NASDAQ
U.S. Oil Prices Drop on Rising Gasoline, Distillate Supplies
U.S. oil prices moved down on Dec 7 after government data showed large weekly builds in gasoline and distillate supplies. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, WTI crude futures fell $2.24 (or 3%) to settle at $72.01 a barrel yesterday. Despite this, the market has been kind to oil in...
msn.com
Oil falls on prospect of Keystone resumption, weakening demand
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil settled lower for a fifth straight session on Thursday on the prospect of a major crude pipeline resuming service, which would return a hefty amount of crude to the market at a time when global economic slowdowns are raising fuel demand fears. Brent crude settled at...
kalkinemedia.com
Keystone oil pipeline issues resolved after force majeure - source
(Reuters) - The issues that prompted TC Energy to declare force majeure on Keystone oil pipeline deliveries this week have been resolved but the company will reduce injections for the rest of November, according to a market source. Calgary-based TC said on Tuesday it was curtailing volumes on the 622,000...
Big Oil stocks are pointing to higher gas prices to come
Brutally high oil and gas prices were the talk of the town in 2022 and one of the largest contributing factors to sky-high inflation. The thing is: When you reach the top, there's nowhere to go but down. And that's exactly where oil is going.
rigzone.com
US Seeks To Stop Oil Reserve Sales To Refill Stockpiles
The Biden administration is seeking to stop sales from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve mandated by Congress so it can refill the emergency reserve. — The Biden administration is seeking to stop sales from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve mandated by Congress so it can refill the emergency reserve, a move that could impact the release of 147 million barrels of crude oil.
CNBC
U.S. oil giants Exxon Mobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips challenged over ‘secretive’ tax practices
Oxfam on Monday filed shareholder resolutions against U.S. oil giants Exxon Mobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips. The international relief charity said the companies' tax practices undermine the public's interest in a fair tax system — especially in Global South countries "with the greatest tax revenue needs." "If oil and gas...
A top oil analyst explains why oil is about to surge to $120 - and stay there for 2 years as Europe battles supply shocks
Good morning. Phil Rosen here, reporting from a dark and cold New York City. If you've even peeked at markets recently, odds are you've caught some of the massive blast of crypto news that Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX unleashed last week. It's drawn comparisons to Lehman Brothers' epic 2008 implosion, and...
CNBC
Oil falls after data raises Fed interest rate worries
Oil prices fell on Monday, following U.S. stock markets lower, after U.S. service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path. Brent crude futures were down $2.57, or 3%, at $83 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) fell $2.67, or 3.3%, to...
Follow the markets to see where U.S. natural gas activity is high
Market intelligence shows U.S. shale drillers may be following the market when determining where next to drill.
NASDAQ
China Nov crude oil imports hit 10-mth high on stock build, new plants
SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports in November rose 12% from a year earlier to their highest in 10 months, data showed on Wednesday, as companies replenished stocks with cheaper oil and as new plants started up. The world's largest crude importer brought in 46.74 million tonnes...
Energy hungry Europe can't look to U.S. shale to fill any OPEC gap
NEW YORK/DENVER/HOUSTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil drillers turned from scrappy wildcatters into multi-millionaires over the past two decades, propelling the United States to become the world's largest producer, but now they are running out of runway.
OPEC Will Not Increase Oil Production — What Will That Mean for Gas and Heating Oil Prices?
Declining gas and oil prices in recent months have been good news for just about everyone -- except the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). OPEC is so unhappy about the trend that...
CNBC
Oil drops in volatile trade, records biggest weekly slump in months
Oil price settled lower in volatile trading on Friday, with both benchmarks recording their biggest weekly declines in months, as growing recession fears negated any supply woes after weak economic data from China, Europe and the United States. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled 44 cents lower at $71.02 a...
rigzone.com
Analyst Looks at Latest Oil Price Moves
One of Rigzone's regular market watchers looks at the latest oil price moves, Venezuelan crude flows, Chinese government actions and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In...
Occidental Petroleum CEO pushes back against California plans to fine Big Oil firms: 'They don't understand the industry'
Occidental Petroleum's CEO hit back at California politicians over plans to fine Big Oil firms. "I think too many of the politicians just don't understand the industry," Vicki Hollub said. California lawmakers unveiled plans to charge oil firms for their huge profits on high gas prices. The CEO of Occidental...
At the Pumps: Gasoline prices falling fast
Drivers are getting an early holiday gift as pump prices continue to plummet. They’re lower in all 50 states again this week, driven by lower crude oil prices, steady demand for gas and growing gasoline stocks, according to the American Automobile Association's (AAA) weekly price survey. Prices n Columbia County ranged from $3.58 to $4.40 a gallon for regular unleaded this week after reaching nearly $6 a gallon several weeks...
U.S. crude stocks drop; fuel stocks post large builds -EIA
Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks fell in the latest week while gasoline and distillate inventories posted big builds, as oil refiners' utilization climbed to the highest since 2019, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.
Oil Prices Keep Dropping Amid Economic Fears — Could It Last Through the Holidays and Beyond?
Oil prices dipped to their lowest point of the year this week despite the recent announcement by OPEC and its allies to keep cutting supplies as fears of a global recession outweigh supply...
CNBC
How corn fuels the U.S. economy
There's a reason people refer to corn as yellow gold. In 2021, the United States' corn crop was worth over $86 billion. According to the USDA, The U.S. is largest consumer, producer and exporter of corn in the world. It's not just what we eat. Corn is in what we buy and how we fuel up. And these days, the rest of the world relies on U.S. corn, too. At $2.2 billion in 2019, corn is the most heavily subsidized of all crops. Here's how the U.S. started fueling its economy with corn.
NASDAQ
2 Natural Gas Stocks To Watch In December 2022
The natural gas industry has been steadily growing for the past decade. As more and more companies are investing in this energy source. Natural gas is a clean-burning fuel. This makes it an attractive option for investors who are looking for ways to add value to their portfolios. In this article, we will be discussing the various benefits of investing in natural gas stocks and why they may be a good choice for your portfolio.
