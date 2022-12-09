Read full article on original website
More snow, openings on tap for Vail, Beaver Creek
A winter storm blew into the Vail area Monday afternoon, improving what has already been a great season that’s now more than one month old after Vail Mountain’s opening on Nov. 11. Vail Mountain opened the Highline Express chair (No. 10) on Friday, and the Wildwood Express (No....
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
I-70 westbound closed Monday night west of Glenwood Springs due to accident, as winter storm intensifies
Westbound Interstate 70 is closed Monday night at mile-marker 113, one mile west of West Glenwood, due to an accident, according to a Garfield County emergency alert. The alert was sent out at 8:16 p.m. via text and email to GarCo Emergency Alert System subscribers, and is now posted to the Colorado Department of Transportation’s cotrip.org.
coloradosun.com
Race between Lauren Boebert, Adam Frisch was most expensive 2022 Colorado congressional contest per vote cast
More money was spent per vote in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District than in any other federal race in the state this year. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Garfield County Republican, spent nearly $43 per vote in her reelection bid, while challenger Adam Frisch spent $32, according to a Colorado Sun analysis of federal campaign finance records from Oct. 20 through Nov. 28. That’s more than the $16 per vote Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet spent to win reelection over Republican Joe O’Dea, who spent $9 per vote.
‘A symbol of hope:’ Tradition of Red Mountain Cross kept alive by preservation association
In the pioneer days of the late 1800s, a Black man by the name of William Grandstaff found his way to Glenwood Springs after spending time raising cattle near Moab, Utah. Once established in Glenwood, he married Rebecca Grandstaff, became the operator of the Grandstaff Landing Saloon and eventually tried his luck at mining in South Canyon.
Vail calls on short-term rental owners to help amid housing, staffing crisis￼
On Friday, Dec. 2, the town of Vail sent out a letter to 230 homeowners and property managers that hold short-term rental licenses in the town, asking them to help provide winter housing for essential employees of the town. “The town of Vail is urgently seeking additional housing units for...
Eagle County resident Shad Murib seeks to lead Colorado’s Democratic Party
Shad Murib thinks Colorado’s Democratic Party needs to look to the western part of the state. Murib, an Eagle County resident — and husband of outgoing state Sen. Kerry Donovan — this week announced his candidacy for the chair of the Colorado Democratic Party. Morgan Carroll, the current chair, has announced she will not seek a fourth term in the position.
Vail Mountain’s Beth Howard reports ‘off the charts’ excitement, energy for resort’s 60th season
It was all positivity and excitement in an operations update from Vail Mountain’s Chief Operating Officer Beth Howard during Tuesday’s Vail Town Council meeting. Howard spoke on the early season hype, some persisting hiring challenges, and hope for the future both on the mountain and with the resort and town’s relationship.
‘Keep grinding it out:’ Making it in the Vail Valley is tough for builders, bankers
Making it is tough in the Vail Valley, even for those who build homes and help finance them. Nick Haller is a project manager for RA Nelson, one of the valley’s biggest construction firms. Haller came to the valley in 2019 as an intern, working on a construction management...
Battle Mountain students host gallery show, silent auction to fundraise for class trip￼
What: Gallery Show and Silent Auction to support Battle Mountain art student trip to Los Angeles. Where: Colorado Mountain College, Edwards Campus (150 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards) When: Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Why: Students in upper-level classes of Portfolio, AP Art and Design and AP/DE...
Ski and Snowboard Club Vails hosts Ski-Club Arlberg as coaches and athletes share ideas, venues and cultures
Margaret Fuller once said, “If you have knowledge, let others light their candles in it.” The quote’s ski-racing application was lived out in our midst last week. Ski and Snowboard Club Vail hosted three coaches and 11 athletes from Austria’s Ski-Club Arlberg — one of the oldest ski clubs in the world and the only club associated with Beaver Creek’s sister resort, Lech-Zurs — for the past week or so as both groups’ U14 members shared venues, techniques and cultural differences through Dec. 10. On Jan. 9-19, 17 SSCV athletes and three coaches cross the pond to Austria in reciprocal fashion.
Letter: Thanks, Eagle Valley Library District
Thank you to the Avon Public Library and the Eagle Valley Library District for a festive and fun Holiday Open House on Dec. 1. The live reindeer were a huge hit with my 18-month-old, and it was heart-warming to see so many families bonding at such a wholesome event. There were lots of holiday-themed activity stations for children of all ages, and the flow of the set-up was well thought-out. Kudos to the staff and volunteers for organizing and executing a joyous event!
Edwards welcomes new real estate office
Compass, Inc., the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States, has announced the opening of a new permanent office location in Edwards. Compass agents including David Adkins, Jill Moneypenny, Jen Wanner, Brad Cohn and Caroline Wagner will be based out of the new office. “The Vail Valley is...
Time machine: 30 years ago, a World Cup downhill on International in Vail
The women’s World Cup circuit came to Vail for a pair of races on Vail Mountain’s International course, which was 8,601 feet long with a vertical drop of 2,187 vertical feet. The International course was comprised of portions of the Ledges, Columbine and International trails. A downhill took...
Vail accepting nominations for Vail Trailblazer Award through Jan. 6
Nominations for the 2023 Vail Trailblazer Award are being accepted by the Vail Town Clerk’s Office now through Jan. 6, 2023. The award is presented annually by the Vail Town Council to recognize an individual, couple or team that exemplifies the spirit and fortitude in making Vail a great community through one or more actions that make a lasting impact.
Laughs with Lisa: Vail Comedy Show returns this week with back-to-back headliner Lisa Curry
Vail Comedy Show is back Wednesday, Dec. 14 for a special pop-up show at Moe’s Original BBQ in Eagle and Thursday Dec. 15 at Bridge Street Bar in Vail Village. Tickets are available online at VailComedyShow.com. Lisa Curry is flying in from Los Angeles to headline both shows. Sammy...
Eagle County Commissioners approve 2023 budget of nearly $204 million
The Board of Eagle County Commissioners approved a 2023 budget Tuesday that will spend nearly $204 million on revenues of roughly $181 million. After a two-hour presentation Nov. 29, the commissioners made fairly quick work of approving the budget for the coming year. “Adopting the budget is one of the...
Vail Health spending $194M in 2023, taking ‘big steps’ to attract and retain its workforce
Vail Health’s mission for years has been to remain independent. But independence can be expensive. The Vail Health organization in fiscal 2023 will spend about $194 million on employee compensation and benefits. That starts with a $20 per hour minimum wage — although most employees earn more. It also includes creating 87 new housing units for employees, and funding benefits ranging from child care assistance to a recreation benefit and student loan assistance of up to $30,000.
Beaver Creek opens Rose Bowl, Strawberry Park as more snow piles up
Snowy conditions greeted skiers and snowboarders on Tuesday morning, with Vail and Beaver Creek each reporting another 6 inches of snow to start the day. The Eagle County ski resorts have received 22 inches in the last five days, the latest in a good snow season that keeps getting better.
