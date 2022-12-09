ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The West must wake up to China's threat

China is now, without question, the single biggest threat to our security and the freedoms many of us have taken for granted. The evidence for this rests in China's appalling behavior over a number of years. Beijing poses a clear and present threat to Britain and our allies. During the...
The US is losing the developing world to China

China has an image problem, and Xi Jinping’s "wolf warrior" diplomacy is largely to blame. At least that’s how most in the United States and Europe see it. But this narrative fails to recognize the headway Beijing is making in other parts of the world. What many fail to realize is that Beijing is conducting an effective diplomatic offensive in the developing world, and it poses a real challenge to U.S. global leadership.
Xi Jinping’s grand welcome in Saudi Arabia compared to Joe Biden’s ‘cold fist bump’

Xi Jinping’s grand entry into Saudi Arabia that saw his Air China Boeing 747 flanked by jets of green and white smoke to represent the Gulf country’s flag has been contrasted with the lukewarm welcome received by Joe Biden during his visit to the country a few months earlier. Footage released by Saudi state television showed Mr Xi’s bombastic welcome into the Gulf country on Wednesday, also marked by a number of other displays of national symbolism and solidarity.Another set of jets sprayed red and yellow in the colours of China’s national flag, a military fly-past took place along...
China students return home amid COVID travel spread fears

BEIJING (AP) — Some Chinese universities say they will allow students to finish the semester from home in hopes of reducing the potential of a bigger COVID-19 outbreak during the January Lunar New Year travel rush. It wasn’t clear how many schools were taking part, but universities in Shanghai and nearby cities said students would be given the option of either returning home early or staying on campus and undergoing testing every 48 hours. The Lunar New Year, which falls on Jan. 22 this year, is traditionally China’s busiest travel season. Universities have been the scene of frequent lockdowns over the past three years, occasionally leading to clashes between the authorities and students confined to campus or even their dorm rooms. Tuesday’s announcements came as China begins relaxing its strict “zero-COVID” policy, allowing people with mild symptoms to stay home rather than be sent to a quarantine center, among other changes that followed widespread protests.
‘Credibility of Europe’ at stake over alleged Qatar corruption scandal

A growing corruption scandal over allegations that World Cup host Qatar lavished hundreds and thousands of pounds worth of cash and gifts on MEPs and officials to influence decision-making threatens the credibility of Europe, senior figures have warned.The scandal expanded further on Monday after Greece froze the assets of a key suspect in the case, Eva Kaili, a vice-president in the European parliament and one of four people arrested and charged in Belgium at the weekend.Belgian police have seized €600,000 (£516,000) in cash as part of an investigation into claims that Doha sought to buy influence. Sixteen raids...

