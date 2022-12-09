ATRA: Florida is No Longer a Judicial Hellhole

The American Tort Reform Association (ATRA) released its annual Judicial Hellholes report, and for the first time in a long time, Florida is no longer on the list of offenders.

“Thanks to the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis and his efforts to combat frivolous litigation and appoint textualists to the Florida Supreme Court, Florida has finally climbed out of the judicial hellhole we were in not so long ago,” said William Large, the president of the Florida Justice Reform Institute.

“By pushing to extend the COVID-19 liability protections for health care providers and demanding that the Legislature pass significant litigation reforms, as they did in Special Session D, Governor DeSantis continues to remake Florida’s judicial system for the better,” said Large. “Now, with next week’s special session, Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature have another opportunity to cement Florida’s reputation as a litigation reform leader and not a laggard.”

“In fact, not only is Florida no longer identified as a judicial hellhole, the report specifically cites Governor DeSantis and the Florida Supreme Court, which he has remade by way of his appointments, as a Point of Light, noting that under his leadership, Florida’s litigation climate continues to improve,” the Florida Justice Reform Institute insisted.