Your foot wart can last up to two years if you don't use simple methods like duct tape to remove it

By Madeline Kennedy,Jason R. McKnight
 3 days ago

Plantar warts show up on the soles of your feet.

Olga Vynnychenko/Getty Images

  • Foot warts can be common warts, plantar warts, or periungal warts.
  • They develop when a certain strand of HPV infects a cut or open wound.
  • You can get rid of them with salicylic acid products or by using duct tape to smother them.

Though warts are usually not painful, they can be annoying — especially if you have one on your foot.

A wart is a white or skin-colored growth on your skin that feels rough to the touch. Warts can grow if the skin on your foot is exposed to a virus — you can pick one up by walking barefoot in public areas.

Warts are generally easy to get rid of — you may be able to treat it at home or with a quick doctor's appointment. Here are the types of foot warts and how to get rid of them.

What type of wart is on my foot?

There are several different types of foot warts, each with their own specific symptoms, says Dr. Michele Green , a board-certified dermatologist in private practice.

  • Common warts , also called verruca vulgaris , are flesh-colored bumps that may have small, black dots on the surface.
  • Plantar warts show up on your heels, toes, or the soles of your feet. You may feel plantar warts before you see them — in the early stages, they cause pain or tenderness when you put pressure on the area, Green says.
  • Periungual warts are warts that grow around your fingernails or toenails. They begin as small lesions and gradually spread to larger bumps that resemble a cauliflower, Green says.

What causes a foot wart?

Warts are caused by various types of human papillomavirus (HPV) . "If there are cuts or any damage to the skin's protective barrier, the virus can then enter the body and cause an infection," Green says.

The HPV virus stimulates your body to produce extra keratin, a hard protein, on the top layer of your skin. "This leads to the development of a small growth that feels rough to the touch," Green says.

HPV favors warm and moist environments and the virus is very contagious, says Dr. Debra Jaliman , a board-certified dermatologist in private practice.

"If you are walking barefoot, you can get this virus or spread it to other people," Jaliman says.

Some of the most common ways you might contract foot warts include:

  • Walking barefoot in indoor swimming pools, gyms, and locker rooms
  • Sharing shoes or used socks with other people
  • Skin-to-skin contact with someone with foot warts or HPV
  • Getting a manicure or pedicure with tools that aren't properly sterilized

"Those with sweaty feet or who have a weak immune system are more prone to developing warts on their feet," Green says.

How to treat a wart on your foot

Warts can last up to two years if you don't treat them. Luckily, these relatively harmless bumps can go away with several simple treatment methods — and if that doesn't work, a doctor will usually be able to remove them.

Some over-the-counter treatments include:

Salicylic acid is a common treatment for warts, which essentially "burns" off the wart from your skin.

"There are salicylic acid wart removal products available over the counter that are effective and easy to use," Green says. You can find wart band-aids or creams in most pharmacies.

Duct tape can also be used to treat a wart — it can help stop the spread of the virus and remove the top layer of skin.

You can do this by applying a small section of duct tape to the wart, leaving it on for three days, and then removing it. You can repeat this process as many times as needed.

Some treatments you can get from your doctor include:

  • Cryotherapy is one of the most common treatments for warts, "which is a freezing technique that uses liquid nitrogen to freeze the wart," Jaliman says.
  • Curettage involves cutting off the wart from the skin.
  • Laser therapy like VBeam "can target and destroy the blood vessels that 'feed' the wart," Green says.
  • Prescription medications like imiqimod (Zyclera) may also be a good option for people with a compromised immune system. "This is an immune stimulator, which helps the body destroy the wart," Jaliman says.

When to see a doctor

Green recommends seeing a doctor if:

  • You have multiple warts
  • The wart is causing discomfort and impacting your daily activities
  • The wart changes in color or appearance or starts bleeding
  • You are diabetic or immunocompromised

How to prevent warts

There are several key tips you can follow to avoid contracting foot warts, Green says.

  • Be sure to wear shoes or flip-flops in warm and moist environments, like at the pool or the gym.
  • If you are prone to sweating on your feet , be sure to change your socks regularly and keep your shoes clean.
  • If you frequently get manicures and pedicures, be sure to go to a reputable salon that uses sterile tools.

Insider's takeaway

Warts on the feet are very common and can be treated at home or at your doctor's office. At-home treatments include using products laced with salicylic acid or applying duct tape.

Warts usually aren't a cause for serious concern, but Green recommends seeing a doctor if at-home treatments haven't worked, the wart is painful, or it keeps reappearing.

