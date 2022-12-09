Read full article on original website
WTRF
Holiday Happenings in the Ohio Valley
OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Christmas is less than two weeks away now — and it’s hard to keep up with all of the parades, lights and charitable events before Christmas itself. That’s why we’re letting you know about some holiday happenings you can make plans for this coming weekend.
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top coming to Star Lake
Freebird! Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top are coming to The Pavilion at Star Lake. The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour will make a stop in Burgettstown on Sunday, September 3. Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, December 16 at 10 am to the public. The show will also feature Uncle Kracker.
WTRF
Christmas with the Cockaynes takes guests into Christmases past
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Christmas with the Cockaynes hosted their annual open house to take visitors back in time through the eyes of the Cockayne family themselves. Each room of the preserved 18th century farmhouse is decorated for the Christmas season in different eras, with interpreters in costume of the four generations of Cockayne children live to lead you through.
New recording studio opens in Shinnston
On Friday, the City of Shinnston held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new recording studio called The Press.
The Feast of the Seven Fishes Festival closes out Fairmont’s ‘Hometown Christmas Celebration’
As part of Fairmont's "Hometown Christmas Celebration," the Feast of the Seven Fishes Festival took place between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Dec. 10.
WDTV
BBQ restaurant in Bridgeport closes
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Bridgeport restaurant that opened in August 2020 is no longer in business. T&M BBQ, which was located at 795 West Main St. at the former site of Gourmet Café, is no longer operating. The Bridgeport Finance Department confirmed with Connect Bridgeport they no longer...
WTRF
Mrs. Claus bakes 7000 cookies for local scholarship fund
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – One local woman’s love for both baking and giving back to the community turned into a Christmas event for a good cause. Jody Miller hosted a bake sale with Mrs. Claus and her elves, for which she baked 7000 cookies – starting the process at the beginning of November.
Live nativity retells the Christmas story with real animals
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a 2000-year-old story, brought to life in a time of cars and electric lights. The Promise of Victory Church of God in Weirton put on a live nativity tonight for the second year of what they hope are many more to come. Featuring a drive-through depiction of the origin of […]
Why does WV have a giant teapot?
West Virginia has its fair share of oddities, but the giant teapot right at the tip of the northern panhandle certainly stands out.
WTRF
Student-designed and created Marble Golf Course open at Grave Creek Mound Archaeological Complex
MOUNDSVILLE — Scott Reager, Executive Director of the Marshall County Chamber of Commerce shares an exciting family-friendly activity in Moundsville, West Virginia. Andrea Keller, Coordinator at the Museum at the Grave Creek Mound Archaeological Complex, helps host a group of Moundsville Middle School art students under guidance from their teacher, Tabitha Morgan, who have created a Marble Golf Course for the public.
Last gun show of the year comes to an end
"Showmasters Gun Shows" held its last gun show of the year on Dec. 10 and 11.
WTRF
Christmas Basket Giveaway goes back to an in-person event
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) — The Bethlehem Temple is preparing for its 32nd Annual Christmas Basket Giveaway. The past two years were done as drive-throughs. This year it will be in person, on the ground floor of the Dream Center. So instead of having a pre-packed box placed in...
WTRF
6th Annual Operation Toy Lift goes “above and beyond” to elevate Christmas spirits
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The 6th Annual Operation Toy Lift works from the ground up at the Ohio Valley Mall to elevate the spirits of everyone in the holiday season. ”The fact that we get bigger and bigger every year is a motivating factor in itself because we’re able to help more and more children.”
WDTV
Things to expect at Fairmont’s holiday Christmas parade
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The last day for the holiday celebration kicks off tomorrow morning. Activities start at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Food vendors will be serving all your Italian favorites. There will be live music at the Fire House and at Gatherings Church. The parade and blessing of...
Metro News
Clay-Battelle High School Band wins 2022-23 WVSSAC Academic Achievement Award
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Clay-Battelle High School Band is being recognized for their achievements in and out of the classroom with their first WVSSAC academic award ever. The band is being recognized with the 2022-23 Academic Achievement Award. “The member school awards are based on the computed overall grade...
‘Toy and Food Distribution’ coming to Mon County
Eager volunteers will once again have the chance to help West Virginia families in need have a Happy Holidays.
WVU vs PITT was the first football game ever broadcast on radio
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Today, we can watch and listen to football games virtually everywhere. Smartphones, TVs, and radios give us the ability to take live professional and college football anywhere. It wasn’t always like that, though, as football was not always broadcasted to the world. On October...
WTRF
WVU President Gee outlines process that led West Virginia to hiring Wren Baker
West Virginia University president E. Gordon Gee, interim director of athletics Rob Alsop, and other decision-makers within the WVU hierarchy set out to find WVU’s next director of athletics immediately after parting ways with Shane Lyons last month. Alsop noted in his introductory press conference in November that an...
Sheetz hosts grand opening in Ellwood City
ELLWOOD CITY – The brand-new Sheetz in Ellwood City will host a grand opening Dec. 22. A ribbon-cutting and customer giveaways will help mark the celebration for the Altoona-based company's 763rd convenience store, located at 14 Fifth St. ...
West Virginia University School of Law graduate murdered in Georgia
(WOWK) — A Nitro High School graduate was shot and killed by a client’s ex-husband last week in Georgia. The Nitro High School Alumni Facebook page says Doug Lewis graduated from there in 1985 and from West Virginia University School of Law in 1992. He was a lawyer in the Atlanta, Georgia, area since graduating […]
