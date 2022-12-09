Victim identified in deadly crash on Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County deputies responded to a crash Thursday evening that left one person dead.

It happened near the intersection of Shelby Drive and Hacks Cross around 4 p.m.

Deputies say the driver was driving eastbound on Shelby Drive when he left the roadway and struck a car parked at Dollar Tree.

The victim, identified as 28-year-old Aaron Eason, was taken to Regional One where he died from his injuries.

