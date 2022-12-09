ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FOGGY & COOLISH TONIGHT

Hopefully everyone had a great weekend. Temperatures this morning were on the cooler side as many of our mainland areas started off in the 60s with some dense fog across interior sections of South Florida. And after a pleasantly cool start to our day, it seems our afternoon high temperatures were also a little closer to average in the upper 70s to lower 80s. (The normal high this time of year for Miami should be closer to 79°.) Seeing as how we have been unseasonably warm since Thanksgiving, I’m sure no one will complain about the weather conditions today!
Warming Trend & Watching Next Cold Front

Today starting off cool-ish, but is near average. Lows in the low 60’s inland to mid 60’s along the coast. It promises to be nice this afternoon with highs in the low 80’s. Conditions warm up more mid-week as a stronger cold front approaches from the West.
Miami to Key West Road Trip – Best Florida Keys Itinerary

Dave and I have taken a Miami to Key West road trip three times plus once from Miami to Key Largo. With winter in full swing, we thought it was time to update our Florida Keys road trip itinerary for 2023. This great American Road trip is definitely one to add to your bucket list, and a drive to Key West from Miami will transport you to the Caribbean without needing to hop on a plane.
TIMELINE: Cold front to drop temperatures into the 30s, 40s in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 83 degrees. Dense fog will impact the Western viewing area through sunrise this Friday morning. Fog burns off by mid-morning with mostly sunny skies and pleasant weather today. Rip currents will be of issue along the beaches today as favorable tides and increasing ocean swell work in tandem increasing the risk. Expect rip current risk to remain super high through the weekend.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
Florida to Face Concerning Layoffs in 2023

Floridians must prepare for the changes in the job market in 2023. According to the latest polling of more than 500 C-level and senior executives from digital consulting firm West Monroe, about 21% of Florida executives are in the process of or have already planned layoffs for the upcoming year.
Eastern Air Lines Flight 401, 50 Years On

DALLAS – December 29, 2022, will mark a half-century since the fatal crash of Eastern Air Lines (EA) Flight 401. Operated by a Lockheed L-1011-385-1 TriStar (N310EA), the aircraft crashed into the Florida Everglades on a nighttime approach to Miami International Airport (MIA) on December 29, 1972. 101 out of the 176 occupants onboard the aircraft perished.
The Best Free Places to See Christmas Lights in Florida, According to Travel Websites

With inflation and the prices of many items rising, the Christmas holidays can feel very expensive, and people may be looking for free ways to enjoy a holiday-themed outing. A low-stress, inexpensive, and wholesome way that many people celebrate the holidays is to load up the car and take in some beautiful, twinkling Christmas lights. If you're with family, this is a great way to spend time together. if you're alone, you can turn on some Christmas music and enjoy a relaxing sensory experience.
5 Florida Restaurants Make Yelp’s 2022 Best In U.S. List

You’re probably thinking Bern’s has to be one of them right? Not this time! Yelp is out with their best restaurants in America list for 2022. Five Florida restaurants made the cut but it’s possible you haven’t tried any of them. None were here in the Tampa area. In fact, none in Orlando or Miami made the list either. You’ll need to make a road trip to try out these spots Yelp reviewers loved the most. For the top two, you’ll need to take a 3-1/2 hour drive east.
