Hopefully everyone had a great weekend. Temperatures this morning were on the cooler side as many of our mainland areas started off in the 60s with some dense fog across interior sections of South Florida. And after a pleasantly cool start to our day, it seems our afternoon high temperatures were also a little closer to average in the upper 70s to lower 80s. (The normal high this time of year for Miami should be closer to 79°.) Seeing as how we have been unseasonably warm since Thanksgiving, I’m sure no one will complain about the weather conditions today!

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO