ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
franklinis.com

More Than 110,000 Visitors Gathered in Downtown Franklin to Celebrate Dickens of a Christmas Sponsored by Wilson Bank & Trust

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County held its most successful Dickens of a Christmas, sponsored by Wilson Bank & Trust with more than 110,000 visitors in attendance. The 38th Annual Festival featured two full days of Victorian and Dickens-inspired celebrations with record attendance. “Dickens of a...
FRANKLIN, TN
franklinis.com

5 Things To Do This Week in Franklin & Williamson County (Dec.12-18)

5 Things To Do This Week in Franklin & Williamson County (Dec.12-18) Christmas is right around the corner and Franklin has a few festive events to keep you in the holiday spirit! Keep reading for our recommendations on your next night out in Franklin and Williamson County (Nov. 28- Dec. 4)! Whether you are wanting to get ahead on Christmas gifts or looking to experience something new, you will want to add these suggestions to your agenda.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
franklinis.com

DARRELL WALTRIP SUBARU SHARES THE LOVE OF ANIMALS

Dealership to make Donation for Every Vehicle Sold or Leased. Friends of Williamson County Animal Center (FOWCAC) has again been selected as a “hometown charity” to receive support as part Darrell Waltrip Subaru’s annual Share the Love Event. Customers who purchase or lease a new vehicle through January 3 can choose FOWCAC to receive a donation of up to $275.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy