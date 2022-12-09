Read full article on original website
Masked Chinese man grabbed, pushed ABC reporter asking Biden about human rights ahead of Xi meeting: Report
An ABC News reporter said she was grabbed and pushed by a man wearing a mask with a Chinese flag after she shouted a question about human rights ahead of the Biden-Xi meeting.
US and China are already at ‘war’ despite what Biden believes: Japanese commentator
President Biden's recent claim that China does not seek an "imminent" invasion of Taiwan was unconvincing, Japanese commentator Yoko Ishii told Fox News.
China's Xi tells Biden: Taiwan issue is 'first red line' that must not be crossed
BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Joe Biden during their first in-person meeting since 2017 that the Taiwan question was the "very core of China's core interests" and the "first red line" in bilateral ties that must not be crossed.
Days after Biden's face-to-face meeting with Xi Jinping, Kamala Harris is making a rare trip to a South China Sea hotspot
"The vice president is the highest-ranking US official ever to visit Palawan," a senior administration official said on Tuesday
Xi tells Biden that China and the United States should take history as a mirror - state media
BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Monday during a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden that China and the United States should take history as a mirror and let it guide the future, according to state news agency Xinhua.
White House counters Saudi claim on Brittney Griner negotiations, says talks were between US, Russia
The White House countered a joint statement released by the UAE and Saudi Arabia and said Brittney Griner's release was negotiated only by the U.S. and Russia.
Saudi Arabia and China will align on everything from security to oil, but agree not to interfere on domestic issues
China and Saudi Arabia expressed aligned policies on a range of areas from security to oil in a joint statement Friday, adding they will support each other while not interfering in each other's internal affairs.
U.S., Asian allies hit North Korea with new sanctions over missile tests
Washington, Seoul and Tokyo imposed new sanctions on North Korea in the wake of the secretive regime's latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch.
Biden's weakness on full display in Xi meeting – president no match for China's tyrant
President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met face-to-face on Monday in Bali. China's goal is world domination. It's not clear if President Biden understands Xi's intentions.
Washington Examiner
The West must wake up to China's threat
China is now, without question, the single biggest threat to our security and the freedoms many of us have taken for granted. The evidence for this rests in China's appalling behavior over a number of years. Beijing poses a clear and present threat to Britain and our allies. During the...
AOL Corp
Biden vows to avoid China conflict as Japan ramps up accusations against Xi Jinping
President Joe Biden assured Asian leaders that U.S. competition with China would not "veer into conflict" Sunday as Japan accused Chinese leader Xi Jinping of infringing on its sovereignty. Biden is meeting with leaders from across Asia this week while attending the G20 summit in Indonesia. He is schedule to...
Washington Examiner
The US is losing the developing world to China
China has an image problem, and Xi Jinping’s "wolf warrior" diplomacy is largely to blame. At least that’s how most in the United States and Europe see it. But this narrative fails to recognize the headway Beijing is making in other parts of the world. What many fail to realize is that Beijing is conducting an effective diplomatic offensive in the developing world, and it poses a real challenge to U.S. global leadership.
Video Shows Ukraine Tank Take Out Russian Tank in One-On-One Showdown
The Ukrainian forces have taken out nearly 3,000 tanks since the war began in late February.
Xi Jinping’s grand welcome in Saudi Arabia compared to Joe Biden’s ‘cold fist bump’
Xi Jinping’s grand entry into Saudi Arabia that saw his Air China Boeing 747 flanked by jets of green and white smoke to represent the Gulf country’s flag has been contrasted with the lukewarm welcome received by Joe Biden during his visit to the country a few months earlier. Footage released by Saudi state television showed Mr Xi’s bombastic welcome into the Gulf country on Wednesday, also marked by a number of other displays of national symbolism and solidarity.Another set of jets sprayed red and yellow in the colours of China’s national flag, a military fly-past took place along...
China students return home amid COVID travel spread fears
BEIJING (AP) — Some Chinese universities say they will allow students to finish the semester from home in hopes of reducing the potential of a bigger COVID-19 outbreak during the January Lunar New Year travel rush. It wasn’t clear how many schools were taking part, but universities in Shanghai and nearby cities said students would be given the option of either returning home early or staying on campus and undergoing testing every 48 hours. The Lunar New Year, which falls on Jan. 22 this year, is traditionally China’s busiest travel season. Universities have been the scene of frequent lockdowns over the past three years, occasionally leading to clashes between the authorities and students confined to campus or even their dorm rooms. Tuesday’s announcements came as China begins relaxing its strict “zero-COVID” policy, allowing people with mild symptoms to stay home rather than be sent to a quarantine center, among other changes that followed widespread protests.
China's Xi calls for unity at former leader Jiang Zemin's memorial service
China's Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on the country to unite around his leadership as he addressed a memorial service for former leader Jiang Zemin, following an unprecedented show of dissent over his zero-Covid policy and authoritarian rule.
London says no to a big Chinese Embassy, in a blow to Beijing ties
Local officials in London rejected plans for a massive, new Chinese Embassy, a bitter setback for China's government that once promised a "golden age" for its British relations.
Biden says U.S., Japan, S.Korea are 'more aligned than ever' on North Korea
PHNOM PENH, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The United States, Japan and South Korea are "more aligned than ever" on North Korea's "provocative behaviour," U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday, as his national security adviser promised a joint response if Pyongyang carries out a seventh nuclear test.
When China and Saudi Arabia meet, nothing matters more than oil
Chinese leader Xi Jinping is visiting Saudi Arabia this week for the first time in nearly seven years, during which he signed a comprehensive strategic partnership with the world's largest oil exporter and met leaders from across the Middle East.
‘Credibility of Europe’ at stake over alleged Qatar corruption scandal
A growing corruption scandal over allegations that World Cup host Qatar lavished hundreds and thousands of pounds worth of cash and gifts on MEPs and officials to influence decision-making threatens the credibility of Europe, senior figures have warned.The scandal expanded further on Monday after Greece froze the assets of a key suspect in the case, Eva Kaili, a vice-president in the European parliament and one of four people arrested and charged in Belgium at the weekend.Belgian police have seized €600,000 (£516,000) in cash as part of an investigation into claims that Doha sought to buy influence. Sixteen raids...
