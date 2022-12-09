Read full article on original website
Elks Lodge Christmas basket program set to take place
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Elks Lodge in Scottsbluff is hosting their annual Christmas basket program to give back to our community. On December 10th Elks Lodge with the help of volunteers will give out over 200 Christmas baskets to those in need this Holiday season. ROTC students helped assemble the...
News Channel Nebraska
A new bakery in Lodgepole is cause for celebration for the Cheyenne County Chamber
LODGEPOLE, Neb.- Amy Richards opened the Wildeflour Baking Company at 832 Sheldon Street in Lodgepole back on October 22nd. Saturday she was joined by her husband, her son and several members of the Cheyenne County Chamber of Commerce as she took hold of the giant scissors and cut the ribbon, immediately welcoming a large crowd of hungry well wishers into her business.
Getting Ahead: Donate locally
It’s December, the month for giving. Our mail is full of requests for donations to several national and international organizations. Many people use these donations for tax deductions, so they need to be made by year end. Please remember that there are several local charities who are serving the...
Give the gift of United Way to help Panhandle communities
Scottsbluff– Gifts to United Way of Western Nebraska (UWWN) impact the community far beyond the holiday season. When you give to United Way, your gift becomes part of a collective effort toward more holistic and sustainable outcomes affecting the entire community. With just one gift, you can help ensure...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Scottsbluff, Gering, Mitchell and Terrytown declare snow emergency
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) -Due to the predicted weather conditions, which includes heavy snow and high winds, the cities of Scottsbluff, Gering, Mitchell and Terrytown are declaring a snow emergency beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday. Due to predicted high winds through Thursday, the snow emergency will remain in effect until...
Alliance police encourage 'Holiday Present Protection Program'
For any last minute gifts being received this year, use our Holiday Season Present Protection Program and help the community cut back on stolen packages. During the Holiday Season, send your package to us and pick it up after it is delivered. Don't let it be left unattended on your porch.
News Channel Nebraska
Update: Latest on incoming winter storm
SIDNEY, Neb.- The national weather service out of Cheyenne, WY and North Platte have update weather models for the panhandle as the winter weather draws closer. Chadron will likely get the most snow out of the system with 12-24 inches. Scottsbluff, Alliance and Bridgeport will see 8-12 inches and Kimball and Sidney should see 6-8 inches. Kimball has already closed schools.
CSC Campus Closed Tuesday and Wednesday
Chadron State College will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to impending winter weather. The residence halls and dining services will remain open. According to the National Weather Service, Chadron is in a blizzard warning beginning at 5 p.m. today (12/12) and extending to 11 p.m. Wednesday (12/14). Blizzard conditions are expected and total snow accumulations could be 12 to 16 inches.
Scotts Bluff Police Department’s K9 Duke receives body armor donation
Scotts Bluff Police Department’s K9 Duke has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Duke’s vest was sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Lea Park of Choke Aloha LLC and was embroidered with the sentiment “In honor of Seattle, WA K9 Jedi, EOW 1-5-22”.
Chadron City Transit Bus not running Dec. 13-14
The Chadron City Transit Bus will NOT be running on Tuesday 12/13 and Wednesday 12/14 due to forecasted weather. Thursday will be determined at a later date. Information will be posted on the Chadron City website and Facebook.
Solar workshop to be held at Dawes County 4-H building in Chadron
A Workshop on Solar for Farms, Homes, and Businesses will be held on Dec. 7 in Chadron at the Dawes County 4-H Building from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. MT. This workshop is for homeowners, farmers, and business owners who are interested in exploring solar PV systems. The workshop will...
Alliance Public Transit Essential Rides Only
The Alliance Public Transit will only be offering essential rides on Tuesday, December 13th and Wednesday, December 14th due to weather forecasts. Essential rides include medical, school routes, and work only. Hours of operation will be 6:30am – 4:00pm. For more information, please contact, Paige Johnson at (308) 762-1907.
Post Podcast: Catching Up with AHS Unified Bowling Coach Laura Mangas
The Alliance High School Unified Bowling Team competed in the Class B State Tournament, at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln, Monday December 5. The Bulldog team qualified for State for the 6th time in the 7 year history of Unified Bowling. AHS Coach Laura Mangas talks about this years team and this excellent program.
Alliance Snow Emergency
The City of Alliance has declared a snow emergency starting today at 5:00 p.m. until Wednesday, December 14th at 5:00 pm. Residents who live on designated snow routes are asked to please have all vehicles removed from the street to ensure accessibility for the City crews and emergency personnel. Due to the predicted snow totals, crews will be plowing snow on these routes multiple times.
Carley named CSC Project Strive/TRiO November Student of the Month
CHADRON – Chadron State College student Jeremy Carley was the Project Strive/TRiO Student of the Month for November. Carley is a senior of Dalton, Nebraska, who chose Business Finance as a major because it seemed interesting and he liked math and money while he was growing up. Being a member of the Rural Business Leaders Initiative (RBLI) provides him with a full tuition scholarship and opportunities to network with professionals in the business world and create friendships with other people in the organization. His sister, Janessa, is in the program, as well, and recommended CSC’s business program to him.
Post Podcast: Alliance City Council meeting, Dec. 6
Today we'll take you to the Dec. 6 Alliance City Council meeting where there was a reorganization of new council members including Mara Andersen, Tearza Mashburn and Mike Dafney. Dafney was reelected Mayor and Brian Mischnick as Vice Mayor. . The council approved on second reading the Alliance Heartland Flats...
News Channel Nebraska
Meteorologist: Nebraska panhandle, northeast Colorado in bulls-eye of projected winter storm
SIDNEY - Confidence in a winter storm that could dump anywhere between 8-12 inches of snow, with the potential of 12-16 inches, across the Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado early next week remained high Saturday morning, according to WeatherEye Meteorologist Nick Carlyle. "I haven't seen winter storm watches issued this...
GNMSS Hyannis clinic closing today due to weather
The GNMSS-Hyannis clinic will be closing at noon today due to weather. Please call GNMSS-Alliance for needs- 308-762-7244. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. For medical emergencies dial 911 or go to the emergency room.
UPDATE: Chadron police search for missing person
Paul Bear Saves Life has been located in Rapid City, SD and confirmed by law enforcement. During the early morning hours of December 4, the Chadron Police Department took a Missing Person Report. The reporting party stated that on December 1, 33-year-old, Paul Bear Saves Life, walked away from his Chadron residence to take a stroll, but never returned and they have not heard from him.
News Channel Nebraska
Winter weather on its way to the region on Monday
SIDNEY, Neb.- A massive winter storm that could bring tornadoes and flooding to different parts of the country, will likely bring blizzard conditions to the Nebraska panhandle and surrounding areas starting on Monday evening. I winter storm watch has already been issued for Sheridan County, predicting 10 to 19 inches of snow and 55 mph wind gusts between Monday evening and Wednesday evening.
