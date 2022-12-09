Read full article on original website
Destiny 2 Spire Of The Watcher Dungeon Guide
In Season of the Seraph, Bungie launched its second dungeon, Spire of the Watcher, for Destiny 2 Year 5. This season centers around secret bunkers and Golden Age technology, making this Mars dungeon a perfect setting. To access the Spire of the Watcher dungeon, head to Ikora at the Tower and pick up the Ares Desperado quest. The first objective is to complete the dungeon. Load into the dungeon from the Mars location in Savathun’s Throne World.
Elden Ring: Where To Get Magic Glintblade
Are you tracking down every spell in Elden Ring? If so, you'll need to give a visit to a lovable turtle NPC in one of the game's earlier areas so that you can pick up Magic Glintblade. This sorcery has a unique use, so it's worth grabbing if you plan to make the most of your kit in sticky situations. Read on to find out where you can obtain it.
The Best Co-Op Games Of 2022 According To Metacritic
You could be worlds apart geographically or sharing a couch, but grabbing a friend for an evening of top-class gaming is still one of the best social experiences that you can have in life. With co-op gaming bigger and better than ever, we've had a look at the best social games to play in 2022, thanks to the data provided by GameSpot's sister site Metacritic.
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - Official Spire of the Watcher Dungeon Trailer
Destiny 2's new dungeon, Spire of the Watcher, is available now. Check out the latest trailer to see what to expect, and get ready to stop the Vex in this three-person fireteam activity. A new armor set, four Legendary weapons, and a new Exotic Bow named the Hierarchy of Needs...
Warzone 2 SMG Tier List: December 2022
Our Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 SMG tier list for December 2022 is here to go over which of the guns are the best to use now that the new meta has settled down a bit once again after the launch of Season 1. Since the initial Season 1 patch,...
GOG's Latest Free PC Game Is An Adorable Action-RPG
One of the biggest games of the year has been cat simulator Stray, but it's time to forget about felines and focus on rodents. Over at GOG, you can grab Ghost of a Tale for the low price of absolutely nothing, simply by signing into your account and claiming the game.
How to Get a Raid Key in Modern Warfare 2
With the launch of Season 1 Reloaded in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, the game's first Special Ops Raid is set to make its debut. As teased by Infinity Ward since before the release of Modern Warfare 2, Raids are said to be a whole new experience for the franchise — a three-player cooperative engagement requiring teamwork and strategic, puzzle-solving thinking in-between bouts of intense combat that also continues the story of the MW2 Campaign.
Bungie finally fixes Destiny 2 Artifice armor in time for the Season of the Seraph
Rejoice, Destiny 2 players, for your Artifice armor should work again
Armored Core 6 Won't Be Open-World, Will Use A Classic Mission-Based Design
The first new entry in the series in over a decade, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is headed to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox sometime in 2023. While you can expect From Software's next title to have giant robot fights that you'll have to prepare your mech for, Armored Core VI won't be an open-world experience in the same vein as Elden Ring and will instead be sticking to the mission-based design that its predecessors used.
Armored Core 6 Will Not Have Soulsborne Gameplay | GameSpot News
It’s only been a few days since Armored Core 6’s reveal at the Game Awards, but we already have a ton of new information about the game thanks to an interview with From Software’s Hidetaka Miyazaki at IGN. The core of the game (see what I did...
Fanatical Winter Sale Is Live With Thousands Of PC Game Deals
Fanatical is running a gigantic Winter Sale through the rest of December, giving you a chance to score thousands of games at some of their lowest prices of the season. This includes blockbusters from PlayStation, 2K Games, Bethesda, Sega, and other big-name publishers.
DLC-sized Skyrim mod adds fully voiced 'Bioware-style' companions, over 9,000 lines of dialogue
They all have their own loyalty quests, and some romance quests too.
Crime Boss: Rockay City Gameplay Video Showcases High-Stakes Heist Mission
We knew about the star-studded cast for the recently revealed Crime Boss: Rockay City, but we didn't know what actual gameplay looked like for the FPS. That changed with a new trailer for the title that focuses on a co-op heist mission. Starting on a rooftop, the gameplayer trailer shows...
All the New Overwatch Patch Notes: Season 2
The second season of Overwatch 2 is upon us, with plenty of balance changes, a new hero and map, and some familiar maps returning with new visual effects on them. The Overwatch patch notes for season 2 went live on December 6 and can be downloaded through Battle.net launcher or the Xbox, Playstation, or Nintendo stores.
Destiny 2: Lightfall Expansion Gets New Gameplay Trailer
A new trailer just dropped for "Destiny 2: Lightfall," the latest expansion for Bungie's popular and long-running MMO shooter coming March 1, 2023.
Horizon Forbidden West DLC skipping PS4 due to developer's "grand vision"
The technical ambitions of Burning Shores mean it's a PS5 exclusive
This Strand-infused Destiny 2 Lightfall trailer absolutely whips
The Game Awards gave us a better look at the new Strand subclasses coming in Lightfall
Destiny 2: Guitar Error Code Explained
What is the Guitar error in Destiny 2? Here's an explanation and some possible fixes for the bug. The Destiny 2 Guitar error code is one you can experience on both PC and consoles during regular play and especially during the release of a new expansion, Raid, Dungeon, or other high-profile content. Whenever it hits you, you’ll be booted from whatever activity you were doing and any Fireteam you were a part of and end up back in orbit alone. Learn more about the Guitar error and what you can do about it here.
Elden Ring introduces a new DLC adding PvP Colosseums
Bandai Namco has released a new DLC in Elden Ring today, now players are able to fight each other in the new PvP Colosseums. This mode will give you a chance to see exactly where you sit in the real world by taking all of your forces to fight other people at the same level. The DLC comes with a ton of cosmetics, so you can change up how your character looks by going into the trap of intimidation. Here’s more information regarding the story, and the latest trailer.
The best Combat Knife loadout in MW2
Sometimes, bringing a knife to a gunfight is the right call. While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II allows players to pick from a long list of assault rifles, submachine guns, shotguns, and more, there’s one unique weapon choice that will surprise your enemies on the battlefield and is a surprisingly capable warfare tool: the Combat Knife.
