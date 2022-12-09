ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gayle King Calls Out Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’s Situation: It’s ‘Messy’

By Jason Brow
 3 days ago

“All hell is breaking lose over at Good Morning America,” Andy Cohen said to Gayle King when the CBS Mornings co-host popped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday (Dec. 8). Andy, 54, didn’t specifically name the drama surrounding GMA3: What You Need To Know co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes‘s romance, but Gayle, 67, knew what he was speaking of. When asked if Gayle and her CBS Mornings crew took pleasure in their competitors’ strife, Gayle said she didn’t. “I mean, I look at the situation, and I do say it’s very interesting what’s happening over there,” she said.

“It’s just gotten very messy and very sloppy. I do think that” she explained. “You know, because in the beginning I actually thought — listen, good on Good Morning America, they’re saying that they’re not taking them off the air, two consenting adults. But then, the more you read, it’s just very messy. To me, it’s a sad situation because you’ve got kids involved, you’ve got families involved and I keep thinking about that. I’m very concerned about that.”

The” mess” began at the end of November when Amy, 49, and TJ, 45, closed down their respective Instagram accounts after images were published of them getting comfortable and close during a trip to Upstate New York. Amy and T.J. reportedly left their respective spousesAndrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig in August, and insiders dispelled the growing cheating allegations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20uDDQ_0jdDKESM00
(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock / Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock)

“It’s been a great week. I just want this one to keep going and going and going. Just enjoying it. … Take it all in,” T.J. said during the Dec. 2 episode of Good Morning America. His co-anchor, and now girlfriend, shot back, “Speak for yourself.” Tht same day, she appeared to move out of her New York City apartment, with movers carrying out boxes from Amy’s flat in the West Village.

While it seemed that GMA wasn’t going to step in and do anything with this affair, the couple was reportedly pulled from hosting the third GMA hour on Dec. 5. The alleged move is a temporary one, because it was becoming an “internal and external distraction.” However, the news shared with staffers said that it was clear that T.J. and Amy did not violate company policy.

Amy and T.J. have worked together on ABC since 2014. They began co-hosting GMA3: What You Need To Know in 2020.

AP_001603.05d751dda5e642efba0951718bdd1bb7.1553
3d ago

Why? The are two grown consenting adults. What’s happening now in the world , that the attention is to focus on them? What’s really happening? Real news!

Reply
5
Voni Ansah
3d ago

the issue is between those two and their respective spouses the rest of us need to stay out of it

Reply
5
