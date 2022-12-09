ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Vail Daily

Ski and Snowboard Club Vails hosts Ski-Club Arlberg as coaches and athletes share ideas, venues and cultures

Margaret Fuller once said, “If you have knowledge, let others light their candles in it.” The quote’s ski-racing application was lived out in our midst last week. Ski and Snowboard Club Vail hosted three coaches and 11 athletes from Austria’s Ski-Club Arlberg — one of the oldest ski clubs in the world and the only club associated with Beaver Creek’s sister resort, Lech-Zurs — for the past week or so as both groups’ U14 members shared venues, techniques and cultural differences through Dec. 10. On Jan. 9-19, 17 SSCV athletes and three coaches cross the pond to Austria in reciprocal fashion.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Roberts: Finding common ground to solve problems

To the voters of Colorado’s 8th State Senate District: Thank you. Last month, tens of thousands of voters across Central and Northwest Colorado filled out their ballots with our state’s future in mind, and I am honored to have earned your trust to serve as your next state senator.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

More snow, openings on tap for Vail, Beaver Creek

A winter storm blew into the Vail area Monday afternoon, improving what has already been a great season that’s now more than one month old after Vail Mountain’s opening on Nov. 11. Vail Mountain opened the Highline Express chair (No. 10) on Friday, and the Wildwood Express (No....
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Valley Jet Center, Eagle County, partner to provide funding to aid electrification projects

Vail Valley Jet Center, part of Signature Aviation’s worldwide network of private aviation terminals, and Eagle County recently partnered to provide funding to Energy Smart Colorado through Electrification Carbon Offset Credits. With $63,000 in funding allocated from Eagle County’s Resiliency Department and Vail Valley Jet Center, Energy Smart Colorado...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Health earns accolades for quality, safety

Vail Health and its entities have recently been recognized with accolades and accreditations for quality and safety. Vail Health was one of 429 hospitals in the nation to earn five stars in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ five-star rating system. Vail Health was previously a four-star-rated hospital. The rating of 3,093 hospitals across the country is determined by how well a hospital performs on a set of quality measures compared to other U.S. hospitals. The five areas of quality are safety of care, readmission, patient experience, mortality, and timely and effective care.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Edwards welcomes new real estate office

Compass, Inc., the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States, has announced the opening of a new permanent office location in Edwards. Compass agents including David Adkins, Jill Moneypenny, Jen Wanner, Brad Cohn and Caroline Wagner will be based out of the new office. “The Vail Valley is...
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Vail to increase and expand disposable bag fees, bans at start of 2023￼

Starting January 1, 2023, the town of Vail will implement a new 25-cent bag fee for plastic bags in all grocery and retail stores. The increased fee — alongside other changes — is part of a new ordinance passed on first reading by the Town Council to align the town’s plastic bag regulations with Colorado’s Plastic Pollution Reduction Act.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Carnes: Diamond (not exactly in the rough) jubilee

Forty years ago this week, the Westin in Vail opened. After multiple personalities and name changes, it’s now called the Grand Hyatt Vail, but it is still the only hotel in town with its very own chairlift. Fifty years ago this week, the West Vail Liquor Mart and Copper...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Health spending $194M in 2023, taking ‘big steps’ to attract and retain its workforce

Vail Health’s mission for years has been to remain independent. But independence can be expensive. The Vail Health organization in fiscal 2023 will spend about $194 million on employee compensation and benefits. That starts with a $20 per hour minimum wage — although most employees earn more. It also includes creating 87 new housing units for employees, and funding benefits ranging from child care assistance to a recreation benefit and student loan assistance of up to $30,000.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

How Vail intends to spend budgeted $95.6 million in 2023

The town of Vail is heading into next year with a cautious outlook as the Town Council approved its final 2023 budget. On Tuesday, Dec. 5, the Town Council approved its 2023 budget in a 5-1 vote, with Mayor Pro Tem Travis Coggin dissenting and Mayor Kim Langmaid absent from the meeting.
VAIL, CO
