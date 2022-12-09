As state preps, residents make their case that the Delta Tunnel is an environmental crime story in full-view

Read full article on original website
Paul’s Place in Davis looks to offer new solution for unhoused people to navigate back into the community
An innovative Davis project, set to open early next year, will be the first of its kind: a vertical tiny home village that will provide shelter to dozens of unhoused individuals, while offering an array of supportive services. The Paul’s Place venture is a partnership with the nonprofit Davis Community...
Essay: Care first, jails last – why a Sacramento County Mental Health Jail annex will only create more trauma, not treatment
During the California Psychological Association’s 2022 Convention held here in Sacramento during September, Thomas Insel, MD gave a presentation titled, “Healing: Our Path from Mental Illness to Mental Health.” Dr. Insel, a psychiatrist and neuroscientist that has served as the Director of the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) and is the current Chair of the Board of the Steinberg Institute, asked the question: Why, with so much progress in science, have we made so little progress in outcomes for people with mental illness, especially those with serious mental illness? He reframed the current mental health crisis in which we find ourselves as more of a healthcare crisis due to lack of engagement, lack of quality, and lack of accountability. He offered immediate solutions and emphasized the importance of people, place, and sense of purpose to promote one’s recovery from mental illness. The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors must be unfamiliar with Dr. Insel’s research and expertise, given that they are scheduled on Wednesday December 7, 2022 to revisit a proposal to build a “Mental Health Jail” expansion to the Main Jail in downtown Sacramento.
Wired Sacramento: Broadband access has become better than ever in the Capital City – and more important than ever
The county may be a national leader in connection, but some inequities still persist. Broadband access in the Sacramento region has increased rapidly during the last few years, making the area a leader in internet connectivity, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. About 93.5% of local households used broadband in 2021, up from 82.3% in 2015. That puts Sacramento 3% above the national average.
Tchaikovsky anyone? Local dance legend Pamela Hayes returns to Folsom with her classical ballet troupe in mid-December
For those looking for a holiday outing that won’t disappoint, do not overlook this weekend’s installment of The Nutcracker. Backed by the Folsom Lake Symphony and Maestro Peter Jaffe, the addition of the Pamela Hayes Classical Ballet makes any of the scheduled day or night performances worth their weight and then some.
Cohabitating in the Capital City: percentage of young local couples living together before marriage jumps
Maddie Jine and her boyfriend Joel Montano had been in a relationship for about two years, when recently they decided to move together into a Sacramento apartment. Jine, 22, and Montano, 24, knew that they would eventually live together but, like many other couples in Sacramento, convenience – and the isolation of a global pandemic – encouraged them to cohabitate a lot sooner.
Holiday abandonment: More than 100,000 COVID-impacted renters tell state ‘Thanks for nothing’
Demonstration in Downtown Sacramento centered on California-contracted corporation Horne LLC and its alleged failure to administer ERAP in a timely manner. In the first chaotic months of the pandemic, as the Newsom administration shut down most of the state’s economy, leaders assured working people that if they did their part to contain the virus by staying home, then the income they lost wouldn’t lead to getting evicted or becoming homeless. Now, nearly three years later, tens of thousands of tenants from Sacramento to San Diego are heading into Thanksgiving with a complete sense of betrayal on that front.
As corporations dominate Sacramento’s rental market, opposition by Realtors and landlords caused demise of the ‘Homes for Families’ bill
A postmortem of how one of the most-anticipated housing bills in California was killed in the State Legislature this year. A drive through Sacramento reveals thousands surviving in tents under freeways, on top of sidewalks and along the American River and its various creeks and sloughs. Since 2019, the county’s homeless population grew by 67%, according to the last official survey, and that jarring rise came in the aftermath of private equity groups buying up vast amounts of the area’s housing stock.
Rancho Cordova opens potentially transformative youth center
This story is co-published with The Sacramento Observer, a newspaper with more than 58 years of bringing public service journalism to the Capital City. Bishop Parnell Lovelace Jr. and the congregation of Center of Praise Ministries occupied the property at 10455 Investment Circle as a place of worship in Rancho Cordova for nearly eight years before moving to a new location in midtown Sacramento.
Essay: Sacramento voters rejected Measure A’s giveaways and political patronage for a reason
By standard political measures, a proposed Sacramento County transportation tax should have won approval in this month’s election. Supporters had a truckload of campaign cash and the backing of the political establishment, among other things. They spent more than $4 million on Measure A. Opponents spent less than $7,000.
When is the ‘right time’ for first-time homebuyers in the Sacramento region?
Younger millennials, aged 23 to 31, made up a substantial 18% of homebuyers this year, according to a study by the National Association of Realtors, and are the highest educated age group. So why does buying a house at 27 years old seem so difficult for me?. If I’d known...
Sacramento’s Old Ironsides celebrates the music of Tool and Nirvana with a heavy-handed double bill on Nov. 25
For those living under a rock, Sacramento’s legendary Downtown venue Old Ironsides officially re-opened its doors to live entertainment a few weeks ago after revamping the bar’s food menu with great effect. New talent buyer, Justin Nolan, has an impressive line-up of shows and it appears he’s just getting started. Regular 98 Rock listeners will know that Third Eye Spiral – a Tool tribute featuring bassist Jeff Cox, drummer Mike Monroe, guitarist Nate Higgins, and singer J Rock – is the headliner at Friday night’s upcoming festivities. The quartet plans to deliver a heady set of Tool classics in addition to live rarities. Special guests Nevermind (a Nirvana tribute) will open. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.theoldironsides.com for $12. Doors open at 8pm and the show starts at 8:30pm. 21 and over patrons only. The Old Ironsides is located at 1901 10th Street in Downtown Sacramento.
17 Million California renters have no pull in Sacramento. A new caucus aims to fix that
Inside the latest, smallest group in the California Legislature. This story is produced by the award-winning journalism nonprofit Capital & Main and co-published here with permission. One of California’s largest constituencies carries almost no weight within the halls of power in Sacramento. Assemblymember Matt Haney, who walks those halls on...
So you think you can be a roadie?
Victims Family plays Harlow’s Starlet Room in Sacramento on Dec. 2. Tim Solyan is the drummer for Victims Family, a punk-fusion trio formed in Sonoma County in the mid-80s that plays shows all too infrequently due to his crazy days working as a professional drum roadie for acts that include Primus, My Morning Jacket, Whitesnake, Roger Waters, Beastie Boys, Beck and more.
The Depp-Beck show blows through the Sacramento region
Johnny Depp joined guitar legend Jeff Beck on stage at Hard Rock’s Fire Mountain venue in Wheatland on Thursday. The pair have been on tour supporting their recent collaboration 18, which features original compositions alongside covers of some of their favorite songs. Beck described the manner in which they chose the album’s title by saying, “When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity. We would joke about how we felt 18 again, so that just became the album title too.”
