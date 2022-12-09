ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

thiel.edu

Brown appointed Assistant Director of Thiel College Career Development Center

GREENVILLE, Pa.-- Olivia Brown was recently named the new Assistant Director of the Career Development Center at Thiel College. Brown earned an associate’s degree in business administration from Butler County Community College, and she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Franklin University where she graduated summa cum laude while also working 40+ hours a week.
GREENVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie High School Students Inducted into Honor Society

Dozens of local high high school students earned recognition for their work Friday. 41 Erie High school Students were inducted into the National Technical Honor Society because of their hard work. The students study a variety of fields - everything from digital media and computer programming to welding and cosmetology.
eriereader.com

Barber Christmas Ball Benefits National Institute

This year, the Barber National Institute is celebrating their 70th year in style. A holiday tradition for more than 50 years, the Barber Christmas Ball is a one night festive gala that supports the mission of the Barber National Institute, founded by Dr. Gertrude A. Barber in 1952. Many Erie...
ERIE, PA
wesb.com

Jamestown Man Charged in Gerry Theft

A Jamestown man was charged in a Gerry theft Friday. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department charged 30-year-old Mark J. McKay with petit larceny. McKay was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Gerry Court at a later date.
JAMESTOWN, NY
uncoveringpa.com

Walking through the Winter Wonderland Christmas Display at Asbury Woods in Erie

One of my favorite outdoor destinations in northwestern PA is Asbury Woods in Erie, so when I heard they had a Christmas light display, I knew I needed to check it out. Known as Winter Wonderland, the area around the boardwalk at Asbury Woods is fantastically decorated each holiday season, and visitors are invited to walk through this magical forest to see one of the best walk-through Christmas light displays in Pennsylvania.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

57th Annual Barber Ball Held to Benefit People with Special Needs

The 57th annual Barber Ball, run by the Barber Institute, was held at the Bayfront Convention Center Saturday night. The event also served as the capstone for the Institute's 70th anniversary year. This year's Barber Ball funds will go towards renovating the Institute's pool, which provides people with special needs...
ERIE, PA
Syracuse.com

This small New York town is going all-in on legal cannabis

In the early 1900s, the Chadakoin River, nestled into the western corner of New York State, powered Jamestown’s mills and factories, which in turn pumped out crescent wrenches, furniture and voting machines – and positioned the city as a well-established manufacturing hub. But in the mid-20th century, the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Reported fire temporarily closes local Girard business

A local Girard business was temporarily closed Sunday afternoon as fire crews worked to put out a fire that was contained to a dryer. At approximately 1:30 p.m., crews from A.F. Dobler, Lake City Fire Company, Fairview Fire and Rescue and Platea Volunteer Fire Company were dispatched to a reported fire at the Girard Coin […]
GIRARD, PA
explore venango

Two Local Teens Injured in One-Vehicle Crash on Union Street

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two local teens were injured following a one-vehicle crash in Cornplanter Township on Wednesday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred at 4:16 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, on Union Street, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County. Police say a 2008 Chevrolet Impala...
OIL CITY, PA
YourErie

One injured after shots fired downtown Sunday morning

There were reported shots fired in downtown Erie early Sunday morning. According to Erie Police, they were called to the 200 block of East 16th Street around 6:30 a.m. where one man had suffered injuries and was transported to UPMC Hamot. There is no word as to the extent of the victim’s injuries at this […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Allegedly Threatens to Shoot Hunters in the Head

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to shoot hunters in the head. Around 5:40 p.m. on December 7, Troopers from the Franklin-based State Police barracks responded to a residence on Bankson Road, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, for a dispute between hunters and a known 51-year-old Oil City man.
OIL CITY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Sentenced on Weapon Charge in Menacing Incident

A Jamestown man has been sentenced in connection with a menacing incident that occurred on the city's west side in May. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt says 25-year-old Alejandro Ayala was sentenced Monday in Chautauqua County Court to two years determinate in state prison and three years post-release supervision after pleading guilty in October to a Class D felony charge of 2nd-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon. The charge was the result of an investigation into an incident that occurred on Grandin Street on May 15th, when Ayala and two other city residents were reported to have pointed a pistol at a victim.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Ember and Forge celebrates five years in downtown Erie

A staple to downtown has been brewing business for five years. The air was filled with espresso to commemorate the beginning of a local coffee shop. Five years ago, Ember and Forge swung open their doors to downtown Erie on the corner of West 4th and State streets. On Saturday, they celebrated their anniversary by […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Police: 2-Year-Old Child Injured in Crash on McCleery Road

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local child was injured following a one-vehicle crash caused by a thick fog in Sugarcreek Borough last week. According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:02 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, on McCleery Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Police say...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Home repairs program launching to support commonwealth counties

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Counties now have potential funds available for repair and winterizing assistance to local homeowners and landlords through a commonwealth program. The Department of Community and Economic Development announced on Dec. 12 that county governments or nonprofits can apply for funds through a new $120-million Whole-Home Repairs Program. That program intends to address habitability, […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA

