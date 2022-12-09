PITTSBURGH, PA – A resident of Imperial, Pennsylvania has been sentenced in federal court to one day of imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release, the first six months of which are to be served on home detention, and ordered to pay $367,956.89 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, on her conviction for failing to account for and pay over payroll taxes to the Internal Revenue Service, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.

