Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount store chain closing another Minnesota locationKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCSaint Paul, MN
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location ShuttersTy D.Minneapolis, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Related
LOOK: Michigan football adds murals to team facilities commemorating 2021, 2022 Big Ten Championships
Going 25-2, winning two straight Big Ten titles and making two straight College Football Playoff appearances, the Michigan football team has put together arguably its best two-year stretch since winning consecutive national titles in 1947-48. And slowly, the walls inside the Wolverines' team facilities are starting to show it. Wednesday...
Wolverines trending for top target on 247Sports Crystal Ball
With all four predictions currently in their favor, Michigan is in control of the 247Sports Crystal Ball for 2023 three-star defensive lineman Roderick Pierce. The Wolverines have made a strong push for the Chicago (IL) product over the last couple of months and they could be in a position to beat Illinois and Texas among others for his verbal commitment.
Five Takeaways from Minnesota's 72-56 win over Arkansas Pine Bluff
Minnesota knocked off Arkansas Pine Bluff 72-56 this evening at Williams Arena. It's Minnesota's 5th win over the year and they were led by 20 points from Braeden Carrington and 18 points from Jamison Battle. Here are the five takeaways from GI!. One. Battle May Have Found It. Found it...
Michigan State lands former Wisconsin CB Semar Melvin from transfer portal
Michigan State coaches hosted former Wisconsin Badger cornerback Semar Melvin on an official visit this weekend after he recently entered the transfer portal. While he was on campus Melvin saw everything he needed and gave the Michigan State coaches his commitment while he was on campus. Melvin was comfortable on...
247Sports
New Michigan State commit Jaelon Barbarin breaks down his decision
West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade athlete Jaelon Barbarin announced moments ago he’ll play his college ball at Michigan State. Barbarin spent the last two weekend’s on the road visiting Washington State and then Michigan State this past weekend. He told us it was a tough call but just felt like the Spartans were the better all around fit.
247Sports
Michigan State adds Kicker Jonathan Kim from Transfer Portal
Michigan State hosted former North Carolina kicker Jonathan Kim on December 12-14th for an official visit. Kim has two years of eligibility remaining and also received an offer from Rutgers shortly after entering the portal. While on the trip Kim saw everything that he needed and gave Michigan State special...
Michigan basketball signee puts on a show in front of Juwan Howard
On Friday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had another strong performance during his senior campaign as he finished with 28 points in a 77-70 win over Alter. Wolverine head coach Juwan Howard also made the trek down to see the game and Washington...
Michigan State lands speedy 2023 California RB Jaelon Barbarin
Simi Valley, (CA) three-star running back Jaelon Barbarin was a top priority on recruiting board for Michigan State running backs coach Effrem Reed and after wrapping up his official visit this weekend, the California back with elite speed is now a Spartan.
Webblog: Rising WR target making race to signing day more interesting for Michigan
One of Michigan’s top recruiting priorities with signing day fast approaching is adding another pass catcher to its 2023 haul. Phenix City (Ala.) wideout Karmello.
247Sports
65K+
Followers
407K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0