WTRF

Holiday Happenings in the Ohio Valley

OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Christmas is less than two weeks away now — and it’s hard to keep up with all of the parades, lights and charitable events before Christmas itself. That’s why we’re letting you know about some holiday happenings you can make plans for this coming weekend.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top coming to Star Lake

Freebird! Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top are coming to The Pavilion at Star Lake. The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour will make a stop in Burgettstown on Sunday, September 3. Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, December 16 at 10 am to the public. The show will also feature Uncle Kracker.
BURGETTSTOWN, PA
WTRF

Christmas with the Cockaynes takes guests into Christmases past

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Christmas with the Cockaynes hosted their annual open house to take visitors back in time through the eyes of the Cockayne family themselves. Each room of the preserved 18th century farmhouse is decorated for the Christmas season in different eras, with interpreters in costume of the four generations of Cockayne children live to lead you through.
GLEN DALE, WV
WDTV

BBQ restaurant in Bridgeport closes

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Bridgeport restaurant that opened in August 2020 is no longer in business. T&M BBQ, which was located at 795 West Main St. at the former site of Gourmet Café, is no longer operating. The Bridgeport Finance Department confirmed with Connect Bridgeport they no longer...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTRF

Mrs. Claus bakes 7000 cookies for local scholarship fund

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – One local woman’s love for both baking and giving back to the community turned into a Christmas event for a good cause. Jody Miller hosted a bake sale with Mrs. Claus and her elves, for which she baked 7000 cookies – starting the process at the beginning of November.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Live nativity retells the Christmas story with real animals

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a 2000-year-old story, brought to life in a time of cars and electric lights. The Promise of Victory Church of God in Weirton put on a live nativity tonight for the second year of what they hope are many more to come. Featuring a drive-through depiction of the origin of […]
WEIRTON, WV
WTRF

Student-designed and created Marble Golf Course open at Grave Creek Mound Archaeological Complex

MOUNDSVILLE — Scott Reager, Executive Director of the Marshall County Chamber of Commerce shares an exciting family-friendly activity in Moundsville, West Virginia. Andrea Keller, Coordinator at the Museum at the Grave Creek Mound Archaeological Complex, helps host a group of Moundsville Middle School art students under guidance from their teacher, Tabitha Morgan, who have created a Marble Golf Course for the public.
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WTRF

Christmas Basket Giveaway goes back to an in-person event

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) — The Bethlehem Temple is preparing for its 32nd Annual Christmas Basket Giveaway. The past two years were done as drive-throughs. This year it will be in person, on the ground floor of the Dream Center. So instead of having a pre-packed box placed in...
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Things to expect at Fairmont’s holiday Christmas parade

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The last day for the holiday celebration kicks off tomorrow morning. Activities start at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Food vendors will be serving all your Italian favorites. There will be live music at the Fire House and at Gatherings Church. The parade and blessing of...
FAIRMONT, WV

