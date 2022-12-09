Read full article on original website
Related
beavercountyradio.com
Hopewell Township Receives State Grant For The Township Park
Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Hopewell Board of Commissioners received some good news from State Representative Rob Matzie announcing that they have been awarded a $250,000 grant for upgrades to the township park. Township manager Jamie Yurcina reported the grant is from PA DCED’s Covid-19 ARPA Pandemic Response Program. He said replacement of the playground equipment and upgrades will occur. The information was received in time for Monday night’s township meeting.
beavercountyradio.com
Commissioners Receive Updates On New EMS Radios, Outdoor Sports Court & Possible Airport Terminal At Work Session
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) Christmas is coming soon, but so is the new year–and the County Commissioners’ agenda for their December 14 meeting was heavily pointed towards many new things that will start appearing in 2023. Among those new things will be the final renovation/replacement to the outdoor...
beavercountyradio.com
Honoring Achievements To Heated Arguments: The Story Of The Last Beaver Falls City Council Meeting Before Christmas
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) It isn’t often that any gathering could produce five rounds of applause and a seven-minute argument, but the Beaver Falls City Council experienced that whilst holding their final meeting before Christmas. The meeting began on a high note, with the city honoring both the Beaver...
Boil water advisory issued for MAWC customers in Hempfield and Unity
A boil water advisory was issued Saturday morning to about 4,500 Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County customers in portions of Hempfield and Unity. The advisory is expected to be in place until at least Monday morning, authority spokesman Matthew Junker said. Officials said customers will be notified when repairs are made and the boil advisory is lifted.
Pa. daycare owner to pay $367K to IRS
A daycare owner convicted of withholding payroll tax from the IRS was sentenced.
Young kids who died in fatal Sewickley fire identified
The children killed in a Sewickley house Fire Tuesday have been identified. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner says 6-year-old Jack Wylde Lightner and 9-year-old Lyric Keys both died on scene.
Two children die in Sewickley house fire
Two children died in a house fire early this morning. Allegheny County police say the fire engulfed the front of a home around 2:45 this morning on Miller Way in Sewickley.
explore venango
Local Man Accused of Stealing Water Services at Cornplanter Township Residence
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man has been charged for allegedly stealing water services in Cornplanter Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 54-year-old Kenneth D. Lawson, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Friday, December 9.
beavercountyradio.com
Monaca Man Charged With DUI After Center Twp. Traffic Stop
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they conducted a traffic stop on November 26, 2022 at 9:22 PM on a 2001 Buick La Sabre that was bring driven by 57-year-old Kenneth Sutton of Monaca on Brodhead Road near Lincoln Drive in Center Township.
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver Borough to Suspend Overnight Parking Restrictions
(Beaver Borough, Pa.) Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano is reporting that Beaver Police issued a statement over the weekend concerning the suspension of nighttime parking on borough streets which begins this Thursday December 15, 2022 and goes until March 1, 2023. No tickets will be issued. Enforcement will remain in effect on Third Street , according to the release.
beavercountyradio.com
300 Gallons of Gasoline Stolen in Hanover Twp.
(Hanover Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reported yesterday that they were dispatched to the Ponderosa Golf Course on Route 168 in Hanover Twp. for a report of theft. Upon arriving an investigating Troopers learned that someone stole around 300 gallons of gasoline from a gas...
Westmoreland County residents advised to boil water after leak
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - Approximately 4,500 Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County customers in Hempfield's West Point neighborhood, extending east to the Arnold Palmer Airport, are advised to boil their water after a leak drained lines in the area, the agency said in a press release Saturday morning.A water main break to a line that served the water tower for the neighborhood drained lines, mandating the issuance of a precautionary advisory, the release added.Water has been re-routed, so customers in the affected area should now have water service.
Ice storm warning issued for areas north, east of Pittsburgh
The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning and a winter weather advisory for parts of Western Pennsylvania for Wednesday night and Thursday. The alerts are scheduled to start at 10 p.m. Wednesday and last through 10 p.m. Thursday. Ice up to a half inch is expected to...
beavercountyradio.com
Imperial Daycare Operator Sentenced for Failing to Account for and Pay Over Taxes
PITTSBURGH, PA – A resident of Imperial, Pennsylvania has been sentenced in federal court to one day of imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release, the first six months of which are to be served on home detention, and ordered to pay $367,956.89 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, on her conviction for failing to account for and pay over payroll taxes to the Internal Revenue Service, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.
27 First News
Earl G. Hudson, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl G. Hudson, Sr. of Warren passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 7:07 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was 61 years old. Mr. Hudson was born in Warren on August 25, 1961, the son of Moses Reid and Lula Hines Hudson.
New Latino supermarket opens in Youngstown
Don Pedro Food and Market is located on Market Street on the city's South Side.
Flames consume house in Poland; several departments respond
Multiple fire departments were called to the scene of a working fire in Poland early Saturday morning.
beavercountyradio.com
Two Children Die and an Adult Injured in Early Morning Sewickley Fire
(Sewickley, Pa.) An early Tuesday morning house fire along Miller Way in Sewickley has claimed the lives of two children. Allegheny County Police say that the fire broke out around 3 AM this morning and the two children were pulled from the home by firefighters, but died at the scene. They have not yet been identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
beavercountyradio.com
Death of Monaca Man That Fell From Escalator at Acrisure Stadium Ruled Accidental
(Pittsburgh, Pa.) The death of a Monaca man who fell from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium on October 2, 2022 has been ruled an accident. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled on Monday that Dalton Keane’s manner of death was accidental. His cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries of the head, trunk, and extremities due to falling.
Emergency crews respond to fire at multi-story building in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews battled a fire at a multistory building in a Pittsburgh neighborhood. Allegheny County dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were called to the 5100 block of Penn Avenue in Garfield at around 12:42 p.m. Sunday. The fire was burning in the floorboards, between the first...
Comments / 0