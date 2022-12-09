Read full article on original website
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
‘Prevent history from repeating itself.’ Rep. Torres pushes for fire safety bill in wake of Twin Parks fire
Rep. Ritchie Torres says Bronx residents will benefit greatly from the U.S. Fire Administration Act, as the borough has been home to some of the deadliest fires across our city.
Utah Senate President Stuart Adams received trip to World Cup paid for by Qatar government
After a trade mission to the Middle East with World Trade Center Utah and Gov. Spencer Cox, the Qatar government invited Utah Senate President Stuart Adams and his family to attend the World Cup.
Biden says U.S. is 'all in' on Africa's future
WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced an agreement aimed at bolstering trade ties between the United States and Africa after years in which the continent took a back seat to other U.S. priorities as China made inroads with investments and trade.
