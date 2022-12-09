Hull, Iowa — A Hull woman and her passenger were taken to a hospital after an accident there on Sunday. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 6:45 p.m., 67-year-old Cheryl Madsen of Hull was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox northbound on Birch Street. They report that 18-year-old Sidney Covarrubias of Hull was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze westbound on Center Street. The two struck in the intersection.

