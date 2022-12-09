ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

Vail Daily

More snow, openings on tap for Vail, Beaver Creek

A winter storm blew into the Vail area Monday afternoon, improving what has already been a great season that’s now more than one month old after Vail Mountain’s opening on Nov. 11. Vail Mountain opened the Highline Express chair (No. 10) on Friday, and the Wildwood Express (No....
VAIL, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

I-70 westbound closed Monday night west of Glenwood Springs due to accident, as winter storm intensifies

Westbound Interstate 70 is closed Monday night at mile-marker 113, one mile west of West Glenwood, due to an accident, according to a Garfield County emergency alert. The alert was sent out at 8:16 p.m. via text and email to GarCo Emergency Alert System subscribers, and is now posted to the Colorado Department of Transportation’s cotrip.org.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
coloradosun.com

Race between Lauren Boebert, Adam Frisch was most expensive 2022 Colorado congressional contest per vote cast

More money was spent per vote in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District than in any other federal race in the state this year. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Garfield County Republican, spent nearly $43 per vote in her reelection bid, while challenger Adam Frisch spent $32, according to a Colorado Sun analysis of federal campaign finance records from Oct. 20 through Nov. 28. That’s more than the $16 per vote Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet spent to win reelection over Republican Joe O’Dea, who spent $9 per vote.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Ski and Snowboard Club Vails hosts Ski-Club Arlberg as coaches and athletes share ideas, venues and cultures

Margaret Fuller once said, “If you have knowledge, let others light their candles in it.” The quote’s ski-racing application was lived out in our midst last week. Ski and Snowboard Club Vail hosted three coaches and 11 athletes from Austria’s Ski-Club Arlberg — one of the oldest ski clubs in the world and the only club associated with Beaver Creek’s sister resort, Lech-Zurs — for the past week or so as both groups’ U14 members shared venues, techniques and cultural differences through Dec. 10. On Jan. 9-19, 17 SSCV athletes and three coaches cross the pond to Austria in reciprocal fashion.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Thanks, Eagle Valley Library District

Thank you to the Avon Public Library and the Eagle Valley Library District for a festive and fun Holiday Open House on Dec. 1. The live reindeer were a huge hit with my 18-month-old, and it was heart-warming to see so many families bonding at such a wholesome event. There were lots of holiday-themed activity stations for children of all ages, and the flow of the set-up was well thought-out. Kudos to the staff and volunteers for organizing and executing a joyous event!
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Edwards welcomes new real estate office

Compass, Inc., the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States, has announced the opening of a new permanent office location in Edwards. Compass agents including David Adkins, Jill Moneypenny, Jen Wanner, Brad Cohn and Caroline Wagner will be based out of the new office. “The Vail Valley is...
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Vail accepting nominations for Vail Trailblazer Award through Jan. 6

Nominations for the 2023 Vail Trailblazer Award are being accepted by the Vail Town Clerk’s Office now through Jan. 6, 2023. The award is presented annually by the Vail Town Council to recognize an individual, couple or team that exemplifies the spirit and fortitude in making Vail a great community through one or more actions that make a lasting impact.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Health spending $194M in 2023, taking ‘big steps’ to attract and retain its workforce

Vail Health’s mission for years has been to remain independent. But independence can be expensive. The Vail Health organization in fiscal 2023 will spend about $194 million on employee compensation and benefits. That starts with a $20 per hour minimum wage — although most employees earn more. It also includes creating 87 new housing units for employees, and funding benefits ranging from child care assistance to a recreation benefit and student loan assistance of up to $30,000.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

