges on the court

As someone who owns golf clubs and occasionally tries to use them on a golf course, I appreciate the concept of getting a second chance. In golf, its called taking a mulligan. In years past, when I would play golf with my brother, a mulligan was allowed on the first shot of the day. Weekend hackers that we were, we rarely took time to hit range balls to warm up. Thus, we liked to give ourselves a 50-50 chance to begin the round with a square strike. Relatively speaking, that chance was considerably worse.
ALBANY, LA
WAFB

LSU honors Black pioneers, names building, programs in their honor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is honoring Black pioneers by naming two programs and one building in their honor. The university’s design building will take on the name Julian T. White Hall. Meanwhile, LSU announced the naming of the Lutrill and Pearl Payne School of Education and the Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Higher Ed: Dillard set for first graduate program, LSU honors Black trailblazers

The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com. Dillard University has been accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to offer graduate courses toward master’s degrees starting […] The post Louisiana Higher Ed: Dillard set for first graduate program, LSU honors Black trailblazers  appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
LSU Reveille

Truck of recyclables contaminated after LSU versus Alabama game day, Facility Services offers solutions

A truck of recyclables was contaminated with trash during the LSU versus Alabama game on Nov. 5 at the National GameDay Recycling Challenge due to a miscommunication, according to campus sustainability. The GameDay Recycling Challenge is a nationwide competition between colleges and universities aimed toward recycling and reducing the waste...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

This week's boys, girls basketball schedules

Acadiana at Opelousas, Carencro at Plaquemine, Crowley at Rayne, Grand Lake at Church Point, St. Edmund at Port Barre, Delcambre at Hanson Memorial, Notre Dame at Gueydan, Jeanerette at West St. Mary, Midland at Iota. Tuesday’s Games. Breaux Bridge at Lafayette, New Iberia at Rayne, Lafayette Christian at Beau...
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy