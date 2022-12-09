Read full article on original website
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Curry's shoulder injury latest concern for Warriors
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry started Wednesday night unsure whether he would play at Indiana because of a sore right knee. He finished it in the locker room with an injured left shoulder. The eight-time All-Star, two-time MVP and NBA career leader in 3-pointers is expected to have an MRI on Thursday after leaving during the third quarter of Golden State’s 125-119 loss at Indiana. Curry was injured with about two minutes left in the third quarter as the Warriors tried to rally from a 20-point halftime deficit. His three-point play with 4:16 to go in the third got Golden State within 83-80.
Burks, Pistons spoil Ball's return to floor with OT win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Alec Burks scored a season-high 27 points off the bench, Killian Hayes added 25 and the Detroit Pistons spoiled LaMelo Ball’s return to the floor with a 141-134 overtime victory against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic had 24 points and Isaiah Stewart chipped in with 19 points and 11 rebounds for Detroit (8-22). Jalen Duren grabbed 18 rebounds as the Pistons snapped a three-game losing streak. Burks had five points in overtime, including his fourth 3-pointer of the game with 1:47 left to put the Pistons up for good. “We know what he is going to do,” Hayes said of Burks, now in his 12th NBA season. “He has been through these situations and he definitely gave us a lift in overtime.”
No. 16 UCLA pulls away early, routs No. 20 Maryland 87-60
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jaylen Clark scored 19 points, and No. 16 UCLA raced out to a 30-point lead in the first half before cruising to an 87-60 victory over No. 20 Maryland on Wednesday night. On the same day the University of California Board of Regents voted to affirm UCLA’s move to the Big Ten, the Bruins (9-2) had a chance to size up a future conference foe. It wasn’t much of a contest. Maryland (8-3) committed the game’s first six turnovers while falling behind 19-5, and a 3-pointer by David Singleton made it 26-7. The Terps used three of their timeouts in the first 15 minutes, and nothing seemed to help. After going 2 for 24 from 3-point range in a loss to Tennessee last weekend, Maryland missed its first eight shots from the field and nine of its first 10 from beyond the arc.
