Shawn Michaels Wants The New Day To Be Part Of NXT Vengeance Day 2023 But Nothing Is Finalized

Shawn Michaels cannot guarantee it, but he wants The New Day to be a part of NXT Vengeance Day 2023. At NXT Deadline 2022, The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods captured the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship. Of course, Kingston and Woods are members of the WWE SmackDown roster and as such, their commitment to the NXT brand is uncertain at this time but if Shawn Michaels has his way, they will be part of the brand for a handful of months and the NXT Tag Team Championships will be present on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.
Solo Sikoa Continues To Dominate, Asuka Mists Dominik Mysterio | Raw Fight Size

Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for December 12, 2022:. - Elias came to the ring for his match against Solo Sikoa. Before the match, he hosted a tribute concert for Matt Riddle after Sikoa attacked him and took him out of action last week. He said it was Riddle's dream to perform in the ring with him, and he admitted that "The Original Bro" won him over. He then played a song in honor of Riddle. Once the bout started, Elias took the fight to Sikoa, but The Bloodline's enforcer overpowered. Elias kept fighting, and Sami Zayn had to stop Sikoa when he tried to use a chair out of frustration. Elias had Sikoa on the ropes, but a distraction from Zayn cost him as it helped the powerhouse take control. Sikoa then slammed Elias for the win.
Jay White: Sasha Banks Would Make A Great Member Of Bullet Club

Jay White believes Sasha Banks is a major star and would make a great addition to Bullet Club should she want to join New Japan Pro-Wrestling. With a recent report stating Sasha Banks will be in Tokyo for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, wrestling fans continue to wonder what may be next for the WWE Grand Slam Champion. Jay White, current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, in a new interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, says that he believes the former WWE Women's Champion would make a great addition to Bullet Club.
Bobby Lashley Gets 'Fired' For Attacking A Referee And Shoving Adam Pearce On 12/12 WWE Raw

Bobby Lashley got "fired" at the end of the December 12 episode of WWE Raw. On the December 5 episode, Lashley accidentally hit WWE producer Pete Williams with a Spear; during a brawl with Seth Rollins, "The Visionary" got out of the way, and Williams took the hit. WWE official Adam Pearce let Lashley off with a warning but noted that his hands would be tied if it happened again.
Danny Limelight Discusses His Departure From MLW, Appreciates That They Gave Him A Mic

Following a run with All Elite Wrestling, Danny Limelight joined MLW, making his debut at MLW Battle Riot III in 2021. Limelight was paired with Slice Boogie as the new 5150 led by Konnan and Julius Smokes. The duo would go on to win the MLW World Tag Team Championships on the December 9, 2021 episode of MLW Fusion. Limelight, who wrestled under the name Rivera in MLW, remained with the company until he was granted his release in September.
Kevin Nash Comments On Joe Rogan Accusing The Rock Of Taking Steroids

Kevin Nash gives his take on Joe Rogan's accusation towards The Rock. Earlier this month, UFC's Joe Rogan accused Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson of taking steroids on a episode of his podcast, 'The Joe Rogan Experience'. Although Rogan urged Johnson to come clean about his alleged use of performance enhancing drugs, Johnson has yet to acknowledge or respond to the popular podcast host.
Sting Says He Had His Knee Cleaned Out 'Six Or Seven Weeks Ago'

Sting provides an update on his status. Though Darby Allin has been a regular on AEW television, Sting hasn't always been by his side over the past two months. Speaking on K&C Masterpiece, Sting revealed that he recently underwent a knee cleaning. "I just had surgery, six or seven weeks...
ROH Final Battle (12/10/2022) Results: Jericho vs Castagnoli, FTR vs Briscoes 3, Samoa Joe In Action

Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 12/10/2022 edition of ROH Final Battle live from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on Bleacher Report Live & FITE TV (internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE.
