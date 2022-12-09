ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction

A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
CoinDesk

BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
dailyhodl.com

Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction

A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
bitcoinist.com

Here’s Why Big Eyes Coin Is The Best Investment After Solana and Hedera

The use of cryptocurrencies protected by blockchain technology to produce money is becoming more and more popular throughout the world, and this trend is predicted to continue. Depending on the direction of the trend and the value of the coin, early cryptocurrency investors have already seen returns on their investments.
TechCrunch

Mastercard director sees FTX collapse as chance for the crypto market to reset

“I feel like once you get the momentum for an institution up and running, it’s hard to get them to turn their head and pivot,” Grace Berkery, director of startup engagement at Mastercard, said at the Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event. “So if they’re going to enter, they’re going to stay in the space.”
bitcoinist.com

Oryen Network Launch On BNB Chain Shows Small Chains Like Oasis Network And Evmos Can’t Compete

As blockchain networks advance in technology, many blockchains emerge with powerful features. With thousands of cryptocurrencies in the market, blockchains play a paramount role. On that note, the BNB chain presents expansive options for its growing list of major cryptocurrencies. Oryen is one of them, and considering its unique features, Oasis Network and Evmos will offer little of a challenge.
cryptopotato.com

Goldman Sachs to Invest Millions in Crypto Businesses Following FTX Meltdown

Goldman Sachs sees some “really interesting opportunities” in the crypto industry following the FTX meltdown, McDermott said. The American multinational investment bank – Goldman Sachs – intends to spend tens of millions of dollars to acquire or invest in cryptocurrency organizations. Goldman’s head of digital assets...
bitcoinist.com

What Are the Best Crypto Trading Bots? Useful Insights for Traders

What are crypto bots? Why should you use them to reach better results? Cryptocurrency is a great activity both for trading and investment opportunities. But the market is volatile, and the changes are common for the trading industry. If you decide to enter the industry, you do need to work on your attention and patience. Or don’t you?
dailyhodl.com

‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap

An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin, Near Protocol, And Cosmos: 3 Projects You Should Check Out For 2023

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) – Solving Blockchain Issues. The NEAR Protocol made sure to take action in response to the unnoticed low transaction speed, limited throughput, and high transaction costs. NEAR drastically reduces fees while increasing transaction throughput because of Nightshade technology. The validators process the transactions in parallel chains to scale up the blockchain’s capacity. Because of this, it can handle more than 100,000 transactions at once.

