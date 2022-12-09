What is the Guitar error in Destiny 2? Here's an explanation and some possible fixes for the bug. The Destiny 2 Guitar error code is one you can experience on both PC and consoles during regular play and especially during the release of a new expansion, Raid, Dungeon, or other high-profile content. Whenever it hits you, you’ll be booted from whatever activity you were doing and any Fireteam you were a part of and end up back in orbit alone. Learn more about the Guitar error and what you can do about it here.

3 DAYS AGO