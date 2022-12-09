Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
WLOS.com
Flight into Asheville diverted, leaving passengers over 300 miles away with many questions
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Tensions are high between Allegiant Airlines and some passengers flying into Asheville from Las Vegas. Thursday night, Dec. 8, the flight was diverted last minute leaving passengers stranded more than 300 miles away. “I will definitely not fly Allegiant anymore,” said passenger Jessica Roselli.
WYFF4.com
Texas de Brazil announces plans to open in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new restaurant is set to move into Haywood Mall in Greenville, South Carolina, next year. Texas de Brazil Churrascaria is touted as the world's largest family-owned and operated Brazilian steakhouse brand. Texas de Brazil says it is famous for its time-honored tradition of churrasco cooking...
verdictfoodservice.com
Texas de Brazil to expand rodizio style dining in South Carolina
The restaurant is slated to open in 2023 at South Carolina’s largest shopping mall. Brazilian steakhouse restaurant brand Texas de Brazil has announced the expansion of its rodizio-style dining concept to Greenville, South Carolina, US, near the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Slated to open in 2023, the...
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that serve absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WYFF4.com
Ukrainian family seeking refuge surprised with Spartanburg home
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Ukrainian family is finding refuge in the Upstate. The family of seven made the long journey from Europe this weekend. They were met with a very warm welcome at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport Sunday night. A group with the Revival Bible Church in Spartanburg helped find...
FOX Carolina
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $400 million
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Mega Millions could make someone’s holiday extra special this year. The jackpot is now up to $400 million. The next Mega Millions drawing will take place Tuesday night at 11 p.m. Tickets are $2 and can be purchased up until one hour before the...
FOX Carolina
Poinsettia history in the Upstate
Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
FOX Carolina
Holiday shipping deadlines for USPS, FedEx, & UPS
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The holiday season is here and people are working to get their gifts sent to friends and family on time. In order to help with this, a list of shipping deadlines for UPS, FedEx and the United States Postal Service (USPS) is featured below. UPS.
FOX Carolina
FOX Carolina coat drive in full force
Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Senior Living Investigation
Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult.
asheville.com
Chef Trevor Payne Comes Home to Asheville to Open Tall John’s Restaurant
The following article originally appeared on the Asheville Independent Restaurants’s AIRfare newsletter. Subscribe for additional local restaurant coverage. Trevor Payne applies the folly of putting square pegs in round holes to his philosophy on opening a restaurant. “I am a big believer in not forcing a concept into a location, but rather thinking about what the location needs,” he says.
constructiondive.com
BMW supplier to build $810M EV battery cell plant in South Carolina
Envision AESC will invest $810 million to build a large-scale battery cell production facility in northeast South Carolina to support its multi-year partnership with the BMW Group, the company announced Tuesday. Per the agreement, the Japan-based battery maker will supply lithium-ion batteries designed for next generation electric vehicles manufactured at...
FOX Carolina
New Mainstage show at Greenville Theatre
Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
Mayor pro tem of Matthews in hospital after multi-car crash near Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — One of the leaders for the Town of Matthews is in the hospital after a car crash Friday afternoon. A statement on Twitter confirmed Ken McCool, who is the mayor pro tem and serves on the town's board of commissioners, was hurt in what his team said was a "multi-car pile-up". The crash happened along I-26 near Asheville, along with two of his friends.
gsabusiness.com
Spartanburg manufacturer announces $27M expansion in Cherokee County
Milliken & Co., a diversified global textile manufacturer headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C., with more than 70 locations worldwide, is expanding operations in Cherokee County. The company’s $27.4 million investment will create 75 new jobs, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office. Located at 157...
69 single-family homes planned for Simpsonville
The new owner of an 83-acre lot on E. Georgia Road in Simpsonville plans to build a subdivision of 69 single-family homes, according to a press release from the developer.
carolinaepicurean.com
Taco Boy Opening in West Asheville December 20th
On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Folly Beach favorite Taco Boy will open in West Asheville, at 521 Haywood Road, marking the restaurant’s fourth location and its first in North Carolina. The restaurant will be serving its signature tacos and other Mexican-inspired eats, but with one caveat: West Asheville will house the company’s first in-house tortillera that will be producing scratch-made heirloom corn tortillas. Diners will be able to watch the process and taste the difference.
asheville.com
Henderson County Attracts $55 Million Investment by Multinational Beverage Producer
Lassonde Industries Inc., a producer of fruit juices and drinks, has confirmed the expansion of its Mountain Home Industrial Park location. The $55 million project includes the construction of a new facility as well as the addition of a new production line. The company currently employs 135 individuals and expects to add 30 new permanent employees with average wages exceeding the county’s average wage.
2 employees at Upstate assisted living facility fired following internal investigation
Two employees were fired from an Upstate assisted living facility following an internal investigation.
Man dies in crash on Calhoun Memorial Hwy. in Easley
A driver died in a crash Monday morning in Easley.
