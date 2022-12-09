ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nancy Daniels & Jane Latman Out As Part Of Latest Warner Bros. Discovery Restructure

By Peter White
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Nancy Daniels , who oversees the Turner networks and a number of Discovery channels, and Jane Latman , the HGTV veteran who is also in charge of Food Network, are the latest execs out at Warner Bros. Discovery .

Deadline hears that Daniels and Latman’s exits come as part of the latest restructure within the David Zaslav-run company. Deadline has seen a memo from Chairman and Chief Content Officer, U.S.  Networks Group Kathleen Finch outlining the changes, saying the company “needs to make additional adjustments for the future as we evolve to a more streamlined operating model”.

Daniels was in charge of TNT/TBS/TruTV and Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and Science Channel. The D-Nets will now be overseen by TLC President Howard Lee. Content oversight for TNT/TBS/Tru will move to Jason Sarlanis, who oversees true-crime programming for ID and now HLN.

Daniels took leadership of the Turner networks in May and has been at the company for 15 years, where she initially oversaw programming for TLC, including the successful launch and expansion of the 90 Day Fiance franchise. She has overseen series such as Deadliest Catch, Naked & Afraid of Love and Love Off the Grid.

“We are enormously grateful for Nancy’s leadership, accomplishments, and commitment and wish her much success in her future endeavors,” said Finch.

Latman was most recently President, Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery. Creative oversight for programming content will move to content executives Betsy Sanner Ayala, for Food, and Loren Ruch, for HGTV. The pair will now report to Finch.

Latman was promoted in March , taking the helm of Food Network as well as HGTV after Courtney White left to launch production company Butternut.

She was part Finch’s team and has been with the company since 2003, previously as GM, Travel Channel, and EVP, Development and Research for Investigation Discovery and American Heroes Channel.

Discovery’s HGTV and Food Network are two of the most valuable brands in the industry, ranking nightly as Top 10 cable networks among adults 25-54 and women 25-54, together reaching more than 55 million viewers per month in prime.

Since joining HGTV in 2019, Latman has overseen series such as HGTV’s Home Town Takeover, Celebrity IOU, Rock the Block, No Demo Reno, 100 Day Dream Home, Bargain Block, Unsellable Houses, Fixer to Fabulous and Windy City Rehab as well as Food Network’s Bobby’s Triple Threat and Discovery+ originals such as Trixie Motel and Kendra Sells Hollywood.

“Thanks to Jane’s leadership, HGTV and Food Network are two of the biggest and most valuable brands in the industry,” said Finch. “We are truly grateful for Jane’s extraordinary contributions for close to 20 years, including her leadership at ID, Travel Channel and Destination America. We wish her the very best going forward.”

Matthew Butler, who has most recently overseen content at Travel Channel with series such as Ghost Adventures , and Scott Lewers, who oversees franchise series expansions and tentpole programming at the D-Nets/T-Nets with series such as Space Launch Live and Skywire Live with Nik Wallenda , also will be leaving.

“While it is undoubtedly difficult to say goodbye to long-time colleagues and friends, the reorganization we are undertaking will ultimately enable our content teams to share resources, work more collaboratively across brands and genres, and maximize our ability to innovate and create during this dynamic time for our industry. We intend to work quickly to put the new structure in place and to sync these groups effectively, so we ask for your continued patience as we make sure we’re doing things in a thoughtful way,” added Finch.

Comments / 0

Deadline

