ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Lawsuit against doctor who defied Texas abortion law tossed

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Lawyers for a doctor who intentionally defied a Texas abortion law that the lawyers called a “bounty-hunting scheme” say a court has dismissed a test of whether members of the public can sue providers who violate the restrictions for at least $10,000 in damages.

Dr. Alan Braid published an opinion piece in the Washington Post last year revealing that he intentionally violated the Texas law shortly after it took effect in September 2021. The law bans abortions after roughly the sixth week of pregnancy and is only enforced through lawsuits filed by private citizens — although Texas subsequently banned abortions entirely after the fall of Roe v. Wade.

Even though Texas now has a broader abortion ban, the Center for Reproductive Rights, which represents Braid, said the decision Thursday by a San Antonio court is still significant because it rejected that people with no connection to an abortion can sue. The dismissal was announced from the bench, and no formal written opinion had been published as of Friday morning.

“When I provided my patient with the care she needed last year, I was doing my duty as a physician,” Braid said in a statement. “It is heartbreaking that Texans still can’t get essential health care in their home state and that providers are left afraid to do their jobs.”

The lawsuit brought against Braid after he announced he had defied the Texas law was filed by Felipe N. Gomez, of Chicago, who asked the court to declare the law unconstitutional. He has said that he wasn’t aware he could claim at least $10,000 in damages if he won his lawsuit, and that if he had received any money, he likely would have donated it to an abortion rights group or to the patients of the doctor he sued.

Gomez said he was waiting to see the court’s ruling but has already filed a notice of appeal.

Braid has closed his clinics in Texas and Oklahoma, where abortion is also outlawed. He has since opened other clinics in Illinois and New Mexico.

Comments / 3

Related
The Associated Press

Youngkin sets special election to fill Rep. McEachin's seat

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin set a special election for Feb. 21 to fill the 4th Congressional District seat of the late Democratic Rep. A. Donald McEachin, as the field of candidates seeking the post grew on Monday. An experienced state lawmaker was among those launching a bid to succeed McEachin in representing the solidly Democratic district, which has its population base in Richmond and stretches south to the North Carolina border. Del. Lamont Bagby, who has represented part of suburban Richmond’s Henrico County in the state House of Delegates for nearly a decade and chairs the powerful legislative Black caucus, announced his candidacy at a community center named in his honor in the neighborhood where he grew up. “I hope that this run not only shows individuals that a young boy from Essex Village can make it, but also a young boy from Essex Village can lead — and lead with a heart, a heart like Donald McEachin had,” said Bagby, a former educator and school board member.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Boldy has goal, assist to lift Wild to 2-1 win over Oilers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist, Freddy Gaudreau also scored, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 Monday night. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 20 shots for his 10th win of the season for the Wild, who have won eight of 11. It is the 18th time in his career that Fleury has reached double-digit wins, tying Patrick Roy and Terry Sawchuk for second all-time behind Martin Brodeur (20).
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
592K+
Post
634M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy