Warren, OH

Henry County Daily Herald

Former Stonecrest official Clarence Boone pleads guilty to theft of COVID-19 relief funds

ATLANTA - Clarence Boone, the former senior economic development manager of Stonecrest, pleaded guilty to conspiring with his wife, Lania Boone, and the former mayor of Stonecrest, Jason Lary, to steal pandemic relief funds intended to support small businesses in Stonecrest. “Boone and the former mayor conspired to fraudulently line...
Raffensperger calls for elimination of general election runoffs

ATLANTA — Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is calling on the General Assembly to eliminate general election runoffs in the state. “Georgia is one of the only states in country with a General Election Runoff,” Raffensperger said. “We're also one of the only states that always seems to have a runoff. I’m calling on the General Assembly to visit the topic of the general election runoff and consider reforms.”
GEORGIA STATE
At least 5 tornadoes confirmed in Texas as storms roll through southwestern US and blizzard conditions mount in the northern Plains

At least five tornadoes were confirmed in Texas during a storm outbreak Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. Three of the tornadoes were in Tarrant County, with the strongest having an EF-1 rating. One damage track was seen in the city of Grapevine, near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Stockbridge man charged in attempted murder of New Jersey resident

New Jersey — A Stockbridge man has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a New Jersey resident. Roderick Carmichael was arrested Dec. 13 following a five-month investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Cresskill Police Department in New Jersey.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA

