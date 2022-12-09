Read full article on original website
Shawn Michaels Wants The New Day To Be Part Of NXT Vengeance Day 2023 But Nothing Is Finalized
Shawn Michaels cannot guarantee it, but he wants The New Day to be a part of NXT Vengeance Day 2023. At NXT Deadline 2022, The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods captured the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship. Of course, Kingston and Woods are members of the WWE SmackDown roster and as such, their commitment to the NXT brand is uncertain at this time but if Shawn Michaels has his way, they will be part of the brand for a handful of months and the NXT Tag Team Championships will be present on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.
Solo Sikoa Continues To Dominate, Asuka Mists Dominik Mysterio | Raw Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for December 12, 2022:. - Elias came to the ring for his match against Solo Sikoa. Before the match, he hosted a tribute concert for Matt Riddle after Sikoa attacked him and took him out of action last week. He said it was Riddle's dream to perform in the ring with him, and he admitted that "The Original Bro" won him over. He then played a song in honor of Riddle. Once the bout started, Elias took the fight to Sikoa, but The Bloodline's enforcer overpowered. Elias kept fighting, and Sami Zayn had to stop Sikoa when he tried to use a chair out of frustration. Elias had Sikoa on the ropes, but a distraction from Zayn cost him as it helped the powerhouse take control. Sikoa then slammed Elias for the win.
Carmelo Hayes Talks Recent Appearance On WWE Main Event, Says It Felt Like A Reward
Melo don't miss, especially on Main Event. In recent months, Main Event has seemingly become a testing ground for stars that currently perform on the NXT brand. For example, on this week's Main Event, Trick Williams faced Cedric Alexander and Katana Chance faced Tamina in singles action. Back in October,...
Danny Limelight On What Led To AEW And MLW Departures, Free Agency | Grapsody Interview
Grapsody Interviews MLW and AEW veteran Danny Limelight!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Jay White: Sasha Banks Would Make A Great Member Of Bullet Club
Jay White believes Sasha Banks is a major star and would make a great addition to Bullet Club should she want to join New Japan Pro-Wrestling. With a recent report stating Sasha Banks will be in Tokyo for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, wrestling fans continue to wonder what may be next for the WWE Grand Slam Champion. Jay White, current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, in a new interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, says that he believes the former WWE Women's Champion would make a great addition to Bullet Club.
Jay White Discusses Bullet Club's Expansion, Says They Appear To Have A New Member In Mia Yim
Jay White talks Adam Cole, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Mia Yim, and the expansion of Bullet Club. Bullet Club has been one of the most important acts in all of professional wrestling for the last decade. Regardless of how the group has changed through the years, Bullet Club has always stood for disruption and progression in the wrestling industry.
MJF Lists People Who Will Never Beat Him For AEW Title, Includes 'Warhoe' And 'Dipshit Dragon'
MJF has made a list and probably isn't checking it twice. Ahead of his trip to Las Vegas to attend UFC 282, MJF has made a list of people who he believes will never beat him for the AEW World Title (Triple B). MJF's List. The Pebble (Ricky Starks) The...
Bobby Lashley Gets 'Fired' For Attacking A Referee And Shoving Adam Pearce On 12/12 WWE Raw
Bobby Lashley got "fired" at the end of the December 12 episode of WWE Raw. On the December 5 episode, Lashley accidentally hit WWE producer Pete Williams with a Spear; during a brawl with Seth Rollins, "The Visionary" got out of the way, and Williams took the hit. WWE official Adam Pearce let Lashley off with a warning but noted that his hands would be tied if it happened again.
Danny Limelight Discusses His Departure From MLW, Appreciates That They Gave Him A Mic
Following a run with All Elite Wrestling, Danny Limelight joined MLW, making his debut at MLW Battle Riot III in 2021. Limelight was paired with Slice Boogie as the new 5150 led by Konnan and Julius Smokes. The duo would go on to win the MLW World Tag Team Championships on the December 9, 2021 episode of MLW Fusion. Limelight, who wrestled under the name Rivera in MLW, remained with the company until he was granted his release in September.
Kevin Nash Comments On Joe Rogan Accusing The Rock Of Taking Steroids
Kevin Nash gives his take on Joe Rogan's accusation towards The Rock. Earlier this month, UFC's Joe Rogan accused Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson of taking steroids on a episode of his podcast, 'The Joe Rogan Experience'. Although Rogan urged Johnson to come clean about his alleged use of performance enhancing drugs, Johnson has yet to acknowledge or respond to the popular podcast host.
Sting Says He Had His Knee Cleaned Out 'Six Or Seven Weeks Ago'
Sting provides an update on his status. Though Darby Allin has been a regular on AEW television, Sting hasn't always been by his side over the past two months. Speaking on K&C Masterpiece, Sting revealed that he recently underwent a knee cleaning. "I just had surgery, six or seven weeks...
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (12/12): Willow Nightingale, Best Friends, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling will air the December 12, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation on their YouTube channel at 7PM EST. The stream for the show can be seen above. Full results can be seen below. AEW Dark: Elevation (12/12) Best Friends (Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor) vs. Zack Clayton...
New Day Will Be Better To NXT Than Rose Was To Jack, Grayson Waller Boasts, More | NXT Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update following WWE NXT Deadline 2022. - Tonight, The New Day became WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, and afterward, they celebrated as only they could. Xavier Woods spoke about how emotional it is for him to return to WWE NXT before they absolutely ripped Titanic to shreds. See the full video above.
Chris Jericho: Eddie Kingston Probably Would've Won Barbed Wire Match If I Didn't Have AEW Title Bout
Chris Jericho looks back on Barbed Wire Everywhere match with Eddie Kingston. On the July 20 episode of AEW Dynamite, Jericho competed in a Barbed Wire Everywhere match against Kingston as a blow off match for their feud that started at the beginning of the year. Jericho was victorious in the bout, finishing Kingston with a barbed wire assisted Judas Effect.
Jericho Appreciation Society, Willow Nightingale, Best Friends, More Set For 12/12 AEW Dark: Elevation
The lineup is set for AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW announced the following lineup for the December 12 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation:. AEW Dark: Elevation (12/12) Best Friends (Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor) vs. Zack Clayton & Zane Valero. Emi Sakura vs. Danni Bee. Jericho Appreication Society (Matt Menard &...
Psycho Boy Fodder & Angelina Love Talk NWA, AEW Appearances, CDW, Future Goals | Interview
Psycho Boy Fodder (@LoKeys910) and Angelina Love (@ActualALove) discuss their time in NWA, Angelina comments on EmPowerrr 2, Championship District Wrestling, Fodder talks AEW experience, and much more!
Britt Baker Says That Bryan Danielson's WrestleMania 30 Storyline Gave Her The Wrestling Bug
Britt Baker reveals the storyline that made her want to pursue a career in wrestling. The vast majority of talent in the wrestling business can recall the moment and/or time that they decided to become a pro wrestler. For AEW star Britt Baker, there was an entire storyline that inspired her journey into the squared circle.
ROH Final Battle (12/10/2022) Results: Jericho vs Castagnoli, FTR vs Briscoes 3, Samoa Joe In Action
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 12/10/2022 edition of ROH Final Battle live from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on Bleacher Report Live & FITE TV (internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE.
Shawn Michaels On NXT Deadline | Post Show Media Press Conference
AEW Dark: Elevation (12/10) Stream & Results: Athena, The Kingdom, Juice Robinson Compete
Ahead of Ring of Honor Final Battle, AEW is presenting a special episode of Dark: Elevation on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 1 p.m. eastern time. Fans can see the full stream above and the full results below after the event concludes. AEW Dark: Elevation (12/10) - Top Flight (Dante...
