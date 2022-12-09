Read full article on original website
Related
WJLA
DC man charged after threatening a mom and daughter at gunpoint in 2018 incident
WASHINGTON (7News) — A D.C. man was found guilty on felony assault charges on Dec. 8, after he threatened a mom and her daughter with a gun in a traffic incident from 2018, the United States Attorney’s Office announced. Jacobi Williams, 36, allegedly began honking his horn at...
WJLA
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces special election to fill vacant Va. Congressional seat
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin issued a writ of election on Monday, declaring a special election in Virginia's 4th Congressional District for Feb. 21, 2023, the Office of the Governor announced. the vacant seat was previously held by Representative A. Donald McEachin, who recently passed away...
WJLA
Maryland lottery to begin digital drawings next week; 'stringent' security in place
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The bouncing lottery balls in Maryland are going away. Beginning December 19, the Maryland Lottery will be using a computer to draw numbers for the Pick 3, Pick 4 and Pick 5, as well as Bonus Match 5 and Multi-Match. “Lottery balls and machines have been...
WJLA
Gov. Hogan reflects on challenges, successes, and his future after 8 historic years
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — Eight years ago Larry Hogan surprised the nation. He was a Republican winning in a blue state. He didn’t run an expensive campaign, but voters were ready for his promise to cut taxes. “We had the little falling apart Winnebago I took all over...
WJLA
SEE IT: Gonzaga High watch party goes wild as alumnus Caleb Williams wins Heisman Trophy
NEW YORK, NY — Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, a D.C. native and Gonzaga High School graduate, has won college football's most prestigious award: the Heisman Trophy. Williams beat out Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, TCU quarterback Max Duggan, and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Williams received 544 first-place votes...
WJLA
DC Weather: Breezy at times on Monday with temps in the upper 40s
WASHINGTON (7News) — Expect a dry start to the work week on Monday along with near-normal temperatures in the upper 40s. There will be a bit of breeze out of the north that will add a nip to the air. Winds will calm and with clear skies, widespread 20s are likely by Monday night.
WJLA
DC Weather: Spotty morning showers, afternoon peeks of sun
WASHINGTON (7News) — A few showers are possible before lunchtime Sunday due to a passing storm system across Pennsylvania. Most will remain dry with cloudy skies and a few peeks of sunshine before sunset. Highs will reach the upper 40s. Some areas south of the D.C. metro region may...
Comments / 0