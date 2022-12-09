ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

WLOS.com

Overdoses rise during the holiday season, DHEC steps in to help

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Health departments in every South Carolina county now have Overdose Safety Kits, thanks to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. DHEC says they decided to provide these kits now because the number of drug overdoses typically increases around the holidays. “As another...
SC Office of Resilience receives grant funding for new programming

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Office of Resilience (SCOR) received a nearly $800,000 grant to support its efforts to protect the state from natural disasters. SCOR planning director Alex Butler said the funds would help kickstart their Resilient Coastal Communities program. He said resilience planning is...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Tennessee bans Tiktok on government networks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Multiple states are taking action against the social media app Tiktok, and Tennessee is joining the movement, according to WKRN. The social media giant is extremely popular amongst children and young adults. Since its 2016 launch, the app has faced backlash with the FBI even saying the app poses national security concerns.
TENNESSEE STATE
Medication shortage and respiratory illness still a factor in Western North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Medication shortages have been impacting some mountain health care facilities and pharmacies. AdventHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert said the hospital has been working around those medication shortages. Throughout the pandemic, they've been making substitutions when it's needed. It’s just been recently Western North Carolina has struggled with shortages of over-the-counter medications, especially for children.
ASHEVILLE, NC

