Leesburg, VA

Washingtonian.com

A Rising Star Filipino Chef Opens Pinoy Comfort Food Spot in Annandale

Paolo Dungca has long been pushing the boundaries of Filipino cuisine at places like the late Bad Saint and Wharf restaurant Kaliwa—and recently at his own string of pop-ups and restaurants, including the popular Pogiboy near Dupont Circle. Now, the rising star chef has expanded to Annandale with a new fast-casual concept: Sari Filipino Kusina, an all-day comfort food spot that opened over the weekend.
ANNANDALE, VA
vivareston.com

Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen Debuts its first Virginia restaurant in Falls Church

Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen is debuting its first Virginia restaurant in Falls Church, Va. at 1208-D W Broad St. with a grand opening on Sept. 22, 2022. Its healthy, gluten-free, build-your-own ‘Bol’ concept of greens, grains and proteins is a signature item for the restaurant, while providing a fast, casual dining experience, and providing corporate and special event catering service as well. It’s noted for its global flavors of special spice blends, sauces, and menu items like forbidden black rice, spicy Thai shrimp, cilantro pesto noodles and balsamic mushrooms. On Sept. 22st, the first 100 guests on grand opening day will receive a free Bol each month for one year through the BolayGo App. During Bolay VIP Week, starting Sept. 22, guests will receive a free Bol when they redeem their registration ticket at the cash register. Customers can register for VIP Week, by going to Bolay’s website at https://www.bolay.com/locations/falls-church-va.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
arlingtonmagazine.com

Find Your Hygge Place at These Cozy Winter Retreats

I learned about the Danish concept of “hygge” (pronounced “hooguh”) when I traveled to Copenhagen in 2018 and reconnected with Karen, a friend I’d met 15 years earlier when we lived in the same D.C.-area neighborhood. About three years after we met, she and her family returned home to Denmark, a country known for having some of the happiest people on earth.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Jukeboxes to bar stools: How you can own Silver Diner memorabilia

Rockville, Maryland-based Silver Diner will open its newest location in Arlington, Virginia’s Ballston on Dec. 14 while simultaneously closing its nearby Clarendon location — and it is currently auctioning off some of the Clarendon location’s nostalgic memorabilia for charity. It is also holding a raffle for some...
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Recent Updates and Coming Soon To Travilah Square

Travilah Square Shopping Center, located at the busy intersection of Darnestown Road and Travilah Road in Rockville, was acquired by Finmarc Management Inc. One of the first moves made was to demolish the existing office building and Burger King and replace it with a new building containing a 12,500 square foot Trader Joe’s grocery store, along with a second, smaller retail space (upcoming tenant below). The late 1980’s look of the center was dated and Finmarc brought on MV+A to revitalize the center and give it a new, clean, vibrant appearance. The new building blends with the shopping center utilizing the same patterned brick and steel trim to create a permanent, “timeless” appearance. A landscape plaza fronts the Trader Joe’s, and a curved brick and steel pergola shades this new outdoor amenity for the shopping center. Some other changes made and places coming soon below:
ROCKVILLE, MD
loudounnow.com

After Alligator Sighting at Vineyard, County Considers Banning Exotic, Venomous Animals

After a free-roaming, privately-owned alligator was spotted near a vineyard, Loudoun County supervisors are considering banning private ownership and breeding of some exotic and venomous animals. According to a county staff report prepared for the board’s Finance, Government Operations and Economic Development Committee, the issue was raised after law enforcement...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

It’s official: Raising Cane’s opens in Loudoun on Tuesday

The word that “caniacs” have been waiting for is finally here. Today, Raising Cane’s announced that its new restaurant in Sterling will open next Tuesday, December 13. Officials from the company will join local leaders for a ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the new restaurant in the Dulles Eastern Plaza off Atlantic Boulevard.
STERLING, VA
mocoshow.com

MoCo Restaurants Dominate Yelp’s “Top 25 places to eat in the MD Burbs” List

Earlier this year, the local “Yelp MD Burbs” part of Yelp released its list of “Top 25 Places to Eat in MD Burbs” list and 15 of the 25 restaurants on the list are in Montgomery County, including four of the top five. Yelp is a popular company that publishes crowd-sourced reviews about businesses with a major focus on restaurants. The Montgomery County restaurants that made the list can be seen below (most pictures courtesy of Taste MoCo):
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Trendy Baltimore Spot Named Best 'Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal'

A Venezuelan restaurant in Baltimore is one to try before you die, according to a recent report. Alma Cocina Latina located at 1701 N Charles St. represents Maryland on the "Eat This, Not That" list of "Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meals." "The restaurant is serving everything from traditional arepas for an appetizer...
BALTIMORE, MD
Inside Nova

Proposed Amazon data center near Manassas Mall hits snag

Bucking a recent trend, Prince William County planners are opposing a proposed data center. The Planning Commission was scheduled to hear a trio of applications from Amazon Data Services for a facility during its meeting Nov. 30, but the project was tabled indefinitely at the company’s request. Amazon wants...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Home of the Week: Serene rambled with an in-ground pool

Convenient, main level rambler-style living in a serene setting with an in-ground pool and updates aplenty! All of this and more awaits you at 159 Chapel Green Road. This residence includes three bedrooms, 1.5 baths and approximately 1,800 square feet of living space. The home sits on a flat, no-HOA, approximately one-acre lot in Stafford County.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
WTOP

‘The most interesting store in the world’ opens in Georgetown

Lifestyle store Showfields, whose eclectic, curated inventories frequently change, has opened a store in Georgetown. The three-story store is at 3077 M St. NW, the former Brooks Brothers store that owner EastBanc most recently repurposed as Concept 31/M, a temporary space for small D.C.-area merchants and designers who’d never had a physical store to try out brick and mortar.
WASHINGTON, DC

