Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Woman Injured In Accident Just South Of Town On 60
Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon woman was taken to the hospital after an accident early on Monday, December 12th, 2022. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that just after 5:30 a.m., 20-year-old Sarah Lerma of Sheldon was driving a 2020 Ford Explorer southbound on Highway 60, about a mile south of Sheldon, when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the median and rolled.
nwestiowa.com
One injured in collision by Orange City
ORANGE CITY—One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 12:10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, on Jackson Avenue, three miles south of Orange City. Forty-five-year-old Travis Lee Te Grotenhuis of Hospers was driving south when he lost control of his 2016 Ford F-150 pickup, which struck a concrete bridge guard, bounced off the guard and struck a northbound 2005 Buick Rendezvous driven by 20-year-old Jenna Joyce Kock of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Hull Woman, Passenger Taken To Hospital After Accident
Hull, Iowa — A Hull woman and her passenger were taken to a hospital after an accident there on Sunday. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 6:45 p.m., 67-year-old Cheryl Madsen of Hull was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox northbound on Birch Street. They report that 18-year-old Sidney Covarrubias of Hull was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze westbound on Center Street. The two struck in the intersection.
kicdam.com
Driver and Passenger Avoid Injury in Single Vehicle Rollover in O’Brien County
Primghar, IA (KICD) — A driver and his passenger managed to avoid injuries in a crash near Paullina on Sunday. According to the crash report from the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Jamison Jenness was headed North on Silver Avenue around midnight in heavy fog conditions when he reportedly missed the stop sign at the T intersection at 470th Street while talking to a passenger.
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Woman Taken To Hospital After Striking Cow
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Rock Valley woman was taken to the hospital after an accident on Saturday morning, December 10, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 7:30 a.m., 31-year-old Guadalupe Soto of Rock Valley was driving a 2007 GMC Yukon southbound on Chestnut Avenue, about seven miles west of Rock Valley, when she struck a cow on the roadway.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley man in crash charged for OWI
ROCK VALLEY—A 21-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 7:40 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control of his motor vehicle. The arrest of Omar Alejandro Gonzalez-Torres stemmed from him crashing a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe on the...
Jackson County Pilot
At least two hurt in bridge crash
At least two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on the 550th Avenue bridge over Interstate 90 in Jackson Monday. The crash happened shortly before 1:45 p.m. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson Ambulance Service responded to the scene. See this week’s Jackson County Pilot for more...
nwestiowa.com
Semi hits pole, knocks out power in Hull
HULL—A commercial vehicle accident caused a power outage in Hull about 10:35 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Sixty-one-year-old Michael Lawrence Block of Sibley was backing a 2021 Peterbilt semitruck attached to a 2022 Walker milk trailer from a parking lot onto Industrial Road near Division Street when he struck a MidAmerican Energy Co. electrical utility pole, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
dakotanewsnow.com
Developing: Car rolls on I-29 in northbound median
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a car rolled on I-29 in the northbound median. The accident happened at mile marker 91. Authorities have not said whether or not anyone sustained injuries. This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
Officials identify suspect in Morningside stabbing
A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing someone near the Sam's Mini-Mart on Morningside Avenue.
Multiple ‘accidents’ occur during Westside Sioux City vehicle chase
A man has been arrested after leading Sioux City police on a chase early Friday morning.
12-year-old girl dies after vehicle collides with train near Sioux Falls
A collision with a train in Harrisburg on Wednesday resulted in the death of a 12-year-old girl and a 45-year-old woman. The driver was left with life-threatening injuries.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man burglarizes garage after ‘check well-being’ call
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man faces multiple charges out of Minnehaha and Lincoln County after burglarizing a garage and violating traffic and arrest laws on Saturday. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said officers received a “check well-being” call when the person in question...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon woman arrested for intox at jail
PRIMGHAR—A 34-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 5:05 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, in Primghar on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Jacqueline Samantha McAndrews stemmed from her entering the O’Brien County Law Enforcement Center in Primghar while intoxicated, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
siouxcountyradio.com
Disturbance Leads to the Arrest of Sioux Center Man
A Sioux Center man was arrested early Saturday morning after a report of an assault. At 4:45 Saturday morning, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Gert Mare at a residence south of Sioux Center. Officers discovered during the investigation that Mare assaulted an individual during a disturbance. Officers arrested Mare and he was taken to the Sioux County Jail where he was charged with simple assault.
nwestiowa.com
Man who hit, killed bicyclist released
ORANGE CITY—A 28-year-old Doon man sentenced to 10 years in prison in July in connection with the death of a bicyclist near Hull last year has been released. Seth Thomas De Jong had pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle due to reckless driving after his vehicle struck and killed 69-year-old Lorna Rae Moss of Sioux Center as she was bicycling north of Hull about 6 p.m. Sept. 3, 2021.
nwestiowa.com
Granville man sentenced for harassment
GRANVILLE—A 59-year-old Granville man who threatened hospital personnel has pleaded guilty and been sentenced. Ryan Alwin Betcke had been arrested Oct. 26 stemming from him calling Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD, two days earlier, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office. Betcke threatened to shoot...
nwestiowa.com
Search leads to arrest for meth and pipe
SIOUX CENTER—A 31-year-old rural Sioux Center woman was arrested about 9:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Alexandria Renee Davis stemmed from the execution of a search warrant at her residence...
nwestiowa.com
Man sentenced for meth, gun as a felon
ROCK RAPIDS—A 33-year-old Inwood man facing several charges following a probation check in September has pleaded guilty to two of the charges and been sentenced to more than five years incarceration. The case against Tyler Joe Den Besten stemmed from a probation search of his residence at 322 E....
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center Ambulance gives report
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center Ambulance’s 19 volunteer members covered a total of 14,664 hours so far in 2022. That averages out to 711 call hours per member or about 32.1 days. Each member also puts in 450 hours annually for training/meeting time. “If there’s one number to highlight, it’s...
Comments / 0