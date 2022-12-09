Read full article on original website
Related
foxillinois.com
New changes coming to the One Day Rest in Seven Act
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — New updates will be made to the One Day Rest in Seven Act. The Illinois Department of Labor wants employers to be aware of upcoming changes to the act starting in just a few weeks. The One Day Rest in Seven Act gives workers the...
foxillinois.com
Gas prices down in Illinois according to GasBuddy
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The average gas price in Illinois has fallen 17.8 cents per gallon in the last week according to GasBuddy's survey of 4,378 stations in Illinois. Prices in Illinois are 73.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 1.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
foxillinois.com
High school ice hockey league expanding in Central Illinois
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Here in Central Illinois high school sports are dominated by battles on the gridiron or contests on the court. But there is a small community of ice hockey players who are expanding the sport they have grown up playing. "Gives a good high school atmosphere like...
Comments / 0