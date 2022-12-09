ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Brittney Griner is going to sleep great in her 3,000-square-foot home

Brittney Griner is on her way back to the US, where she owns a 3,000-square-foot property in sunny Arizona. When she gets there, after an evaluation at Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas, the WNBA star’s home will be a far cry from where she was imprisoned – in a Russian penal colony known for harsh conditions. Griner’s property, located in Phoenix, was newly built in 2018 when she purchased it for $475,000, records obtained by The Post show. Features include an open entryway that leads to a den, living and formal dining areas, and a gourmet kitchen with an upgraded granite...
PHOENIX, AZ
KHQ Right Now

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:51 p.m. EST

Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt. GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots earned a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later in the third when McMillan scooped up a fumble and returned it 23 yards for a touchdown. Murray was hurt on the third play of the game, immediately changing the complexion of the evening.
COLORADO STATE
The Guardian

‘It’s been very dark for all of us’: film-maker Alexandra Pelosi on a family on America’s political frontline

Alexandra Pelosi is at home in New York, preparing a birthday party for her 15-year-old son, and pops up on Zoom beside a sign that says: “Don’t work for assholes. Don’t work with assholes.” When our interview begins with the most unimaginative of queries – “How are you?” – she is in no mood for casual conversation.
ARIZONA STATE
them.us

Brittney Griner Is Finally Free

Brittney Griner is coming home. Almost ten months after her detention in Russia began, Brittney Griner has been freed, NBC News reports. Griner was released in a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, President Joe Biden announced on Thursday morning. "She is safe, she is on a...
MSNBC

Friday’s Mini-Report, 12.9.22

Today’s edition of quick hits. * An investigation worth watching: “The FBI is analyzing shell casings found near power facilities in North Carolina and South Carolina, a law enforcement memo revealed Friday, after North Carolina gunfire led to nearly 96 hours of darkness in one county.”. * The...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy