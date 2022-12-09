ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

NASDAQ

U.S. Oil Prices Drop on Rising Gasoline, Distillate Supplies

U.S. oil prices moved down on Dec 7 after government data showed large weekly builds in gasoline and distillate supplies. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, WTI crude futures fell $2.24 (or 3%) to settle at $72.01 a barrel yesterday. Despite this, the market has been kind to oil in...
msn.com

Oil falls on prospect of Keystone resumption, weakening demand

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil settled lower for a fifth straight session on Thursday on the prospect of a major crude pipeline resuming service, which would return a hefty amount of crude to the market at a time when global economic slowdowns are raising fuel demand fears. Brent crude settled at...
KANSAS STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Keystone oil pipeline issues resolved after force majeure - source

(Reuters) - The issues that prompted TC Energy to declare force majeure on Keystone oil pipeline deliveries this week have been resolved but the company will reduce injections for the rest of November, according to a market source. Calgary-based TC said on Tuesday it was curtailing volumes on the 622,000...
ILLINOIS STATE
rigzone.com

US Seeks To Stop Oil Reserve Sales To Refill Stockpiles

The Biden administration is seeking to stop sales from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve mandated by Congress so it can refill the emergency reserve. — The Biden administration is seeking to stop sales from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve mandated by Congress so it can refill the emergency reserve, a move that could impact the release of 147 million barrels of crude oil.
CNBC

Oil falls after data raises Fed interest rate worries

Oil prices fell on Monday, following U.S. stock markets lower, after U.S. service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path. Brent crude futures were down $2.57, or 3%, at $83 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) fell $2.67, or 3.3%, to...
NASDAQ

China Nov crude oil imports hit 10-mth high on stock build, new plants

SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports in November rose 12% from a year earlier to their highest in 10 months, data showed on Wednesday, as companies replenished stocks with cheaper oil and as new plants started up. The world's largest crude importer brought in 46.74 million tonnes...
CNBC

Oil drops in volatile trade, records biggest weekly slump in months

Oil price settled lower in volatile trading on Friday, with both benchmarks recording their biggest weekly declines in months, as growing recession fears negated any supply woes after weak economic data from China, Europe and the United States. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled 44 cents lower at $71.02 a...
KANSAS STATE
rigzone.com

Analyst Looks at Latest Oil Price Moves

One of Rigzone's regular market watchers looks at the latest oil price moves, Venezuelan crude flows, Chinese government actions and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In...
The St. Helens Chronicle

At the Pumps: Gasoline prices falling fast

Drivers are getting an early holiday gift as pump prices continue to plummet. They’re lower in all 50 states again this week, driven by lower crude oil prices, steady demand for gas and growing gasoline stocks, according to the American Automobile Association's (AAA) weekly price survey. Prices n Columbia County ranged from $3.58 to $4.40 a gallon for regular unleaded this week after reaching nearly $6 a gallon several weeks...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
CNBC

How corn fuels the U.S. economy

There's a reason people refer to corn as yellow gold. In 2021, the United States' corn crop was worth over $86 billion. According to the USDA, The U.S. is largest consumer, producer and exporter of corn in the world. It's not just what we eat. Corn is in what we buy and how we fuel up. And these days, the rest of the world relies on U.S. corn, too. At $2.2 billion in 2019, corn is the most heavily subsidized of all crops. Here's how the U.S. started fueling its economy with corn.
NASDAQ

2 Natural Gas Stocks To Watch In December 2022

The natural gas industry has been steadily growing for the past decade. As more and more companies are investing in this energy source. Natural gas is a clean-burning fuel. This makes it an attractive option for investors who are looking for ways to add value to their portfolios. In this article, we will be discussing the various benefits of investing in natural gas stocks and why they may be a good choice for your portfolio.

