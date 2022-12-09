ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, NE

nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Elks Lodge Christmas basket program set to take place

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Elks Lodge in Scottsbluff is hosting their annual Christmas basket program to give back to our community. On December 10th Elks Lodge with the help of volunteers will give out over 200 Christmas baskets to those in need this Holiday season. ROTC students helped assemble the...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News Channel Nebraska

A new bakery in Lodgepole is cause for celebration for the Cheyenne County Chamber

LODGEPOLE, Neb.- Amy Richards opened the Wildeflour Baking Company at 832 Sheldon Street in Lodgepole back on October 22nd. Saturday she was joined by her husband, her son and several members of the Cheyenne County Chamber of Commerce as she took hold of the giant scissors and cut the ribbon, immediately welcoming a large crowd of hungry well wishers into her business.
LODGEPOLE, NE
Panhandle Post

Getting Ahead: Donate locally

It’s December, the month for giving. Our mail is full of requests for donations to several national and international organizations. Many people use these donations for tax deductions, so they need to be made by year end. Please remember that there are several local charities who are serving the...
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Scottsbluff, Gering, Mitchell and Terrytown declare snow emergency

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) -Due to the predicted weather conditions, which includes heavy snow and high winds, the cities of Scottsbluff, Gering, Mitchell and Terrytown are declaring a snow emergency beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday. Due to predicted high winds through Thursday, the snow emergency will remain in effect until...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Update: Latest on incoming winter storm

SIDNEY, Neb.- The national weather service out of Cheyenne, WY and North Platte have update weather models for the panhandle as the winter weather draws closer. Chadron will likely get the most snow out of the system with 12-24 inches. Scottsbluff, Alliance and Bridgeport will see 8-12 inches and Kimball and Sidney should see 6-8 inches. Kimball has already closed schools.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

CSC Campus Closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Chadron State College will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to impending winter weather. The residence halls and dining services will remain open. According to the National Weather Service, Chadron is in a blizzard warning beginning at 5 p.m. today (12/12) and extending to 11 p.m. Wednesday (12/14). Blizzard conditions are expected and total snow accumulations could be 12 to 16 inches.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance Public Transit Essential Rides Only

The Alliance Public Transit will only be offering essential rides on Tuesday, December 13th and Wednesday, December 14th due to weather forecasts. Essential rides include medical, school routes, and work only. Hours of operation will be 6:30am – 4:00pm. For more information, please contact, Paige Johnson at (308) 762-1907.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance Snow Emergency

The City of Alliance has declared a snow emergency starting today at 5:00 p.m. until Wednesday, December 14th at 5:00 pm. Residents who live on designated snow routes are asked to please have all vehicles removed from the street to ensure accessibility for the City crews and emergency personnel. Due to the predicted snow totals, crews will be plowing snow on these routes multiple times.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Carley named CSC Project Strive/TRiO November Student of the Month

CHADRON – Chadron State College student Jeremy Carley was the Project Strive/TRiO Student of the Month for November. Carley is a senior of Dalton, Nebraska, who chose Business Finance as a major because it seemed interesting and he liked math and money while he was growing up. Being a member of the Rural Business Leaders Initiative (RBLI) provides him with a full tuition scholarship and opportunities to network with professionals in the business world and create friendships with other people in the organization. His sister, Janessa, is in the program, as well, and recommended CSC’s business program to him.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Post Podcast: Alliance City Council meeting, Dec. 6

Today we'll take you to the Dec. 6 Alliance City Council meeting where there was a reorganization of new council members including Mara Andersen, Tearza Mashburn and Mike Dafney. Dafney was reelected Mayor and Brian Mischnick as Vice Mayor. ​. The council approved on second reading the Alliance Heartland Flats...
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

UPDATE: Chadron police search for missing person

Paul Bear Saves Life has been located in Rapid City, SD and confirmed by law enforcement. During the early morning hours of December 4, the Chadron Police Department took a Missing Person Report. The reporting party stated that on December 1, 33-year-old, Paul Bear Saves Life, walked away from his Chadron residence to take a stroll, but never returned and they have not heard from him.
CHADRON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Winter weather on its way to the region on Monday

SIDNEY, Neb.- A massive winter storm that could bring tornadoes and flooding to different parts of the country, will likely bring blizzard conditions to the Nebraska panhandle and surrounding areas starting on Monday evening. I winter storm watch has already been issued for Sheridan County, predicting 10 to 19 inches of snow and 55 mph wind gusts between Monday evening and Wednesday evening.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

