Kentucky State

WLWT 5

Amazon workers in Northern Kentucky trying to gain support to unionize

Workers at the Amazon Airhub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport are trying to gain support to unionize. Organizers with "Unionize Amazon Northern Kentucky," spent the afternoon Saturday canvassing for support across Cincinnati. The workers are fighting for a starting wage of $30 per hour. Right now, workers tell WLWT that...
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Aurora IGA to Close Permanently

All employees have been guaranteed jobs at other locations in the area. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Aurora, Ind.) - The Aurora IGA, aka Tandy's, will close permanently at the beginning of 2023. Owner Joe Jester tells Eagle Country 99.3 that the store will close on January 2.
AURORA, IN
WKRC

Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
DAYTON, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Daniel Cameron: ESG hurts Kentucky’s economy and our teachers, firefighters, and police officers

Kentucky is an energy state. We benefit from the competitive advantage that comes with having abundant fossil fuels and using them to produce low-cost electricity to power our homes and businesses. This is why I am defending Kentucky from an ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) movement that would destroy the Commonwealth’s competitive advantage and cripple our economy.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Pennsylvania lifts ban on gas production in polluted village

One of Pennsylvania's largest drillers will be allowed to extract natural gas from underneath a rural community where it has been banned for a dozen years because of accusations it polluted the water supply, according to a settlement with state regulators. The Department of Environmental Protection quietly lifted its long-term...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
linknky.com

Former Covington boxing gym renovated into apartments, commercial space

A former boxing gym in Covington has been transformed into 15 newly-renovated apartments and two street-level commercial spaces. Located in an L-shaped building at 809-811 Madison Ave., Shamrock Gym was the epitome of an old-school boxing gym. A 1995 Kentucky Post article described the gym as a hole-in-the-wall with broken windows, holes in the plaster ceiling and heavy bags with ripped covers.
COVINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Florida lawmakers hope to aid ailing home insurance market

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers on Monday advanced sweeping GOP legislation intended to shore up the state’s struggling home insurance market in the year’s second special session devoted to the topic. The proposal would create a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reduce litigation costs and compel some...
FLORIDA STATE
linknky.com

Church turned house on Overton Street

This story originally appeared in the Dec. 2 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Some people like to buy houses once owned by celebrities, but Zachary and Chelsea Bear reside in a place that was once the house of God.
NEWPORT, KY
953wiki.com

Federal Funding Denied Counties Hit By Labor Day Flooding

A DEADLY FLASH FLOOD THAT OCCURED DURING LABOR DAY WEEKEND AND DESTROYED INFRASTRUCTURE IN JEFFERSON, SWITZERLAND AND OHIO COUNTIES HAS BEEN DENIED FEDERAL RELIEF FROM FEMA. EVEN THOUGH THE FEDERAL FUNDING HAS BEEN DENIED THERE IS STILL HOPE THAT STATE FUNDING CAN STILL BE SOUGHT. JEFFERSON COUNTY EMA SAID THE...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
spectrumnews1.com

Kawānanakoa, 'last Hawaiian princess,' dies at 96

HONOLULU (AP) — Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaii’s largest landowners, died on Sunday. She was 96. Her death was announced Monday morning outside...
HONOLULU, HI
NBC4 Columbus

Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
COLUMBUS, OH

