Futurism
Sam Bankman-Fried's Lawyers Quit Because of His "Incessant and Disruptive Tweeting"
Even as it's engulfed in chaos by new owner Elon Musk, Twitter is still causing major problems for people — just ask Sam Bankman-Fried, the now-infamous founder of the FTX crypto exchange whose lawyers just fired him as a client because he refused to stop tweeting. As Bloomberg reports,...
Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week
During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
Elon Musk backs call for Sam Bankman-Fried to go to jail: ‘Let’s just give him an adult timeout in the big house’
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, pictured in 2021. With details gradually emerging about the demise of one-time crypto icon Sam Bankman-Fried, many have questioned whether the sudden collapse of his FTX empire will land him in jail. Both the Department of Justice and the SEC are...
CNBC
Mark Cuban: Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried should be ‘afraid of going to jail’
Billionaire Mark Cuban isn't giving up on crypto, despite the implosion of FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. However, Cuban says former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried should be "afraid of going to jail for a long time," in an interview with TMZ. "I talked to the guy and...
Sam Bankman-Fried says he paid so little attention to expenses that he didn't realize he was spending too much, report says
FTX co-founder told Bloomberg that the billions of dollars customers wired to Alameda were gone because the firms were spending more than they made.
Caroline Ellison reportedly sent a text amid the FTX collapse saying she was 'kinda worried that everyone is gonna quit/take time off'
Caroline Ellison's text is just one of the many exchanges reviewed by the New York Times that highlights the internal meltdown at crypto exchange FTX.
Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan
Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
Elon Musk Picks a Fight With the Wrong Senator
If Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk is going to antagonize U.S. senators, he might want to think twice about taunting Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), who sits on numerous subcommittees with oversight into his companies. After a Washington Post reporter was able to create a verified Twitter account impersonating Markey...
'We want him here': Maxine Waters urges Bankman-Fried to testify
The former FTX CEO has signaled he would be open to testifying.
Sam Bankman-Fried said parents’ $16.4M Bahamas house was meant for FTX staff
Sam Bankman-Fried claimed he didn’t know how a $16.4 million Bahamas mansion got listed under his parents’ names, insisting that it was meant to house staffers at his now-defunct FTX cryptocurrency exchange. “I don’t know the details of the house for my parents,” Bankman-Fried told the New York Times’ Andrew Ross Sorkin via Zoom at the newspaper’s DealBook summit event in New York City on Wednesday. “I know it was not intended to be their long-term property. It was intended to be the company’s property. I don’t know how that was papered in.” Bankman-Fried’s parents, Stanford University law professors Joseph Bankman and...
A journalist who interviewed Sam Bankman-Fried about FTX's collapse said it 'felt like a therapy session' for the crypto mogul
"He just had a lot to get off his chest and clearly wanted to get through this," Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos said.
3 Stocks to Buy Now That Could Make You Filthy Rich in 2023
With inflation starting to ease, the Fed is expected to slow down the rate hikes. However, many analysts still believe the economy will face a mild recession next year. Thus,...
Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President
Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
abovethelaw.com
Donald Trump Becomes Increasingly Unhinged Waiting For 11th Circuit Ruling In Special Master Case
Donald Trump is not mad. Please don’t let them put in the newspaper that he is mad … in any sense of the word. Look how calm and sane he was yesterday on his Truth Social wannabe Twitter site:. Many Republican Judges go out of their way to...
China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia
“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
US Air Force creates brand new weapons system called 'Phoenix Ghost' for Ukraine
The additional $800 million aid package for Ukraine announced by President Biden will include a new drone system designed by the US Air Force called the "Phoenix Ghost." CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
China's military has been spending a lot more time working on how to forcefully capture an island, Pentagon says
A new US military report says PLA island-seizure training is becoming more realistic and has focused on fighting at night and in rough weather.
The brother of the ex-US Marine jailed in Russia slams Donald Trump for exploiting his imprisonment to attack President Biden
The brother of former US Marine Paul Whelan said that Donald Trump mentioned him "zero" times during his presidency.
Retired general predicts how Russia's war will change in the winter months
Retired Maj. General James "Spider" Marks and former US Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor join CNN's Alex Marquardt to discuss how Russia's war will change in the winter months, and Vladimir Putin's recent meeting with mothers of soldiers killed in Ukraine.
CBS News
