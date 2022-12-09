ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get 50% off Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar clothing for all ages at this shopDisney sale

By Elsie Boskamp and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
 3 days ago
Give a magical gift this holiday season by shopping this shopDisney sale. shopDisney/Reviewed

New clothes are not always the most exciting presents to unwrap on Christmas morning . Why not add the flare of a superhero, the magic of a Jedi or the wonder of Mickey Mouse to some holiday threads? That's why shopDisney is here with cozy clothes on sale for major price cuts—but only today.

During the 12 Days of Magical Deals sale, you can snag 50% off select shirts, hoodies sweatpants and more cozy clothes for children and adults . When you shop the limited-time sale, you can snag plenty of magical threads from Disney , Pixar , Marvel , Star Wars and more beloved brands. Better still, all purchases of $75 or more are eligible for free shipping with coupon code SHIPMAGIC . Keep scrolling for all the best discounts available now.

With season three of The Mandalorian set for next March, now is the perfect time to get the Grogu and Din Djarin spirit jersey . Typically listed for $49.99, this kids' long sleeve shirt is on sale for $34.99 thanks to a 30% discount. The shirt features a ribbed crew neck and cuffs for a secure fit made from a medium-weight fabric that won't weigh your kids down. They'll also love the adorable Baby Yoda design reaching out on the front.

You can also give the ultimate gift of the House of Mouse with the Walt Disney World Pennant pullover hoodie for adults. Normally priced at $59.99, this cozy winter essential is now available at a 40% discount for $35.99. You'll find vintage Walt Disney World pennants on the front, hood and sleeves. Disney fans will stay cozy in the ribbed cuffs and hem, plus a pouch pocket to keep essentials close.

Disney fans can get their own piece of cozy magic under the tree this year at this special sale. Be sure to shop fast, as this special discount only lasts through the day.

