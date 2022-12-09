Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thiel.edu
Brown appointed Assistant Director of Thiel College Career Development Center
GREENVILLE, Pa.-- Olivia Brown was recently named the new Assistant Director of the Career Development Center at Thiel College. Brown earned an associate’s degree in business administration from Butler County Community College, and she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Franklin University where she graduated summa cum laude while also working 40+ hours a week.
erienewsnow.com
Erie High School Students Inducted into Honor Society
Dozens of local high high school students earned recognition for their work Friday. 41 Erie High school Students were inducted into the National Technical Honor Society because of their hard work. The students study a variety of fields - everything from digital media and computer programming to welding and cosmetology.
eriereader.com
Barber Christmas Ball Benefits National Institute
This year, the Barber National Institute is celebrating their 70th year in style. A holiday tradition for more than 50 years, the Barber Christmas Ball is a one night festive gala that supports the mission of the Barber National Institute, founded by Dr. Gertrude A. Barber in 1952. Many Erie...
wesb.com
Jamestown Man Charged in Gerry Theft
A Jamestown man was charged in a Gerry theft Friday. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department charged 30-year-old Mark J. McKay with petit larceny. McKay was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Gerry Court at a later date.
Following massive blaze, Jamestown has a $1 million problem
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Just shy of a month after a fire of a still undetermined origin consumed the former Crawford Furniture Factory on Allen Street, what remains at the site resembles Dresden after World War II. "The problem is the cost of demolishing a building like that is astronomical,"...
uncoveringpa.com
Walking through the Winter Wonderland Christmas Display at Asbury Woods in Erie
One of my favorite outdoor destinations in northwestern PA is Asbury Woods in Erie, so when I heard they had a Christmas light display, I knew I needed to check it out. Known as Winter Wonderland, the area around the boardwalk at Asbury Woods is fantastically decorated each holiday season, and visitors are invited to walk through this magical forest to see one of the best walk-through Christmas light displays in Pennsylvania.
Kids got the chance to meet the Grinch at Erie Sports Center Friday night
Local kids got the chance to meet the Grinch this evening for a fun event that benefits the community. The Erie Sports Center and Legacy Hydroponics held their third annual “Night with the Grinch.” Besides meeting the Grinch and Mr. and Mrs. Claus, the kids in attendance got to watch a movie on the big […]
erienewsnow.com
57th Annual Barber Ball Held to Benefit People with Special Needs
The 57th annual Barber Ball, run by the Barber Institute, was held at the Bayfront Convention Center Saturday night. The event also served as the capstone for the Institute's 70th anniversary year. This year's Barber Ball funds will go towards renovating the Institute's pool, which provides people with special needs...
This small New York town is going all-in on legal cannabis
In the early 1900s, the Chadakoin River, nestled into the western corner of New York State, powered Jamestown’s mills and factories, which in turn pumped out crescent wrenches, furniture and voting machines – and positioned the city as a well-established manufacturing hub. But in the mid-20th century, the...
Reported fire temporarily closes local Girard business
A local Girard business was temporarily closed Sunday afternoon as fire crews worked to put out a fire that was contained to a dryer. At approximately 1:30 p.m., crews from A.F. Dobler, Lake City Fire Company, Fairview Fire and Rescue and Platea Volunteer Fire Company were dispatched to a reported fire at the Girard Coin […]
explore venango
Two Local Teens Injured in One-Vehicle Crash on Union Street
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two local teens were injured following a one-vehicle crash in Cornplanter Township on Wednesday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred at 4:16 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, on Union Street, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County. Police say a 2008 Chevrolet Impala...
One injured after shots fired downtown Sunday morning
There were reported shots fired in downtown Erie early Sunday morning. According to Erie Police, they were called to the 200 block of East 16th Street around 6:30 a.m. where one man had suffered injuries and was transported to UPMC Hamot. There is no word as to the extent of the victim’s injuries at this […]
explore venango
Oil City Man Allegedly Threatens to Shoot Hunters in the Head
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to shoot hunters in the head. Around 5:40 p.m. on December 7, Troopers from the Franklin-based State Police barracks responded to a residence on Bankson Road, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, for a dispute between hunters and a known 51-year-old Oil City man.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Man Sentenced on Weapon Charge in Menacing Incident
A Jamestown man has been sentenced in connection with a menacing incident that occurred on the city's west side in May. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt says 25-year-old Alejandro Ayala was sentenced Monday in Chautauqua County Court to two years determinate in state prison and three years post-release supervision after pleading guilty in October to a Class D felony charge of 2nd-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon. The charge was the result of an investigation into an incident that occurred on Grandin Street on May 15th, when Ayala and two other city residents were reported to have pointed a pistol at a victim.
Lawrence Park labor union raises $10K for toys to give back to the community
A labor union in Lawrence Park is helping to put smiles on the faces of children this Christmas with a toy drive. UE Local 506 workers raised $10,000, and they’re giving toys to families in need this Christmas. It’s an annual effort to “Fill the Union Hall” with toys. One union member says these toys […]
Ember and Forge celebrates five years in downtown Erie
A staple to downtown has been brewing business for five years. The air was filled with espresso to commemorate the beginning of a local coffee shop. Five years ago, Ember and Forge swung open their doors to downtown Erie on the corner of West 4th and State streets. On Saturday, they celebrated their anniversary by […]
explore venango
UPDATE: Franklin Woman Allegedly Steals Nearly $5K in Guns, Other Items from Her Father
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have released additional details regarding a Franklin woman who allegedly admitted to stealing multiple guns and other items valued at $4,951.00 from her father over a four-month period. According to PSP Franklin, the thefts occurred between August 5, 2022, and December...
explore venango
Police: 2-Year-Old Child Injured in Crash on McCleery Road
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local child was injured following a one-vehicle crash caused by a thick fog in Sugarcreek Borough last week. According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:02 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, on McCleery Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Police say...
Local church gives back to kids in need with annual ‘Holiday Cheer’
It’s a time filled with holiday cheer for one church in Erie. It was the seventh annual “Holiday Cheer” event at the Community United Church on West 38th Street. Members of the church teamed up to give back to children in need this Christmas time, adopting 15 children from 15 families and helping them to […]
Home repairs program launching to support commonwealth counties
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Counties now have potential funds available for repair and winterizing assistance to local homeowners and landlords through a commonwealth program. The Department of Community and Economic Development announced on Dec. 12 that county governments or nonprofits can apply for funds through a new $120-million Whole-Home Repairs Program. That program intends to address habitability, […]
