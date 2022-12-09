ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

5 in W.Va. charged with federal pandemic-related fraud

By Hinton News
 3 days ago

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Five people in West Virginia are facing indictments on federal fraud charges related to COVID-19 aid programs.

U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld says one case alleges false statements about the finances of and number of employees at the Lebanese Restaurant & Bakery, the Wheeling Wine Festival, the West Virginia Hockey League and the Wheeling Hockey Association in order to seek CARES Act funding in amounts of $10,000 per organization.

Another case claims that false information was provided to obtain $645,700 in Payment Protection Program loans for PGO Veteran Services, PG Health, RJS Catering and Dental Care Plus.

In a separate case, prosecutors allege that false information was provided to apply for and receive $20,800 in Payment Protection Program money for the Seafood Hut in New Cumberland, West Virginia.

The final defendants are charged with receiving unemployment benefits while one was still employed by Hancock County schools, and the other was a machine operator for a business in Marshall County.

Hinton News

Acting West Virginia commerce secretary gets permanent job

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Acting West Virginia commerce secretary James Bailey was named to the position permanently Wednesday. Bailey has been in the interim role since July, when Ed Gaunch retired. Bailey also served with the department as deputy secretary and was general counsel for the departments of Commerce, Tourism, and Economic Development. He also […] The post Acting West Virginia commerce secretary gets permanent job appeared first on The Hinton News.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
