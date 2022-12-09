Read full article on original website
WLUC
Marquette Food Co-op collects donations for the Harbor House
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Food Co-op is asking people to donate gifts that bring comfort and relaxation to the Women’s Center’s Harbor House residents. It could include tea or coffee, journals, mugs, house plants and more. This is the fifth year in a row that the store has held a gift collection for the shelter.
WLUC
Peter White Public Library holds event, supports youth authors, illustrators
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Peter White Public Library held an event Monday evening focused on supporting young authors and illustrators. Kids from first grade through sixth worked on writing, illustrating and publishing their own books. At the end of the school year, the kids can add their finished works to the library.
WLUC
Veterans donate trailer of toys for Toys for Tots in Marquette
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Veterans from the Lake Superior Marine Corps Detachment 764 delivered a trailer full of toys to the Westwood Mall Monday afternoon. The group has been helping for over 30 years. For 75 years Toys for Tots has made sure there are toys for everyone under the Christmas tree.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Jacobetti Home For Veterans Looking For Clothing, Other Items
Michigan Veteran Homes has published a wish list for each home highlighting much-needed items to support veteran members this holiday season. Michigan Veteran Homes D.J. Jacobetti is seeking monetary donations to support the life enrichment fund which is used to improve the quality of life for members. Monetary donations can...
WLUC
Marinette County Sheriff reflects on 38 years of service ahead of retirement
MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - A new sheriff will take over in Marinette County Jan. 2. Jerry Sauve has served in the position for the last 12 years; he is now retiring. “I’ve got several grandchildren now. I really look forward to spending more time with them,” Sauve said.
WLUC
Breakfast fundraisers supports Iron Mountain Saint Vincent De Paul food pantry
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Iron Mountain held a breakfast fundraiser Sunday morning. All of the money raised will be donated to the Iron Mountain Saint Vincent De Paul food pantry. In addition to the breakfast, it also had a bake sale and raffle for a signed Packers football. Santa Claus himself even made an appearance.
WLUC
Wilson Creek Cafe hosting Christmas event Sunday
POWERS, Mich. (WLUC) - On Sunday, December 11, the Wilson Creek Cafe in Powers will be hosting a Christmas event. Bring the kids to come meet Santa and take them on a horse drawn wagon ride that will be provided by VanElsacker Farms. Sloppy Joes, hot coco and hot apple...
WLUC
Marquette residents shop for holidays at annual event
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette Township mall got into the holiday spirit with dozens of vendors on Saturday. The Westwood Mall held the second annual Christmas Market. From books to clothing, there was plenty to shop around for. Even Santa was at the mall with carolers taking pictures with children.
wnmufm.org
Community forestry grants awarded for 24 projects, 3 in the U.P.
(Undated) - Three U-P entities are among 24 statewide to receive Michigan Department of Natural Resources Urban and Community Forestry Program grants. Funds are used for planning, education, training, strategic planting and maintenance of community forests. The Big Bay Stewardship Council will receive $5,450 for its Community Forest Assessment and...
WLUC
Negaunee turned into ‘Tinseltown’ for the weekend
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Negaunee rang in the holiday season with its annual parade. The area was transformed into “Tinseltown” on Saturday with a variety of activities. Santa made his way down Iron St. in the Christmas parade. The event also included wine tastings, cookie decorating and pop-up shops.
UPMATTERS
Recreation Passport grants awarded for projects in Baraga and Delta Counties
BARAGA AND DELTA COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the recipients of 14 Recreation Passport grants on Friday. In total, $1,906,100 is being awarded for the projects across 13 counties, including two in the Upper Peninsula. In Baraga County, the...
WLUC
Marquette salon giving away free nano brow service
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wake up every morning with a just-got-home-from-the-salon look. The Lash Lounge in Marquette offers a permanent eyebrow makeup service. The nano brow service, aka eyebrow tattooing, creates hairlike strokes with a natural finish lasting up to three years. The Lash Loung owner Stacy Burress explains this...
UPMATTERS
Sign vandalized on Lakeshore development site
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A member of the Local 3 News team observed a sign on Monday that was vandalized at the future site of The Residences at North Harbor. The word, “NO” was spray painted in red over the sign. Local 3 News contacted Marquette City...
WLUC
Learn more about Kar’s Nuts and Second Nature Granola
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Want something that tastes good, but is still good for you?. Kar’s Nuts and Second Nature Granola got you covered by knowing what flavors are popular. Kar’s most popular trail mix flavor is their “Sweet and Salty” mix. Second Nature’s “Wholesome Medley”...
UPMATTERS
Iron Mountain VA Medical Center to hold PACT Act informational townhall
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center will host an informational townhall regarding the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act. The new law expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances.
WLUC
Swanson’s Big Red Barn owners highlight the giving season with annual Christmas event
NIAGARA, Wis. (WLUC) - For years, the Swanson family has been giving back to the community with their Big Red Barn Christmas event at their property in Niagara, WI. On Saturday, sounds of families talking and laughing could be heard all around the Swanson property. General admission for this event...
North Michigan Student Is Jumping In Lake Superior Every Day To ‘Help Her Depression’
Depression can be hard to deal with. On the surface, people will look perfectly happy, but we never truly know the battles people fight behind the scenes, and just under the surface. Lots of outlets are available for help, and many workplaces and schools now have departments you can get...
WLUC
Proposal 3 recount held in Marquette Township
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside the Marquette Township Hall Friday, election officials recounted November ballots from precincts out of Houghton, Dickinson, and Marquette counties. This was after the Election Integrity Fund and Force filed for a partial recount of votes on Proposal 3 in those counties. In a statement to...
WLUC
14 days of sales to start at Amelia’s in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 14 Days of Christmas Sales at Amelia’s Craft Market & Boutique in Marquette will begin Saturday, Dec. 10. To open those sales, the Grinch will be at the shop from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. taking pictures with visitors. Customers can expect hot chocolate...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Boil Water Advisory In Effect For Portions Of Escanaba
Escanaba Residents living in the areas of the following areas are now under a boil water advisory. All affected residents have received a door hanger regarding said boil advisory for Monday, December 12th, until further notified. You will experience interruption of service/loss of water service today for a period of time.
