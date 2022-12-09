Read full article on original website
Eagle County resident Shad Murib seeks to lead Colorado’s Democratic Party
Shad Murib thinks Colorado’s Democratic Party needs to look to the western part of the state. Murib, an Eagle County resident — and husband of outgoing state Sen. Kerry Donovan — this week announced his candidacy for the chair of the Colorado Democratic Party. Morgan Carroll, the current chair, has announced she will not seek a fourth term in the position.
‘A symbol of hope:’ Tradition of Red Mountain Cross kept alive by preservation association
In the pioneer days of the late 1800s, a Black man by the name of William Grandstaff found his way to Glenwood Springs after spending time raising cattle near Moab, Utah. Once established in Glenwood, he married Rebecca Grandstaff, became the operator of the Grandstaff Landing Saloon and eventually tried his luck at mining in South Canyon.
Ski and Snowboard Club Vails hosts Ski-Club Arlberg as coaches and athletes share ideas, venues and cultures
Margaret Fuller once said, “If you have knowledge, let others light their candles in it.” The quote’s ski-racing application was lived out in our midst last week. Ski and Snowboard Club Vail hosted three coaches and 11 athletes from Austria’s Ski-Club Arlberg — one of the oldest ski clubs in the world and the only club associated with Beaver Creek’s sister resort, Lech-Zurs — for the past week or so as both groups’ U14 members shared venues, techniques and cultural differences through Dec. 10. On Jan. 9-19, 17 SSCV athletes and three coaches cross the pond to Austria in reciprocal fashion.
Protest planned Saturday in Glenwood Springs over U.S. Forest Service’s Uinta Railway decision
A planned protest in front of the U.S. Forest Service offices in downtown Glenwood Springs on Saturday is aimed at convincing the Biden Administration and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to cancel a permit for the proposed Uinta Basin Railway for transporting hot crude oil. The Forest Service in July rejected...
Roberts: Finding common ground to solve problems
To the voters of Colorado’s 8th State Senate District: Thank you. Last month, tens of thousands of voters across Central and Northwest Colorado filled out their ballots with our state’s future in mind, and I am honored to have earned your trust to serve as your next state senator.
Battle Mountain students host gallery show, silent auction to fundraise for class trip￼
What: Gallery Show and Silent Auction to support Battle Mountain art student trip to Los Angeles. Where: Colorado Mountain College, Edwards Campus (150 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards) When: Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Why: Students in upper-level classes of Portfolio, AP Art and Design and AP/DE...
More snow, openings on tap for Vail, Beaver Creek
A winter storm blew into the Vail area Monday afternoon, improving what has already been a great season that’s now more than one month old after Vail Mountain’s opening on Nov. 11. Vail Mountain opened the Highline Express chair (No. 10) on Friday, and the Wildwood Express (No....
Vail Valley Jet Center, Eagle County, partner to provide funding to aid electrification projects
Vail Valley Jet Center, part of Signature Aviation’s worldwide network of private aviation terminals, and Eagle County recently partnered to provide funding to Energy Smart Colorado through Electrification Carbon Offset Credits. With $63,000 in funding allocated from Eagle County’s Resiliency Department and Vail Valley Jet Center, Energy Smart Colorado...
Vail Health earns accolades for quality, safety
Vail Health and its entities have recently been recognized with accolades and accreditations for quality and safety. Vail Health was one of 429 hospitals in the nation to earn five stars in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ five-star rating system. Vail Health was previously a four-star-rated hospital. The rating of 3,093 hospitals across the country is determined by how well a hospital performs on a set of quality measures compared to other U.S. hospitals. The five areas of quality are safety of care, readmission, patient experience, mortality, and timely and effective care.
Edwards welcomes new real estate office
Compass, Inc., the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States, has announced the opening of a new permanent office location in Edwards. Compass agents including David Adkins, Jill Moneypenny, Jen Wanner, Brad Cohn and Caroline Wagner will be based out of the new office. “The Vail Valley is...
Vail to increase and expand disposable bag fees, bans at start of 2023￼
Starting January 1, 2023, the town of Vail will implement a new 25-cent bag fee for plastic bags in all grocery and retail stores. The increased fee — alongside other changes — is part of a new ordinance passed on first reading by the Town Council to align the town’s plastic bag regulations with Colorado’s Plastic Pollution Reduction Act.
Time machine: 30 years ago, a World Cup downhill on International in Vail
The women’s World Cup circuit came to Vail for a pair of races on Vail Mountain’s International course, which was 8,601 feet long with a vertical drop of 2,187 vertical feet. The International course was comprised of portions of the Ledges, Columbine and International trails. A downhill took...
Carnes: Diamond (not exactly in the rough) jubilee
Forty years ago this week, the Westin in Vail opened. After multiple personalities and name changes, it’s now called the Grand Hyatt Vail, but it is still the only hotel in town with its very own chairlift. Fifty years ago this week, the West Vail Liquor Mart and Copper...
Eagle County Charter Academy makes ‘steady’ gains toward diversity goals￼
For the past 10 years, Eagle County Charter Academy has made slow but steady progress toward its diversity goal. The primary goal — set in 2012 by the district during its charter review process — is that the charter school’s student population reflects the greater community that it serves.
Vail Health spending $194M in 2023, taking ‘big steps’ to attract and retain its workforce
Vail Health’s mission for years has been to remain independent. But independence can be expensive. The Vail Health organization in fiscal 2023 will spend about $194 million on employee compensation and benefits. That starts with a $20 per hour minimum wage — although most employees earn more. It also includes creating 87 new housing units for employees, and funding benefits ranging from child care assistance to a recreation benefit and student loan assistance of up to $30,000.
Vail calls on short-term rental owners to help amid housing, staffing crisis￼
On Friday, Dec. 2, the town of Vail sent out a letter to 230 homeowners and property managers that hold short-term rental licenses in the town, asking them to help provide winter housing for essential employees of the town. “The town of Vail is urgently seeking additional housing units for...
How Vail intends to spend budgeted $95.6 million in 2023
The town of Vail is heading into next year with a cautious outlook as the Town Council approved its final 2023 budget. On Tuesday, Dec. 5, the Town Council approved its 2023 budget in a 5-1 vote, with Mayor Pro Tem Travis Coggin dissenting and Mayor Kim Langmaid absent from the meeting.
