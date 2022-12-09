Read full article on original website
BBC
Free Hartlepool clothes bank offering relief to families
A clothes bank where families can get free clothing has helped 1,500 children since it started three months ago. Rachael Liddle and Natalie Frankland initially set up Hartlepool Re-Loved Clothing to help families finding it hard to pay for school uniforms. They have now expanded to offer free donated clothes...
foodgressing.com
Natural Grocers Holiday Food Bank Fundraiser and Food Drive
Natural Grocers, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer announces an in-store holiday fundraiser for its established food bank partners, through December 31, 2022. This campaign is in addition to the company’s ongoing “Bring Your Own Bag” program, which donates five cents per shopping trip to local food bank...
WDIO-TV
New renovations at Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge
Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge is celebrating the recent work done on their Duluth campus, as new renovations have recently wrapped up. Center Director Brandon Torgerson says, “We’ve done a lot. We’ve renovated our entire main campus.”. Last year the nonprofit finished the apartment building having all...
WDIO-TV
Sunshine Committee making days bright for staff at middle school in Grand Rapids
The Woot Wagon makes surprise deliveries to staff throughout the day at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School in Grand Rapids. It’s filled with treats and snacks and beverages. These little pick-me-ups are just part of the Sunshine Committee’s work to brighten the days for educators and support staff....
