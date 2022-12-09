ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Kyrie Irving covered the Nike logo on his shoes, writing 'I am free,' 2 days after the shoe company dropped him

By Scott Davis
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41JeDF_0jdDNP1k00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YK3KS_0jdDNP1k00

Adam Hunger/Getty Images; Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

  • Kyrie Irving and Nike ended their relationship after Irving shared a film with anti-Semitic material on social media.
  • Irving covered the Nike logo on his shoes during a game, writing "I am free, thank you God... I am" on the sneakers.
  • Irving's shoes were among Nike's most popular.

Just two days after being dropped by Nike, Kyrie Irving took the floor in re-designed shoes.

During the Brooklyn Nets' win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, Irving wore his Nike shoes, but covered the company's logo with black tape.

On the outside of one shoe, he wrote, "I am free" and "Thank you God... I am." On the side of the other shoe, he wrote: "Logo here."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VZZ3U_0jdDNP1k00
Kyrie Irving wrote over his Nike shoes during Wednesday's game.

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SrCl5_0jdDNP1k00
Kyrie Irving covered the Nike logo.

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The Athletic's Shams Charania first reported on December 5 that Nike had dropped its endorsement deal with Irving. The company had suspended its relationship with the Nets point guard after he had shared a film with anti-Semitic material to social media. After several contentious media sessions in which Irving defended his actions, the Nets suspended Irving for failing to "disavow" anti-Semitism. His suspension lasted eight games after Irving reportedly followed several steps to return to the court, including meeting with Jewish leaders.

Irving responded to Charania's tweet with a gif of a man saying, "Let the party begin."

Irving also tweeted that he was thankful for "anyone who has even spent their hard earned money on anything I have ever released."

ESPN reported that Irving's agent, Shetellia Riley Irving, said the decision was mutual.

Irving's signature Nike shoes were among the brand's most popular.

Weeks before officially dropping Irving, Nike co-founder Phil Knight said on CNBC that the relationship was likely over, saying Irving crossed a line when he shared the film with anti-Semitic material.

"Kyrie stepped over the line, it's kind of that simple," Knight said. "He just made some statements we can't abide by, and that's why we ended the relationship. And yeah, I was fine with that."

Read the original article on
Insider

Comments / 31

Joseph Williams
23h ago

A lot of athletes, musicians, artist, are waking up, the entertainment machine can completely blind people, using them for their talents, blinding and buying their identity and when they go searching for their identity in GOD, the machine doesn't care it just pushes the destroy button and takes everything. #GODFIRST

Reply(1)
5
Rick Foster
18h ago

yes you are Free, You Always have been, and as far as Nike, you had your hand in it to, and if you claim to be a Victim oppressed,, thats also your Choice,,Blaming every one else for your choices,Makes you a Slave to your own Color,my Race is called the Human Race all colors welcome its a Beautiful Race and you are to Amen

Reply
2
Hilarious D
2d ago

What streaming service put out the movie? Aren't they antisemitic?He shared it but they promoted it?

Reply(10)
3
Related
Sourcing Journal

Air Jordan, Yeezy and Nike Dunks Dominate, But This Brand Is Breaking Through

Goat Group has released its first annual Alias seller report. “Everyone is always looking at what comes next in sneakers and fashion,” Eddy Lu, co-founder and CEO of Goat Group, said. “This report highlights some of the most notable trends in 2022 that shifted culture and the entire fashion industry, while also giving insight into what we might see in 2023.” Alias is the official selling app of Goat and Fight Club, with the Alias report leveraging propriety in-house data collected from over 40 million members in 170 countries across all three platforms. Nike Dunks outsold Air Jordan 1s this year, driving almost...
MICHIGAN STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Kyrie Irving Continues To Wear Nike, But With A Twist

Kyrie was recently dropped by the sportswear brand. Recently, Kyrie Irving was officially dropped by Nike. Of course, this decision was made following his Twitter post in which he shared a dubious documentary. Since that time, Kyrie has been forced to apologize. Additionally, the Nets suspended him for a couple of weeks.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Dunk Low “Sandrift” Coming Soon: Photos

This Nike Dunk Low will be a women’s exclusive. One of the best shoes ever is the Nike Dunk Low. This is a sneaker that has been around for about 40 years at this point, and it continues to get hit with some truly amazing colorways. Although there was a quiet period for the sneaker, it is back in full swing.
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram

Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Revealed: Photos

The Air Jordan 7 continues to shine with some new offerings. This has proven to be a huge year for the Air Jordan 7 seeing as though it turned 30 years old in 2022. Whenever a shoe turns 30, Jordan Brand celebrates by bringing out a ton of retros and new colorways. For instance, the Air Jordan 8 will be heavily celebrated next year.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 “Messy Room” Gets A Release Date

This Air Jordan 4 is for kids. One of Tinker Hatfield’s best creations is the Air Jordan 4. This just so happens to be the second sneaker that he produced for Michael Jordan. It came out back in 1989, and subsequently, it was given a whole plethora of colorways that remain iconic to this day.
TMZ.com

Soulja Boy Concedes to Shaq in Feud Over $1 Million Bill

Soulja Boy is getting a kick outta being proved wrong, for a change -- after Shaquille O'Neal stepped up to make it clear HE is the first "rapper" to possess a one million dollar bill. Shaq reacted to SB's Instagram video of himself flexing the fake currency ... and essentially...
hotnewhiphop.com

SoleFly x Air Jordan 13 Release Date Revealed

The SoleFly x Air Jordan 13 collaboration is almost here. Jumpman fans have been patiently waiting for the SoleFly x Air Jordan 13 collaboration ever since it was revealed. Of course, SoleFly and Jordan Brand have worked together a ton in the past. Additionally, these collaborations have always had some unique storytelling.
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” Officially Unveiled

The “Sail” colorway of DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 5 collab drops in a couple of weeks. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest figures in the music world. Whether you like him or not, he is someone who has figured out how to market himself. He is always coming through with new projects, and when it comes to the sneaker world, his collaborations are massive.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Legacy 312 “Year Of The Rabbit” Revealed

The Jordan Legacy 312 is coming back with a colorway for Chinese New Year. If you are a fan of hybrid Jumpman shoes, then the Jordan Legacy 312 has probably been your vibe. it contains elements of the Air Jordan 1 and the Air Jordan 3, which makes it a must-own of sorts. Over the last year specifically, this shoe seems to be incredibly popular.
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 13 “Black/University Blue”

Initially rumored in mid-March, the Air Jordan 13 in “Black” and “University Blue” has finally emerged via official images ahead of its December 23rd launch. Set to drop for adults and kids, the unreleased pair maintains a color-blocking with which the silhouette debuted 25 years ago. Leather and mesh construction comes together across most of the upper, but panels along the profiles and at the medial collar deviate in both color scheme and material, introducing a vibrant blue suede into the mix. Jumpman logos on the top of the tongue also sport the University of North Carolina Tar Heel-appropriate hue, adding yet anther tally to the roster of Air Jordan releases that’ve borrowed the tone since Michael Jordan signed to NIKE, Inc. in 1984. The panther eye-inspired accents at the lateral heel maintains its standard holographic finish, while sole units underfoot round out the look in the titular “Black” and “University Blue” colors.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 12 “Black Taxi” Release Date Confirmed

A new Air Jordan 12 drops this weekend. There are some massively underrated Jumpman silhouettes out there, including the Air Jordan 12. If you are a big fan of this shoe, then you have been eating well as of late. Numerous colorways have been revealed over these past few years, and that isn’t going to stop anytime soon.
hypebeast.com

Yoon Ahn Teases AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low in Blue

Renowned Tokyo-based label AMBUSH will continue its partnership with with a slew of Air Force 1s that hold a similar design to the brand’s initial Dunk High collaboration. Founder Yoon Ahn has previously teased several colorways of the forthcoming model, now revealing a closer look at the anticipated blue colorway.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nia Long Finds “New Places And Spaces” After Fiancé Ime Udoka’s Cheating Scandal

The actress hadn’t commented on her fiancé’s behavior, but some new IG posts seem to indicate she’s over him. Some people take seconds, others take a lifetime, but we all have to move on from failed relationships. Nia Long seems to be doing so, or at least that’s what a few new Instagram posts suggest. Long had not addressed her fiancé Ime Udoka’s infidelity, which caused his suspension as head coach for the Boston Celtics. At least, to any significant extent. However, a new Instagram post of an empty kitchen and gratitude for “new places and spaces” hints at a split.
Insider

Insider

702K+
Followers
38K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy