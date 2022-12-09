ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Hopewell Township Receives State Grant For The Township Park

Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Hopewell Board of Commissioners received some good news from State Representative Rob Matzie announcing that they have been awarded a $250,000 grant for upgrades to the township park. Township manager Jamie Yurcina reported the grant is from PA DCED’s Covid-19 ARPA Pandemic Response Program. He said replacement of the playground equipment and upgrades will occur. The information was received in time for Monday night’s township meeting.
Monaca Man Charged With DUI After Center Twp. Traffic Stop

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they conducted a traffic stop on November 26, 2022 at 9:22 PM on a 2001 Buick La Sabre that was bring driven by 57-year-old Kenneth Sutton of Monaca on Brodhead Road near Lincoln Drive in Center Township.
Beaver Borough to Suspend Overnight Parking Restrictions

(Beaver Borough, Pa.) Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano is reporting that Beaver Police issued a statement over the weekend concerning the suspension of nighttime parking on borough streets which begins this Thursday December 15, 2022 and goes until March 1, 2023. No tickets will be issued. Enforcement will remain in effect on Third Street , according to the release.
300 Gallons of Gasoline Stolen in Hanover Twp.

(Hanover Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reported yesterday that they were dispatched to the Ponderosa Golf Course on Route 168 in Hanover Twp. for a report of theft. Upon arriving an investigating Troopers learned that someone stole around 300 gallons of gasoline from a gas...
Westmoreland County residents advised to boil water after leak

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - Approximately 4,500 Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County customers in Hempfield's West Point neighborhood, extending east to the Arnold Palmer Airport, are advised to boil their water after a leak drained lines in the area, the agency said in a press release Saturday morning.A water main break to a line that served the water tower for the neighborhood drained lines, mandating the issuance of a precautionary advisory, the release added.Water has been re-routed, so customers in the affected area should now have water service.
Imperial Daycare Operator Sentenced for Failing to Account for and Pay Over Taxes

PITTSBURGH, PA – A resident of Imperial, Pennsylvania has been sentenced in federal court to one day of imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release, the first six months of which are to be served on home detention, and ordered to pay $367,956.89 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, on her conviction for failing to account for and pay over payroll taxes to the Internal Revenue Service, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.
Earl G. Hudson, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl G. Hudson, Sr. of Warren passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 7:07 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was 61 years old. Mr. Hudson was born in Warren on August 25, 1961, the son of Moses Reid and Lula Hines Hudson.
Two Children Die and an Adult Injured in Early Morning Sewickley Fire

(Sewickley, Pa.) An early Tuesday morning house fire along Miller Way in Sewickley has claimed the lives of two children. Allegheny County Police say that the fire broke out around 3 AM this morning and the two children were pulled from the home by firefighters, but died at the scene. They have not yet been identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
Death of Monaca Man That Fell From Escalator at Acrisure Stadium Ruled Accidental

(Pittsburgh, Pa.) The death of a Monaca man who fell from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium on October 2, 2022 has been ruled an accident. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled on Monday that Dalton Keane’s manner of death was accidental. His cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries of the head, trunk, and extremities due to falling.
