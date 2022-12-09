Read full article on original website
'Expressive times': Publishing industry an open book in 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — In 2022, the story of book publishing was often the industry itself. Penguin Random House’s attempt to purchase Simon & Schuster ended up in a Washington, D.C. courtroom, as the Department of Justice prevailed after a three week antitrust trial last summer that also served as an extensive, often unflattering probe into how the business operates. In November, some 250 HarperCollins union employees went on strike, their calls for improved wages and benefits and greater workplace diversity amplifying an industry-wide discussion over the historically low pay for entry- and mid-level workers. And throughout the year, social media was the meeting ground for observations and revelations on the trial, the strike and other issues the publishing world once confined to private gatherings. Authors posted their book advances, agents criticized HarperCollins and other publishers, and editors shared their year-by-year salaries. Some staffers, such as former Macmillan editor Molly McGhee, announced on Twitter last March that they had had enough and were quitting. In her resignation letter, McGhee cited “the invisibility of junior employees’ workload” and alleged that “many executives in the publishing industry are technology illiterate” and dependent on their assistants.
Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle Resigns After Failed Simon & Schuster Deal
Markus Dohle, the chief executive of Penguin Random House has announced his resignation after the world’s largest trade book publisher failed in its bid to acquire Simon & Schuster. The Department of Justice sued to block the $2.2 billion deal and the publishers, owned by Bertelsmann and Paramount Global, went to court. They failed to convince the judge in the civil antitrust lawsuit, who ruled against the merger. The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia found that the effect of the proposed merger would be to substantially lessen competition in the market for U.S. publishing rights to anticipated top-selling...
CEO of Penguin Random House resigning
The longtime CEO of Penguin Random House, Markus Dohle, is resigning from the position at year's end, the book publisher’s parent company said Friday.
New York Post
Amazon just released its 20 Best Books of the Year: Shop them now
Here at New York Post Shopping, we’re all about reading — and more reading, and. Whether we’re scouring the latest of Reese’s Book Club picks or hunting down some of our favorite audible books, checking off every Colleen Hoover novel — our to-be-read list (TBR to book lovers) is ever-expanding.
The Best Mystery Books Of 2022
There's something soothing about a good mystery. Hear us out: when you sink into a mystery, there's an unwritten contract between author and reader that, no matter how long it takes us to finish the book, there will be a satisfying conclusion (via Washington Post). There's a general plot structure readers can count on, MasterClass explains, that starts with a character trying to solve a mystery and ends when they've discovered the truth.
bookriot.com
These are the 10 Best Books of the Year, According to Amazon Book Editors
Each month, the Amazon Book Editors post a list of their favorite books out that month. At the end of the year, this team of nine editors draws from these lists, as well as considering any they may have missed, to choose their top books of the year as a whole. They each have different backgrounds, including authors as well as former booksellers and former editors at publishing houses, but they’ve all spent their careers immersed in the book world. After putting their individual favorites of the year in a spreadsheet and pitching them to their fellow editors, they debate their choices and then finally rank their picks for the year. Those totals become the Amazon Book Editors’ Best Books of the Year list.
Neil Gaiman, Margaret Atwood, and dozens of other famous authors shared stories of their worst book signing disasters to comfort an up-and-coming author
"Join the club," Atwood wrote. "I did a signing to which nobody came, except a guy who wanted to buy some Scotch tape and thought I was the help."
bookriot.com
The Best Books of the Year, According to Oprah Daily
Oprah Daily is the latest to publish its best-of-the-year book list. The list is 45 books long, was handpicked by Oprah Daily‘s editors, and includes fiction and nonfiction titles. The assortment ranges widely, with genres and topics spanning from romance to fantasy, biography to science. It also has a few books in common with other best-of lists we’ve covered, like Barnes & Noble (Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin), Amazon (Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver), The Washington Post (Afterlives by Abdulrazak Gurnah), and The New York Times (An Immense World by Ed Yong).
The bestselling books of 2022 on Amazon
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. We've broken down Amazon's bestselling books of 2022 as of today, and Colleen Hoover reigns supreme, with a whopping five...
Kirkus Reviews
The ‘New York Times’ Names Its Best Books of 2022
The New York Times unveiled its list of the 10 best books of 2022, with titles by Hernan Diaz, Jennifer Egan, and Ed Yong among those making the cut. Diaz’s Trust was one of five fiction books to make the list. The newspaper called the novel, about a wealthy New York couple in the early 20th century, “an exhilarating pursuit.” Earlier this year, the novel was the winner of the Kirkus Prize for fiction.
bookriot.com
The New York Times Bestseller List vs. Their Best of List for 2022
I’ve been keeping close track of the New York Times bestseller lists for several weeks now, and one thing I’ve noticed is just how much it differs from the “buzziest” books. If I was going based off online buzz, I’d think Babel by R.F. Kuang had the longest time on the bestseller list, and if I was looking at the Best of 2022 lists put out by major publications, I’d think it was Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver. In reality, though, the bestselling books are ones you’ve likely not heard about on the bookish internet: on any given week, they’re much more likely to be something like volume 27 in a long-running mystery series by James Patterson or David Baldacci.
Hundreds of authors give support to striking workers at HarperCollins
Authors such as Barbara Kingsolver and Jacqueline Woodson have pledged not to submit work to HarperCollins until the strike has resolved.
bookriot.com
The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post
The Washington Post throws its hat into the ring of early released end-of-year book lists with a roundup of 10 of the best books according to its editors and reviewers. The list includes a mix of fiction and nonfiction titles, with topics that range from colonialism to memoirs centering friendships. Among the authors are a Nobel Prize winner and a Kirkus Prize winner.
The Jewish Press
The Forgotten Great Jewish American Novels Of Emma Wolf
Almost lost to history, Emma Wolf (1865-1932), called the “Mother of American Jewish Fiction,” was a trailblazing Jewish American author best known for her focus on the Jewish relationship with Christian American society and, in particular, the theological and social consequences of the relationship between Reform Judaism and liberal Protestantism. The first female Jewish novelist to attain broad popularity and prominence – the Chicago Daily Tribune predicted that she would “rank high among American writers of fiction” – she published five novels and several short stories in which she confronted complex subjects not previously addressed in turn-of-the-century American literature, including assimilation, intermarriage, antisemitism, and the Jewish conflict between individualism and community religious practices and expectations.
Agent Accuses ‘Fixer Upper’ Stars of Screwing Him in Book Deal
Design and lifestyle gurus Chip and Joanna Gaines have, over the past decade, built a business empire worth nearly $1 billion, by some estimates.The Waco, Texas-based couple were described in a Variety profile last month as having “unrivaled reach and influence” in the “home, hearth, food and family” sectors, which includes “curating” the Magnolia Network, a 24/7 cable channel they co-own with Warner Brothers Discovery.Chip, 48, grew up in Dallas, where his mom worked for a company that published books for the late televangelist Billy Graham.“The impact that man has had on my life is immeasurable,” Chip said of Graham...
