ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Victim identified in deadly crash on Shelby Drive

By Morgan Mitchell
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HwQv2_0jdDKSZI00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County deputies responded to a crash Thursday evening that left one person dead.

It happened near the intersection of Shelby Drive and Hacks Cross around 4 p.m.

Deputies say the driver was driving eastbound on Shelby Drive when he left the roadway and struck a car parked at Dollar Tree.

The victim, identified as 28-year-old Aaron Eason, was taken to Regional One where he died from his injuries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Driver killed in Cordova car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a single-car crash in Cordova on I-40 Monday morning. Police responded to the crash just after midnight at I-40 and Germantown Parkway. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 killed, 1 injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot in South Memphis Monday morning. The shooting happened on Walnut Street near Crump Boulevard around 1 a.m. Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. The victims have not been identified. Officers on the scene […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shooting in North Memphis leaves one critical

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured in a shooting in North Memphis Monday evening. Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Nicholas Street just before 7 p.m. Police say the male victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. The known male suspect fled the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One shot in Southwest Memphis, suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was critically injured in a shooting in Southwest Memphis Monday afternoon. Police responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Leacrest Cove just before 4 p.m. The male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the suspect took off in a gold Maxima.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital following a shooting in South Memphis Monday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of South Wellington at 3:13 p.m. The male victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time. WREG is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One shot in Northeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot in Northeast Memphis Monday evening. Police responded to the shooting in the 5300 block of Blue Ridge Parkway at 8:30 p.m. The male victim was taken to St. Francis Hosptial in critical condition. Police have not provided any suspect information at this time.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD searches for Memphis man last seen in Fox Meadows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a man who went missing over the weekend. BarShay Wilson was last seen on Friday leaving the Crossings at Fox Meadows Apartments on Green Drive. According to a police report, officers initially received a call from Wilson’s mother he had left home saying he was going to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Fatal crash shuts down stretch of I-40 overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after an overnight crash at I-40 near Germantown Parkway. The accident shut down the interstate for a while. Memphis Fire officials confirmed they responded to the crash at 12:15 a.m. Monday morning. Memphis Police said they responded to the one-vehicle accident just...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Two hospitalized after shooting at lounge in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in critical condition after a shooting at a South Memphis lounge. Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting located at J and B Lounge at 687 Walnut St. at 12:06 a.m. According to MPD, two people were transported to Regional One Hospital.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman dies after wreck in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead and a child injured after a wreck in the Parkway Village neighborhood. Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Knight Arnold Road and Ashwood Street shortly after midnight. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene and the child was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect wanted after one shot in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Raleigh Monday evening. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 4100 block of James Road. The male victim was located and transported to Regional One. Investigators say the suspect was wearing a black hoodie and a red, blue, and yellow […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 found dead, 1 injured after fight in Edge District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was found dead after police responded to a fight call in the Edge District Monday afternoon. Police say it happened on South Orleans Street around 4:20 p.m. One person was transported to Regional One after he was assaulted with a beer bottle. He is expected to be okay. Another person […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Truck crashes into 3 Memphis gas stations

Correction: Only one Mapco location was involved in this incident. Police initially gave incorrect information. We apologize for the error. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to three separate incidents on December 11 alone where a vehicle ran into a gas station and attempted to make off with ATMs. None of the three attempts was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead and one injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and a woman injured after a shooting Saturday night in Frayser. Police responded around 7 p.m. and found a man dead on the scene at the 1800 block of Dessa Drive. A woman was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital. MPD said the suspect and victim […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen shot outside Kirby High, mom wants answers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been nearly two weeks since a Memphis teen was shot near Kirby High School. While two suspects are already in custody, police said that’s not the end of the story. WREG caught up with the victim’s mother, Asia Partee, who said her son is lucky to be alive. “He could have lost his […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Early Sunday crash injures child, leaves woman dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car crash involving two vehicles left one woman dead, and a child was sent to the hospital early Sunday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Memphis police communicated that, at 12:01 a.m., they responded to the area of Knight Arnold Road and Ashwood...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man injured in East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was seriously injured Saturday night in an East Memphis shooting. Police responded to a shots fired call around 8:43 p.m. on the 3600 block of Wilshire Road and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. MPD said the man was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital. Police said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man injured in Orange Mound shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was injured Sunday in a shooting in Orange Mound. Memphis Police responded to a shooting on the 700 block of Baltimore Street after midnight Sunday and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was taken in critical condition to Regional One Hospital for treatment.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Have more children gone missing in Memphis?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you scroll through the Memphis Police Department’s social media sites daily, you might assume the city was dealing with a dramatic increase in missing children. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says that’s not the case. It says the missing children and missing adult reports in the Bluff City […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

53K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy