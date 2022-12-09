Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
New Youth and Young Adult Drop-In center available in Wisconsin
Through the doors at the Human Development Center located at 1500 N. 34th St Suite, 100 in Superior, you can find Project Reach Out and their new drop-in center. T. Project Reach Out provides many services to the community of Superior and beyond in Douglas County. But they also; “represent the voice of a lot of people in this community that I think doesn’t get heard very often. And we connect with people to try to improve their lives, whether that is helping them find stability with shelter, a stable food source, and a positive home environment. We want to see them excel and graduate,” said Katie Modin, Project Reach Out Program Coordinator.
New renovations at Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge
Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge is celebrating the recent work done on their Duluth campus, as new renovations have recently wrapped up. Center Director Brandon Torgerson says, “We’ve done a lot. We’ve renovated our entire main campus.”. Last year the nonprofit finished the apartment building having all...
Ice fishing safety with the Duluth Fire Department
Captain Kevin Haney of the Duluth Fire Department stopped by The Lift with some reminders Ice Fishing Safety. “Ice Fishing has already started on most lakes even out here on Lake Superior, and it’s definitely more finicky. The conditions can change quickly.” Captain Haney tells us that as they give recommendations for ice thickness, “There isn’t any ice that’s 100% safe.”
140 years of Duluth Pack have been built by hand
Like every bag, Duluth Pack has been built by hand. And on Monday, the company celebrated 140 years. “We are Americana. That’s the best way to sum it up is made in America for 140 years,” President and CEO Tom Sega said. “Doesn’t get any better than that.”
Brandon Weatherz: Quiet start to an active week
The focus of the forecast remains on a snowy system that will impact mid-week travel. Our Monday is quiet with cloudy skies and rather steady temperatures. Early morning temps begin around 30 degrees, then highs stay in low to mid-30s. We stay on the mild side again tonight with lows in mid-20s, then highs climb to mid-30s on Tuesday under cloudy skies.
Duluth boxer “Lionheart” crowned champion in 10th pro fight
It takes training, focus, and a fierce heart to step into a boxing ring. After months of practice at Jungle Boy Boxing Gym, Duluth’s own Danny Huffman lived up to his nickname “Lionheart” entering a bout in St. Paul over the weekend. At Element Gym he would emerge the champion over a six-time Golden Glove winner.
Mayor Jim Pain announces a Superior property tax decrease
The City of Superior is heading towards some changes in the 2023. Mayor Jim Paine announced Friday December 9th, 2022 property taxes will be decreasing. Property owners that have not yet made improvements to their Superior home in 2022 can await an estimated 3% reduction in their property taxes in the 2023 year after accounting for changes in state tax credits.
Keeping safe on the ice: Arrowhead Ice Fishing and Winter Show
Arrowhead’s Ice Fishing and Winter Show only comes once a year and it features a wide variety of new products and accessories. Whether you need a new challenge, or are novel to the ice fishing scene, you will find what you are looking for here. “We cater to the...
Car vs train accident in Superior
At around 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon, Superior police officers were called to a crash involving a train and a train locomotive at Tower Avenue and Winter Street. A preliminary investigation indicates the car was stopped on the tracks when an approaching train locomotive struck the stopped vehicle, pushing it off Tower Avenue and onto the tracks to around John Avenue.
Sentencing for 2018 murder in Duluth, defendant gets 16+years
Brian Ross Shaw has now faced his fate for a fatal shooting in Gary-New Duluth four years ago. The St. Louis County Attorney’s office said that he was sentenced by Judge Eric Hylden to 16.5 years in prison. This was for the death of Kevin John Weiss back on...
Moose Lake-Willow River hands North Woods first loss
After dropping only five games a season ago the North Woods Grizzlies boy’s basketball team was undefeated visiting the Moose Lake-Willow River Rebels on Monday. North Woods’ Louie Panichi opened the scoring of the game. Adam Neuman of the Rebels had a multipoint night. As the Rebels won...
UMD men’s hockey falls to Denver in overtime once again
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team was at home on Saturday taking on the top seeded Denver Pioneers after falling in last nights game 3-2 in overtime. The Bulldogs gave up the first goal of the game but Dominic James tied the match on the powerplay...
UMD women’s hockey drops a spot in USCHO poll, Bell named Defender of Week
After beating and tying the University of St. Thomas over the weekend, the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team slipped one spot to number eight in the latest USCHO.com poll. Additionally, Ashton Bell earned Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) Defender of the Week honors for the second...
Marine collects 1,000th point in Barnum girls basketball win, Cromwell-Wright stays perfect
On Monday the Barnum Bombers girl’s basketball team played host to Cherry who were hunting for their first win. Barnum’s Allie Marine scored her 1,000 career point in the Bombers 66-36 victory becoming the 19th player in school history to reach that milestone. Cromwell-Wright was looking to protect...
