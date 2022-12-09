MC employees graduate from inaugural Leadership Academy

Midland College inaugural Leadership Academy participants and facilitators. Pictured front row left to right: Maggie Middleton, Ginger Schantz, Doug Whitman, Leslie Goodrum, Jessica Struck, Monica Reyes, Vicky Macias and Brianna Barnard. Pictured back row left to right: Dr. Will Torres, program facilitator; Kevin Goldsmith; Dr. William ‘Chris’ Brown; Ty Soliz; Dr. Steve Thomas, MC president; Jaqueline January; Victoria Santiago; Khalinn Poole; Sheena Thompson; Josefina Samaguey; and Dr. Lee Grimes, program facilitator. (Courtesy Photo)

On Thursday, Midland College held a special luncheon to recognize and congratulate employees who had completed the College’s inaugural leadership professional development series, a press release detailed.

The luncheon was held in the Scharbauer Student Center Carrasco Room on the main MC campus at 3600 N. Garfield in Midland.

The 16-week training developed by Dr. Lee Grimes, MC dean of Instructional Support Services, and Dr. Will Torres, director of the MC Teaching & Learning Center, was based on the book The Leadership Challenge by Jim Kouzes and Barry Posner. Employees participating in the class attended sessions on Thursday afternoons every two weeks. Grimes and Torres facilitated the sessions and led participants through learning the neuroscience of leadership, applying positive psychology, discovering behavioral styles, setting goals, increasing productivity, managing time and giving and receiving critical feedback.

Participant requirements included full engagement in the academy through the completion of a series of assignments and exercises designed to encourage reflection and application of leadership practices and strategies. These included required leadership coaching sessions with academy facilitators, goal setting, group presentations and completion of assessments designed to enhance self-awareness and seeing things from other people’s perspectives.

Staff in MC’s Teaching & Learning Center coordinated all aspects of the Leadership Academy, and MC employees participating in the program included faculty from various academic/transfer programs and staff from student services, library and continuing education/community services.

“We started MC’s Teaching and Learning Center about three years ago in order to provide professional and organizational development for all faculty and staff at Midland College.,” MC President Dr. Steve Thomas stated in the press release. “Since that time, the center staff has worked hard to provide employees with the tools and support they need to serve our students. We established the Leadership Academy because it’s important that we invest in our employees and develop leadership potential in them.”

Midland College also encourages employee growth through its tuition reimbursement program, which allows employees to seek advanced degrees by providing course tuition through the Midland College Foundation Chaparral Circle Endowment Fund.