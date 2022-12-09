ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

ATRA: Florida is No Longer a Judicial Hellhole

By Florida Daily
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ru9EK_0jdDONXj00

The American Tort Reform Association (ATRA) released its annual Judicial Hellholes report, and for the first time in a long time, Florida is no longer on the list of offenders.

“Thanks to the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis and his efforts to combat frivolous litigation and appoint textualists to the Florida Supreme Court, Florida has finally climbed out of the judicial hellhole we were in not so long ago,” said William Large, the president of the Florida Justice Reform Institute.

“By pushing to extend the COVID-19 liability protections for health care providers and demanding that the Legislature pass significant litigation reforms, as they did in Special Session D, Governor DeSantis continues to remake Florida’s judicial system for the better,” said Large. “Now, with next week’s special session, Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature have another opportunity to cement Florida’s reputation as a litigation reform leader and not a laggard.”

“In fact, not only is Florida no longer identified as a judicial hellhole, the report specifically cites Governor DeSantis and the Florida Supreme Court, which he has remade by way of his appointments, as a Point of Light, noting that under his leadership, Florida’s litigation climate continues to improve,” the Florida Justice Reform Institute insisted.

Comments / 2

Related
FloridaDaily

Ashley Moody Unveils Florida Kindergarten Child ID Program

At the end of last week, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, National Child ID Program Executive Director Kenny Hansmire, Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks, Florida Sheriffs Association President and Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis, and representatives from the Department of Education, Florida Association of District School Superintendents, and Florida Association of School Resource Officers announced that free Child ID kits will be distributed to the parents of every kindergarten student in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

This ‘Sneaky’ DeSantis Power Grab Might Be His Cruelest Yet

For months now, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been aggressively using his executive power to deny transgender medical care for two of society’s most vulnerable groups—children and the poor. In that, he has been far from alone, as Republicans across the country lean into an ugly backlash against the trans community and the science that supports it.Along the way, DeSantis has been employing a power grab some fear will be adopted by other Republican governors—with disastrous results.As part of DeSantis’ ongoing MAGA crusade against progressives, his administration is simultaneously using different state agencies to cut off what is referred to...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Prominent Florida Donor Intertwined With DeSantis—and the Law—Found Dead by Suicide

An influential Republican donor and close ally to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who died by suicide was under active investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officials said.“This investigation remains ongoing at this time and will continue until its completion. As with all active investigations, there is limited information available to release at this time,” Jacksonville Sheriff T. K. Waters told the Florida Times-Union of Kent Stermon’s death. “However, as soon as this investigation has been completed, all applicable information will be available for release to the public.”Sources close to the office told the Times-Union the investigation involved alleged sexual misconduct....
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

‘Floridians are hurting’: House Democratic Leader asks for expanded legislation but GOP rejects it

Quality Journalism for Critical Times On the first day of the special session on the troubled property insurance market and other issues, state House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell urged lawmakers to expand the call of the session because “Floridians are hurting.” But her attempt was rejected by the Republican-led state House. Both House and Senate chambers have supermajorities following the […] The post ‘Floridians are hurting’: House Democratic Leader asks for expanded legislation but GOP rejects it appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Joe Harding Resigns From Florida House After Federal Indictment

After being charged by the U.S. Department of Justice of improperly taking more than $150,000 in SBA loans for COVID relief, state Rep. Joe Harding, R-Ocala, resigned from the Florida House on Thursday. Politico offered some of the details on the indictment which the Justice Department unsealed. “The indictment accuses...
FLORIDA STATE
FinanceBuzz

9 Warning Signs You Shouldn't Move to Florida for Retirement

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

Florida to Face Concerning Layoffs in 2023

Floridians must prepare for the changes in the job market in 2023. According to the latest polling of more than 500 C-level and senior executives from digital consulting firm West Monroe, about 21% of Florida executives are in the process of or have already planned layoffs for the upcoming year.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Stephanie Murphy puts blame for statewide Democratic losses on misguided airwave campaign

The retiring Congresswoman said Florida Democrats lacked a ground game in 2022. Florida Democrats suffered a bruising Midterm Election even as the party beat expectations nationwide. But U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy isn’t ready to call Florida a red state. Rather, she puts underperformance by the blue team in 2022 squarely on the shoulders of statewide candidates.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida insurance proposals could bring big changes

TALLAHASSEE - With a special legislative session poised to start, the Florida House and Senate late Friday released proposals that would make far-reaching changes in the state's troubled property-insurance system.The bills (HB 1A and SB 2A) would take steps to reduce litigation costs, move policies out of the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp., offer additional reinsurance to insurers and try to speed up claims.The bills, which each top 100 pages, appeared nearly identical, indicating that House and Senate Republican leaders have agreed on the major details."I believe the goal we all share is for Florida to have a robust property...
FLORIDA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

There Was Cheating in 2020 in Florida According to a Report by watchdog 'Integrity Florida.'

Known as ‘Ghost Candidates’, some Republicans have been accused of and charged with bribing unaffiliated candidates to siphon votes away from Democrats in tight races. The next time you hear someone tell you the 2020 election was stolen you can agree, at least in part. Republicans in Florida have been charged with felony campaign charges for their part in a bribery scheme meant to confuse voters into voting for the wrong person.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

DeSantis acolyte, GOP donor found dead amid 'active investigation' by law enforcement

A locally well-known Florida GOP donor and ally of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) was discovered dead in his car Thursday evening. Businessman Kent Stermon had been under “active investigation” by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office several weeks before his death, according to authorities. He was 50 years old at the time, and police say they do not believe foul play led to his death.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Education Board to squeeze school districts on LGBTQ, racial equity practices

All nine school districts flagged also caught the state’s ire for defying the Governor’s ban on mask mandates. Nine public school districts and a specialized K-12 school in St. Augustine are under review by Florida’s Board of Education over their enforcement of the state’s law restricting classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual preference.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy