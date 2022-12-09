Read full article on original website
DON’T Feed Urban Deer in Missoula Despite Winter Conditions
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - It can be so heartbreaking when you see deer digging through the snow banks to find what little vegetation there might be to eat, that it’s tempting to throw out some bread or other food for the deer, however, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Missoula Police Department both warn that feeding urban wildlife is illegal.
Granite Beauties: The History of the Boulder Batholith
My wife and I were driving from our home in Wisconsin toward Missoula to see our daughter and family. Near Butte, Montana we found ourselves traveling through a boulder field. It was a wonder to behold! Seeing these boulders for the first time I had to ask myself, "What happened here?" I got my wife to look up from her Kindle - it had been a long day on the road - and she was equally taken aback by their varied shapes: a community of vertical and bulbous, fractured granite sculptures!
AniMeals runs pet food drive for winter months
AniMeals in Missoula is running a pet food drive to support local community and animal shelters during the holidays.
A Missoula Tuba Tradition Continues
Tubas are such great instruments. They can be serious, they can be funny and when a lot of them get together, they can make the holidays something special. Tonight at 7pm at the Southgate Mall the tubas will be coming together again for a "Tuba Christmas" concert. This year instead of center court the concert will be held in the Scheels concourse.
Missoula Metal: Rocking Out in the Holiday Season
I love this time of year, and pretty much everything about it. I don't even know what tinsel is, but I love it. There's also the snow, the candy canes, the lights— speaking of which, here's some of Western Montana's light displays. Then there's what made the Grinch want to steal Christmas, the music and the caroling.
Continuing Snow Will Lead to Very Cold Temperatures in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - As the snow began to fall on Sunday morning, it didn’t show signs of stopping, so KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Alex Lukinbeal with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula on Sunday afternoon to get the full weather picture. Snow will Lead to...
Missoula County abandons “lost” 1800s wagon road
According to the county, the historic wagon trail has been known as the Bitterroot Trail, the Missoula-Skalkaho Road, and the Missoula to Stevensville Road.
What it takes to have a snow day in Montana
It is every child’s dream to be able to stay home from school because of snowy weather. But a lot goes into having a snow day in schools across Montana. Yourbigsky asked several Montana school systems to see their regulations and standards for having a snow day. Superintendent Greg...
We Aren’t Done Yet, More Memories of Missoula Southgate Mall
Shopping for the holidays. It is that time of year. When you are shopping around Missoula there is a good possibility that you may wander into the Southgate Mall. The mall has changed a lot over the years. You would expect that with something that opened back in 1978. I wrote about a lot of the stores that I remembered when the mall opened, but it was an incomplete list. A while back I asked for help on Facebook filling in some blanks on some of the stores I have forgotten over the years. The answers brought back a flood of memories. There are probably still stores that are missing and some stores that I don't remember much about. Feel free to let us know what else we missed.
Missoula School Gets A Special Gift Of Warmth
It is so great to see the generosity and the giving that happens during the holidays in Montana. We recently witnessed first hand the amazing generosity of Montanans helping friends and neighbors with our annual "Guerrilla Turkey Drive" and our annual "KYSSMas For Kids" fundraisers. Operation Warm. Missoula's Franklin School...
Yowza: Missoula Sees Warmest Then Near Coldest Months Back to Back
I'm not the first guy to point out our state's weather can be crazy sometimes. In fact, there are more Montana-weather memes than there are baby-Yoda memes. Obviously, that's not true, but when we have weather like we've had lately, it can feel like it. There are memes about how...
City releases design concept for Missoula’s #1 fun destination
It's not the final plan, but for the first time, planners with the City of Missoula are giving us a look at the "design concept" for the future of Marshall Mountain. And that could pave the way for the city to assume full ownership of the site in 2023. Marshall...
City of Missoula to Host Growth Policy Public Meeting Soon
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On the KGVO City Talk edition of the Talk Back show on Thursday, the topic of Missoula’s growth policy, including zoning and development code was discussed, with questions from callers. First to comment was Ashley Brittner Wells, Community Engagement Specialist for Community Planning, Development...
If You’ve Ever Wanted to try Montana Waterfowl Hunting, Here’s Your Chance
While big game hunting frequently gets the most attention in Montana, waterfowl hunting is also a very popular pastime, pumping lots of money into our local economy. And thanks to Ducks Unlimited, a lot of that money goes directly back into helping to provide hunting opportunities and preserving critical habitat for ducks, geese, and other woodland critters.
More Missoula-Made Gift Ideas for Those Who Shop Local
Last week I wrote an article that listed 5 Missoula-made gift ideas, but there's so much great stuff in this town that I had to write this to tell you some more. There's also this list of Montana-made gift ideas, but as a Missoulian, I'm trying to keep my Christmas gifts as local as possible. Supporting my city's businesses makes the holidays even more heartwarming, so here's more Missoula-made gift ideas:
Severe driving conditions on I-15
MISSOULA, Mont. — Road conditions on I-15 are severe, several slide offs and rollovers are being reported. Officials are recommending no travel at this time unless absolutely necessary.
Lake County initiates withdrawal from Public Law 280 agreement
Lake County has initiated a withdrawal from its Public Law 280 agreement with the State of Montana. The announcement was made Friday.
VIDEO: Grizzly bear family stops by Bison Range in Montana
Bison Range staff member Alex Moran shot a video of a sow grizzly and her cubs making their way up Headquarters Ridge.
Cheers To New Montana Traditions
Along with the holidays come traditions. Sometimes we don't know why we do some of the things we do, we just "always have done it". Some traditions make sense, some are just kind of weird. When you start to discuss traditions with other people you start to realize how many traditions there are. For example when I was a kid we were never allowed to open presents on Christmas Eve, it was always on Christmas Day. As an adult we have changed that tradition. Now we allow everyone to open one present on Christmas Eve. Most often those gifts are pajamas, but over the past few years that has become a "tradition".
The Cheapest Way To Drive In Montana Snow
Hey, I'm a Montana fella on a budget. I don't have extra money left over in the fourth quarter to drop on new special winter tires, let alone ones that cost almost $1100. If my choices are "making sure my family gets Christmas presents while paying rent" and "splurging on new tires and maybe paying rent" you can guess which box is going to get ticked.
