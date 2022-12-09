Read full article on original website
electrek.co
All-electric Chevy Camaro and Cadillac Escalade brands will be the next GM EV spinoffs
To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best. General Motors plans to transition several iconic brands into the EV era as the automaker gears up for an all-electric future. The latest names under consideration for an EV spinoff are two timeless classics – the Chevrolet Camaro and the Cadillac Escalade.
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 2001 Acura MDX
The point of the Junkyard Gems series is to share automotive history, and the period of the middle 1990s through early 2000s is a very interesting one for U.S.-market new vehicles. The SUV revolution went into high gear with the introduction of the 1991 Ford Explorer and 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and sales of sedans, hatchbacks, and minivans began their steady decline. The Detroit companies were in good shape to cash in on the commuter-truck craze, with plenty of additional models ready for a quick slathering of luxury features. Toyota, Mitsubishi, Nissan, and Isuzu were ready as well … but Honda was completely unprepared for the Next Big Thing at that point. With American sales absolutely critical to Honda (which has never held much market share for four-wheeled vehicles in its home country), a deal was made to rebadge the Isuzu Trooper as the Acura SLX and the Isuzu Rodeo as the Honda Passport while an all-Honda big SUV could be developed. That SUV was the Acura MDX, which debuted for the 2001 model year. Here's one of those first-year MDXs, a huge turning point in Honda history, found in a Denver-area self-service boneyard recently.
SFGate
Weekly Recalls: Audi, Honda, Jeep, Kia, Nissan
Manufacturer Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Audi) is recalling certain 2020-2022 Audi S7, S6 Sedan, A6 Allroad, 2021-2022 RS7, RS6 Avant, 2019-2022 A7, and A6 Sedan vehicles. Liquid spilled in the rear seat may penetrate and cause the gateway control module to shut down. Remedy.
2 New Chevy SUVs Are Among Consumer Reports’ Most Reliable American Cars
American cars aren't usually the poster children for reliability. But two Chevy models have proved to be reliable this year. The post 2 New Chevy SUVs Are Among Consumer Reports’ Most Reliable American Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jeep issues recall and stop-sale order on 63K hybrid Wrangler SUVs for power loss
Nearly 63,000 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid SUVs are being recalled due to a software issue that could lead to a loss of power while the vehicle is in motion.
insideevs.com
GM Rumored To Consider Escalade, Camaro EV Sub-Brands
Following as-yet-unconfirmed reports that General Motors plans to turn Corvette into its own brand offering all-electric four-door and SUV models by mid-decade, a similar rumor regarding the Camaro and Escalade is now doing the rounds online. More specifically, Car and Driver claims the Chevrolet Camaro and Cadillac Escalade are the...
torquenews.com
Faster Than A Corvette? Cars the New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Can Smoke In a Race
The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is the top trim in the line. Here’s a list of some cars it is quicker than from 0-60 MPH. The new 2023 Prius Prime will have 220 hp and be capable of a 0-60 MPH sprint in 6.6 seconds, according to Toyota. We looked to Zeroto60times.com to come up with a list of vehicles slower than the new Prius. Here’s a quick rundown of some slowpokes that will need to move aside to let the Prius Prime pass.
Autoblog
Drive like it's 2154: What it's like to take the space joystick of the wild Mercedes 'Avatar' concept car
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — Who among us hasn’t imagined what it would be like to drive a car from the future? And we’re not talking about a 2028 Honda Prelude or whatever, interesting as that may be. No, we’re talking decades, maybe even centuries beyond what we have now, where even quaint notions like circular tires are reimagined. Something akin to a spinner from “Blade Runner” or one of those light cycles from “Tron.” So color us stunned when Mercedes-Benz actually offered us some seat time behind the wheel of their Vision AVTR concept.
Carscoops
2024 Corvette E-Ray Hybrid Accidentally Leaks On Chevy Configurator
Automakers hate it when pictures and info about new cars leak online because it messes up their carefully choreographed launch timelines. But in the case of the 2024 Corvette E-Ray, Chevrolet only has itself to blame. The first every hybrid Corvette, which is also the model’s first all-wheel drive variant,...
dallasexpress.com
Ford Recalls over 634,000 SUVs Worldwide
Ford is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide due to increased fire risk from fuel injectors that may be cracked. When the engine runs, the potential cracks can allow fuel or fuel vapors to accumulate on or near hot surfaces and potentially ignite a fire underneath the hood. Ford Motor Company...
Only 1 Detroit Automaker Builds a True Hybrid Pickup Truck
If you're dreaming of an efficient and powerful hybrid truck hailing from Detroit, you don't have many options. The post Only 1 Detroit Automaker Builds a True Hybrid Pickup Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
8 excellent minivans you can't buy in the United States
Americans have fallen out of love with minivans. For some reason, a super-practical, multi-seat vehicle that can haul almost anyone and anything is less popular than giant SUVs that make it difficult to access the third row. The rest of the world hasn’t forgotten the minivan’s virtues, and many well-known automakers offer a whole rainbow of family carriers, some of which offer clever camping and luxury features. Here are some forbidden-fruit vans we can’t buy in the United States.
Does Toyota’s Truck Have All-Wheel Drive?
Here's the scoop on your off-road drivetrain options if you want a Toyota pickup truck. The post Does Toyota’s Truck Have All-Wheel Drive? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
The Highwayman's retro-futuristic semi-truck can now be yours
The 1980s and early 1990s were a bonanza of weird, car-themed television dramas. Many were inspired by the success that was "Knight Rider," but few had the staying power. Among them was 1987's "The Highwayman," whose KITT analogue was a pair of tech-laden semi trucks from which smaller vehicles could deploy. Now, one of those rigs is being offered for sale.
Autoblog
Tesla launches Steam gaming integration for the new Model S and X
Back in February, Tesla chief Elon Musk revealed on Twitter that the automaker is working to bring Steam to its vehicles. Now, the company is officially rolling out Steam integration for the latest versions of its Model S and X cars as part of its holiday update. In its promo video of the feature, you'll see Tesla's infotainment system running Steam Beta and even graphically demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077.
Legendary GM 4L80E Automatic Transmission: What To Know
Here's some of the pluses and minuses of GM's legendary 4L80E automatic transmissions. The post Legendary GM 4L80E Automatic Transmission: What To Know appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
The 2023 Honda Civic Type R's coolest feature is a $25 bike part
There's a lot to like about the 2023 Honda Civic Type R, but after spending some time admiring one in person, the new hot hatch's standout feature is one that lays flat. Yep, I'm referring to its trick, 90-degree valve stems. Take one glance at the wheels and it's impossible to miss them; they stand out with their silver finish against the dark satin void of the barrels. And if you look closely, you'll see that they're rigidly mounted at a 90-degree angle to the wheel, perfectly level with the ground. Can you guess why?
Autoblog
Ford Europe looks to America for new marketing push
Ford is looking to increase its profitability in Europe, and it feels the best way to get there is to inject a more American attitude into its marketing. As it moves toward a fully-electric vehicle lineup, Ford needs to increase profitability, and one of the first steps will be discontinuing the Fiesta and Focus.
Carscoops
2023 Ford Ranger Platinum Debuts As The Most Expensive Trim Besides The Raptor
Ford introduced a new Platinum trim for the Ranger that slots between the Wildtrack and the Raptor with more premium looks and features, available in Europe, UK, and Australia. Just like the closely-related Ford Everest Platinum SUV, the pickup has pretty generous standard equipment and is exclusively offered with the 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel.
Autoblog
GM recalls 740,000 vehicles over daytime running light issue
General Motors is recalling over 740,000 vehicles due to a daytime running light issue that causes all of the affected cars to run afoul of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. Vehicles affected by this recall are spread across many of GM’s brands. Models include the 2020-2023 Cadillac CT4 and CT5,...
