Related
WLOS.com
NC Attorney General Josh Stein pushes FCC to help stop robotexts
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is joining a coalition of 51 attorneys general pushing for action from the FCC to cut down on robotexts. “Robotexts are becoming almost as big as a nuisance as robocalls,” Stein said. According to the Stein, $86 million...
WLOS.com
Opioid settlement funding to make 'real difference' in life of North Carolinians, AG says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina will receive more than $1 billion from litigation against the pharmaceutical industry after agreements were reached with CVS and Walgreens. “This is real money that’s going to make a real difference in the lives of a lot of people,” North Carolina Attorney General...
WLOS.com
Overdoses rise during the holiday season, DHEC steps in to help
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Health departments in every South Carolina county now have Overdose Safety Kits, thanks to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. DHEC says they decided to provide these kits now because the number of drug overdoses typically increases around the holidays. “As another...
WLOS.com
SC Office of Resilience receives grant funding for new programming
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Office of Resilience (SCOR) received a nearly $800,000 grant to support its efforts to protect the state from natural disasters. SCOR planning director Alex Butler said the funds would help kickstart their Resilient Coastal Communities program. He said resilience planning is...
WLOS.com
Tennessee bans Tiktok on government networks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Multiple states are taking action against the social media app Tiktok, and Tennessee is joining the movement, according to WKRN. The social media giant is extremely popular amongst children and young adults. Since its 2016 launch, the app has faced backlash with the FBI even saying the app poses national security concerns.
WLOS.com
Medication shortage and respiratory illness still a factor in Western North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Medication shortages have been impacting some mountain health care facilities and pharmacies. AdventHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert said the hospital has been working around those medication shortages. Throughout the pandemic, they've been making substitutions when it's needed. It’s just been recently Western North Carolina has struggled with shortages of over-the-counter medications, especially for children.
WLOS.com
Weathering the Winter: Everything you need to know about this season's storms
WLOS — Feeling frosty?. Winter is a beautiful time in the western North Carolina mountains but with it comes snow, ice and those freezing cold temperatures. News 13's Weathering the Winter special takes a look at how you can stay safe and warm this winter while enjoying the season and all the fun that comes with it.
WLOS.com
Heavy rain coming to the mountains midweek, followed by blast of cold air
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A powerful storm system bringing heavy snow to the west and the chance of severe weather to the central and southern plains will impact Western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina beginning early Wednesday. The major impact will be heavy rain and the possibility of...
