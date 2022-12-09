Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Amazon workers in Northern Kentucky trying to gain support to unionize
Workers at the Amazon Airhub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport are trying to gain support to unionize. Organizers with "Unionize Amazon Northern Kentucky," spent the afternoon Saturday canvassing for support across Cincinnati. The workers are fighting for a starting wage of $30 per hour. Right now, workers tell WLWT that...
Fox 19
Feds: Cuban nationals put skimmers on busy Tri-State gas station, made prolific purchases
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two men face federal criminal charges on accusations that they used credit card data stolen from skimmers installed at a local gas station to make purchases at nearly a dozen stores. Loveland police began investigating the skimmers in April, saying at the time that it was possible...
eaglecountryonline.com
Aurora IGA to Close Permanently
All employees have been guaranteed jobs at other locations in the area. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Aurora, Ind.) - The Aurora IGA, aka Tandy's, will close permanently at the beginning of 2023. Owner Joe Jester tells Eagle Country 99.3 that the store will close on January 2.
WKRC
Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
spectrumnews1.com
Doubling down on dairy: 16-year-old milks direct to consumer bottling business
NEW VIENNA, Ohio – New Horizon Farm and Dairy almost called it quits, but thanks to the family's teenage daughter, business is better than ever. "Not a lot of people do dairy farming anymore. For me, it's the quickest way to see the product of your labor because it's instant almost," Maggie Mathews said.
Daniel Cameron: ESG hurts Kentucky’s economy and our teachers, firefighters, and police officers
Kentucky is an energy state. We benefit from the competitive advantage that comes with having abundant fossil fuels and using them to produce low-cost electricity to power our homes and businesses. This is why I am defending Kentucky from an ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) movement that would destroy the Commonwealth’s competitive advantage and cripple our economy.
wvxu.org
'Right to Repair' advocates want to give you more options to fix what's broken
What happens when your home electronics break? It can be increasingly harder to fix them yourself, as manufacturers may not make the schematics and replacement parts available. But advocates for the Right to Repair movement want to change that with legislation to give consumers more options. Now Ohio State Sen....
dayton.com
An inside look at Mikesell’s: How inflation has impacted Dayton’s famous potato chips
Potatoes, oil and myriad other costs add up to business challenges for the storied Mikesell’s Snack Food Co. And in this era of inflation, creating and selling a storied snack brand are more challenging than ever. The ingredients are simple enough: In a bag of chips, potatoes make up...
Fox 19
$130 million redevelopment of entire downtown block secures last piece of financing
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A development encompassing an entire block of buildings in the heart of Downtown Cincinnati has secured the last piece of funding needed to move forward, with hundreds of residents and a thousand new jobs expected to follow. The $132 million rehabilitation project includes the Traction Building at...
spectrumnews1.com
Pennsylvania lifts ban on gas production in polluted village
One of Pennsylvania's largest drillers will be allowed to extract natural gas from underneath a rural community where it has been banned for a dozen years because of accusations it polluted the water supply, according to a settlement with state regulators. The Department of Environmental Protection quietly lifted its long-term...
‘Tripledemic’ post-Thanksgiving hitting West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Flu season is upon us, but it is not alone. The entire nation – including our region – is being hit was a respiratory illness known as RSV, which is especially dangerous for children. And COVID-19 is still here and is on the rise again. Right now, U.S. hospitals are at […]
Breeze Airways announces addition of two new destinations from CVG prior to February debut
Breeze Airways, the “Seriously Nice” low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, has announced two new destinations from Cincinnati – even before the airline’s planned February debut at the airport. Fares on the new nonstop routes to Orange County, CA, and Providence, RI, start from...
linknky.com
Former Covington boxing gym renovated into apartments, commercial space
A former boxing gym in Covington has been transformed into 15 newly-renovated apartments and two street-level commercial spaces. Located in an L-shaped building at 809-811 Madison Ave., Shamrock Gym was the epitome of an old-school boxing gym. A 1995 Kentucky Post article described the gym as a hole-in-the-wall with broken windows, holes in the plaster ceiling and heavy bags with ripped covers.
spectrumnews1.com
Florida lawmakers hope to aid ailing home insurance market
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers on Monday advanced sweeping GOP legislation intended to shore up the state’s struggling home insurance market in the year’s second special session devoted to the topic. The proposal would create a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reduce litigation costs and compel some...
linknky.com
Church turned house on Overton Street
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 2 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Some people like to buy houses once owned by celebrities, but Zachary and Chelsea Bear reside in a place that was once the house of God.
953wiki.com
Federal Funding Denied Counties Hit By Labor Day Flooding
A DEADLY FLASH FLOOD THAT OCCURED DURING LABOR DAY WEEKEND AND DESTROYED INFRASTRUCTURE IN JEFFERSON, SWITZERLAND AND OHIO COUNTIES HAS BEEN DENIED FEDERAL RELIEF FROM FEMA. EVEN THOUGH THE FEDERAL FUNDING HAS BEEN DENIED THERE IS STILL HOPE THAT STATE FUNDING CAN STILL BE SOUGHT. JEFFERSON COUNTY EMA SAID THE...
spectrumnews1.com
Kawānanakoa, 'last Hawaiian princess,' dies at 96
HONOLULU (AP) — Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaii’s largest landowners, died on Sunday. She was 96. Her death was announced Monday morning outside...
Travelers fearful of uncertainty if Dayton budget feud forces airport shut-down
DAYTON — The City of Dayton had about $35 million allotted for the Dayton International Airport in their 2023 budget. The Dayton City Commission was set to vote on the budget at their meeting Wednesday night, but the vote didn’t happen because Commissioners Shenise Turner-Sloss and Darryl Fairchild abstained from voting for the budget as an emergency ordinance.
Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
