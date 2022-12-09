Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WXII 12
Fort Bragg soldier killed in pedestrian accident
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A Fort Bragg soldier has died in a pedestrian-related accident, according to Fort Bragg officials. Officials said Spc. John Michael De Leon, 31, died on Dec. 9 from injuries sustained during a pedestrian accident. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Spc. John Michael...
Fayetteville witnesses heard shots, truck crash and catch fire; man, child were shot
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man and a young girl were shot Sunday night outside a Fayetteville apartment complex, and the truck they were in caught fire. Police said the man, Bishop Rhone, 27, died at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. The girl was listed in critical condition. Residents of...
Man killed in Fayetteville shooting identified, juvenile in critical condition
At 11:27 p.m., Fayetteville police were sent to Independence Place Drive on reports of shots being fired.
cbs17
Sanford man charged with giving fentanyl to man in fatal overdose in Harnett County
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford man has been charged in connection to a Fentanyl overdose in Harnett County. On Nov. 20, deputies responded to the 200 block of Farley Road after a call was received that Andy “AJ” Hicks Jr. was unresponsive, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.
'Now I've hit a man.' Driver shaken up after striking pedestrian in Johnston County
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — WRAL News spoke to the driver who hit a man early Monday morning. The crash occurred around 1 a.m. on N.C. Highway 210, outside of Smithfield. The driver hit a pedestrian who had been walking in the road. The person who was hit was transported to WakeMed with what appeared to be serious injuries.
Woman struck and killed by train in downtown Benson
A woman was killed Monday afternoon when she was struck by a passing Amtrak train while crossing tracks in Johnston County, officials said.
WRAL
Man, child shot, crash in Fayetteville apartment parking lot
A man and a young girl were shot Sunday night outside a Fayetteville apartment complex, and the truck they were in caught fire. A man and a young girl were shot Sunday night outside a Fayetteville apartment complex, and the truck they were in caught fire.
cbs17
Man shoots hotel housekeeper after knock on room door in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon was arrested soon after he shot a housekeeper working in a Fayetteville hotel late Monday morning, police said. The incident was reported just after 11:05 a.m. in the 3000 block of Bordeaux Park Drive, which is the location of a Red Roof Inn & Suites, Fayetteville police said in a news release.
WXII 12
Fort Bragg soldier reported dead after hit by vehicle, authorities say
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A soldier has been killed after being struck by a vehicle Friday morning. Fort Bragg Airborne Corps reported that a soldier has died. At 10 a.m., a soldier was hit by a vehicle while crossing the intersection of Knox and Honeycutt Street. "We are deeply...
‘Many suspects’ wanted in $1 million+ heist at Harnett County dealership, police say
At least 10 cars were stolen from a Lillington car dealership by "many suspects" in the early hours of Friday morning, the town's police department confirmed to CBS 17.
cbs17
Moore County suspect charged after man’s deadly fentanyl/meth overdose in Chatham County
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest has been made in the deadly overdose of a person in Chatham County. The victim died in the Bear Creek area of the county, according to a Monday news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office. The victim died from a mixture...
'This is a man that cannot be allowed to drive:' Suspect in cyclist's death being sued for role in crash on I-540
DURHAM, N.C. — For the second time in a week, a Wake Forest man appeared in court for his role in a crash. Blake Nichols Grady, 33, has more than 40 convictions and multiple DWIs. He was charged last week with DWI and driving without of license in connection...
cbs17
1 arrested for DWI after crash, vehicle fire in southeast Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said someone is charged with a DWI after a crash and vehicle fire in southeast Raleigh Sunday morning. At about 4 a.m., officers said they were called to a residential area near the intersection of Muxbere Way and Drayford Way. They said someone...
cbs17
3 women among group charged after woman held against her will and robbed in Chatham County home
SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Three women are among a group arrested after an armed robbery in which a woman was held in a Chatham County home last month, officials said. The incident happened in early November at a home in the 300 block of Piney Grove Church Road just north of Siler City, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
More details emerge against Harnett County mother charged in death of 3-month-old baby
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) – A Harnett County neighborhood turned into a crime scene Sunday night after a 3-month-old baby was found outside a Dunn home and then pronounced dead, according to police. Naomi Khan, 24, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her baby. She had her...
cbs17
Police ID man killed in Fayetteville shooting Saturday night, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said a man died after a shooting in Fayetteville Saturday night. At about 9:10 p.m., officers said they were called to the 300 block of Cude Street for a report of shots being fired. Police found Markus McKnight, 35, who was shot. McKnight...
3-month-old dies in Harnett County, mother charged with murder
A mother has been charged with first-degree murder after an infant was found outside a Harnett County home with serious injuries.
cbs17
Woman charged with attempted murder in domestic-incident shooting in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 33-year-old woman has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in a shooting Friday morning that sent a man to a hospital. Keihra Shada Johnson was arrested Friday night after police said she shot a man during a domestic incident. At about 2:30 a.m. on...
Man killed in early-morning shooting in North Carolina, police say
Police said a man died after he was shot in Durham early Saturday morning.
cbs17
Officers run to scene after 6 gunshots fired across street from Garner police station
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police went running late Sunday afternoon to check out gunfire that broke out near police headquarters. The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. at an apartment complex beside the Garner Police Department headquarters at 912 7th Ave. A CBS 17 crew was interviewing a police...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
70K+
Followers
76K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0