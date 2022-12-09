Read full article on original website
Sweet Peaches ?
3d ago
please child if your safe let someone know. Prayers for a safe return and for her family!! 🙏
KYTV
Springfield man charged with assaulting a person while claiming to be a police officer
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man has been charged with assault and claiming to be a Springfield Police Officer over the weekend. According to court documents, 38-year-old Nathan Smith has been charged with two counts of false impersonation of a law enforcement officer, unlawful use of a weapon, and fourth-degree assault.
KYTV
Pursuit ends in crash at Springfield intersection; driver arrested
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man after a short pursuit led to a crash in Springfield on Monday. Officers began following the driver after reports of him driving erratically at Kimbrough and Bear Boulevard around 11 a.m. Officers located the driver near Kimbrough and Bennett. Officers say he crossed into oncoming traffic near Kimbrough and Sunshine when he hit a driver of an SUV head-on in a low-impact crash.
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: $1000 reward to find a 98 year old woman’s missing dog
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re looking for an elderly woman’s constant companion. It’s been more than a week since Prince got away from his home in the 1200 block of north Hillcrest in Springfield. An A-T-and-T crew was working in the yard at the time and left the gate open.
kjluradio.com
Rolla woman reported missing, last seen the day after Thanksgiving
The Rolla Police Department is actively investigating a missing person case involving an adult female. Tonya Pratt, 53, of Rolla, was last seen the day after Thanksgiving at the Mission in Rolla. Police say Pratt may have traveled to the St. Louis area. She’s described as a white female, with...
Laclede County crash leads to one dead and three injured
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo.- One man has died following a crash in Laclede County, Missouri, Saturday afternoon. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash happened around 12:50 pm, thirteen miles east of Lebanon on Saturday. Dennis Hubler, 35, was riding in a 2001 GMC Yukon with two children and a woman heading westbound […]
kjluradio.com
Suspected drunk driver crashes head-on into State Trooper in southwest Missouri
A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper escapes serious injuries when he’s struck head on by a suspected drunk driver. The patrol reports Trooper Justin Cleeton, 32, of Springfield, was driving on Highway 65 just south of Fair Grove early Monday when he was hit. The patrol says the other driver, Cameron Brooks, 33, of Fair Grove, was traveling south in the northbound lanes when he struck Cleeton’s SUV head-on.
KYTV
Springfield Police Department explains how to avoid porch pirates during the holidays
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tis’ the season for online shopping, and the criminals know it too. Officials from the Springfield Police Department say they see increased opportunistic offenders during the holiday season. “What I would be afraid of is maybe somebody realizing that you’re not home, or they’re not...
KYTV
One arrested in three-car crash on W. Chestnut Expressway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities say one person has been arrested after a disturbance led to a three-car crash Saturday afternoon. According to Sgt. Josh Steele with the Springfield Police Department, two cars were heading east on Chestnut Expressway when one car hit the other, forcing that car to spin out into the westbound lanes crashing into a truck.
krcgtv.com
Olean church broken into, pastor's wife writes post to get thieves to turn themselves in
The Miller County Sheriff's Office was investigating a church break-in, and they warned the thieves to turn themselves into the church before being arrested. The theft happened at the Olean Baptist Church. According to a post on the church's Facebook page, someone broke into the church using a crowbar. Lou...
kjluradio.com
Laclede County man dies in crash 15 miles west of his hometown
A Laclede County man dies when the SUV he’s riding in wrecks just east of Lebanon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dennis Hubler, 35, of Falcon, was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened Saturday afternoon on Highway 32 when the driver, Carey Whitten, 31, of Falcon,...
myozarksonline.com
Secondary accident risk
Lebanon Police and emergency crews responded to multiple wrecks in the city. Lebanon Police Sergeant Kacie Springer reports that many of the wrecks were secondary accidents.. Most secondary wrecks are avoidable if people just slow down in areas of heavy traffic and they are paying attention to the road and not driving distracted. If you do have a wreck, try to get your vehicle off the street, on to the shoulder, as far off the road as possible.
KYTV
Three men in the Ozarks to appear in court this week on different charges
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Lebanon man, an Arkansas man, and a Miller County man will appear in court this week for their various crimes. Marcus Hill, a ten-time convicted felon, will head to trial this week for his three stealing charges. Hill is also charged with second-degree sodomizing a...
kjluradio.com
Versailles man's manslaughter trial set for next July
A new trial date is set for a Morgan County man accused of causing a fatal crash last year. A Morgan County judge recently scheduled Arthur Scott Wilson, of Versailles, for a four-day jury trial to begin July 11. Wilson is charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter, failure to drive on the right half of the road resulting in an accident, and failure to yield to an approaching vehicle.
KYTV
Republic, Mo. teen returns from hospital after surviving tragic car crash
A new clinic for children with autism will soon be opening in Springfield. A local utility in the Ozarks is offering a financial incentive to customers that get their furnaces inspected and tuned up.
myozarksonline.com
Waynesville School Bus Accident Injures Four
Four students are seeking further medical attention following a bus accident that occurred on Bus Route 24 when the back of the bus was struck at approximately 6:45 this morning. on Highway 17 in Waynesville near the James Luke intersection. Approximately 45 students were on the bus at the time.
myozarksonline.com
33-year-old Joseph Esparza of Newburg has been arraigned on charges of tampering in the first degree, forgery, and burglary
33-year-old Joseph Esparza of Newburg has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on charges of tampering in the first degree, forgery, and burglary. Court documents allege that Esparza on December 2nd knowingly and without the consent of the owner possessed a 1998 Pontiac Grand Am and used a genuine Certificate of Title for that automobile, knowing that it had been made or altered so that it purported to have an ownership that it did not possess. The documents also allege that on the same date, Esparza entered a building in Waynesville for the purpose of stealing. Esparza pleaded not guilty to all three charges. Judge Colin Long ordered him to personally appear for a counsel status hearing on December 12th and a preliminary hearing on January 3rd.
Miller County Sheriff’s office identifies Saline Valley body
TUSCUMBIA, Mo. – Miller County Sheriff’s Office was able to identify a body that was found in a wooded area in the Saline Valley Conservation Area. Deputies were able to identify the deceased male as Ralph Toby Pannier, 58, of Osage Beach. According to a press release, on November 7, deputies responded to the Saline […]
933kwto.com
Body Found In Miller County Identified
The Miller County Sheriff’s Department has identified at a body found earlier this week. Deputies say the body of 58 year old Ralph Pannier of Osage Beach was found Wednesday in the Saline Valley Conservation Area near Tuscumbia. Deputies say the body had no apparent injuries or obvious cause...
UPDATE: Springfield Police Department find missing child
UPDATE: SPD says “Mia” F. Kendrix has been safely located. SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating an endangered missing person. Tamiah “Mia” F. Kendrix, 10, is a five-foot-tall, 120-pound girl with black hair and brown eyes. Kendrix was last seen today at 4 p.m., wearing a black Adidas […]
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Caitlin Paige Bolton. The 37-year-old is wanted for failing to appear in Greene County court on two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Springfield police describe Bolton as approximately 5′08″ tall, 130 pounds. She has green eyes. Investigators...
